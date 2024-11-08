Football

Galatasaray Vs Tottenham: Osimhen Scores A Brace In Narrow Win - In Pics

Victor Osimhen scored twice in eight minutes to help Galatasaray beat Tottenham 3-2 in Turkey. Osimhen scored his first goal in Europe for Galatasaray after his transfer from Napoli with a precise low shot inside the right post to give the host a 2-1 lead in the 31st minute and added his second eight minutes later by heading home a curled cross from the right by Dries Mertens. It was Tottenham’s first loss in the competition after three wins. Galatasaray remains unbeaten with three wins and a draw.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
UEFA Europa League Galatasaray and Tottenham Hotspur football match photo_Victor Osimhen
Europa League: Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen celebrates at the end of the match against Tottenham | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra

Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen celebrates at the end of the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Galatasaray and Tottenham Hotspur at Ali Sami Yen stadium, in Istanbul, Turkey.

2/10
UEFA Europa League Galatasaray and Tottenham Hotspur football match photo_Rodrigo Bentancur
Europa League: Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur hugs with Galatasaray's Davinson Sanchez after the match | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur hugs with Galatasaray's Davinson Sanchez at the end of the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Galatasaray and Tottenham Hotspur at Ali Sami Yen stadium, in Istanbul, Turkey.

3/10
UEFA Europa League Galatasaray and Tottenham Hotspur football match photo_Will Lankshear
Europa League: Tottenham's Will Lankshear, right, challenges for the ball with Galatasaray's Gabriel Sara | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Tottenham's Will Lankshear, right, challenges for the ball with Galatasaray's Gabriel Sara during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Galatasaray and Tottenham Hotspur at Ali Sami Yen stadium, in Istanbul, Turkey.

4/10
UEFA Europa League Galatasaray and Tottenham Hotspur football match photo_Berkan Kutlu
Europa League: Galatasaray's Berkan Kutlu challenges for the ball Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Galatasaray's Berkan Kutlu challenges for the ball Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Galatasaray and Tottenham Hotspur at Ali Sami Yen stadium, in Istanbul, Turkey.

5/10
UEFA Europa League Galatasaray and Tottenham Hotspur football match photo_Victor Osimhen
Europa League: Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring his side's third goal | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Galatasaray and Tottenham Hotspur at Ali Sami Yen stadium, in Istanbul, Turkey.

6/10
UEFA Europa League Galatasaray and Tottenham Hotspur football match photo_Elias Jelert
Europa League: Galatasaray's Elias Jelert challenges for the ball with Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Galatasaray's Elias Jelert challenges for the ball with Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Galatasaray and Tottenham Hotspur at Ali Sami Yen stadium, in Istanbul, Turkey.

7/10
UEFA Europa League Galatasaray and Tottenham Hotspur football match photo_Yves Bissouma
Europa League: Tottenham's Yves Bissouma challenges for the ball with Galatasaray's Yunus Akgun | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Tottenham's Yves Bissouma challenges for the ball with Galatasaray's Yunus Akgun during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Galatasaray and Tottenham Hotspur at Ali Sami Yen stadium, in Istanbul, Turkey.

8/10
UEFA Europa League Galatasaray and Tottenham Hotspur football match photo_Rodrigo Bentancur
Europa League: Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur challenges for the ball with Galatasaray's Gabriel Sara | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur challenges for the ball with Galatasaray's Gabriel Sara during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Galatasaray and Tottenham Hotspur at Ali Sami Yen stadium, in Istanbul, Turkey.

9/10
UEFA Europa League Galatasaray and Tottenham Hotspur football match photo_Will Lankshear
Europa League: Tottenham's Will Lankshear celebrates after scoring his side's first goal | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Tottenham's Will Lankshear celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Galatasaray and Tottenham Hotspur at Ali Sami Yen stadium, in Istanbul, Turkey.

10/10
UEFA Europa League Galatasaray and Tottenham Hotspur football match photo_Davinson Sanchez
Europa League: Tottenham's Will Lankshear, left, is tackled by Galatasaray's Davinson Sanchez | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Tottenham's Will Lankshear, left, is tackled by Galatasaray's Davinson Sanchez during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Galatasaray and Tottenham Hotspur at Ali Sami Yen stadium, in Istanbul, Turkey.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI, Live Score: Haris Rauf Takes Five As PAK Bowl Out Hosts For 163 In Adelaide
  2. Chappell Backs Kohli And Sharma To 'Rekindle Youthful Fire' Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  3. Afghanistan Cricketer Mohammad Nabi Set To Hang Up His Boots After ICC Champions Trophy 2025
  4. Greg Chappell’s Powerful Letter Fuels Prithvi Shaw’s Comeback: 'The Path Back To Team India Is Yours To Take'
  5. WI Vs ENG: Alzarri Joseph Suspended For Two Matches Over On-Field Dispute With Captain
Football News
  1. Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC, Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch
  2. Galatasaray Vs Tottenham: Osimhen Scores A Brace In Narrow Win - In Pics
  3. Chelsea Vs FC Noah: Blues Thump Armenian Club At Stamford Bridge - In Pics
  4. Man United Vs PAOK: Diallo Shines As Red Devils Win At Old Trafford - In Pics
  5. Europa League: Clement Explains Tavernier's Omission In Rangers Draw With Olympiacos
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals 2024: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Coco Gauff To Enter Semi-Finals
  2. WTA Finals 2024: Iga Swiatek Shocked By Early Exit, Despite Dominating Daria Kasatkina In Riyadh
  3. Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Draw, Schedule, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. ATP Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Groups, Schedule, Prize Money And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. ATP Finals 2024 Preview: Alcaraz, Sinner Set To Feature As Djokovic Withdraws
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Guide: Schedule, Format, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit

Trending Stories

National News
  1. SC Overrules 1967 Verdict, Sets Criteria For AMU’s Minority Status
  2. Encounter In North Kashmir’s Baramulla, Two Militants Killed
  3. Two Village Defence Guards Killed By Militants In J&K's Kishtwar
  4. War Over VCs: How Governor-Government Spats Are Sullying Higher Education  
  5. Contradiction, Your Honour: The Legacy Of Justice Chandrachud
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  2. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  3. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  4. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  5. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
World News
  1. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  2. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
  3. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  4. Canada Orders Dissolution Of TikTok's Business Without Blocking Access
  5. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
Latest Stories
  1. Man United Vs PAOK: Diallo Shines As Red Devils Win At Old Trafford - In Pics
  2. Contradiction, Your Honour: The Legacy Of Justice Chandrachud
  3. Amid Jharkhand's Hindutva Vs Adivasi Identity Battle, A New 'Other' Emerges
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 8, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
  6. Two Village Defence Guards Killed By Militants In J&K's Kishtwar
  7. WI Vs ENG: Alzarri Joseph Suspended For Two Matches Over On-Field Dispute With Captain
  8. Afghanistan Cricketer Mohammad Nabi Set To Hang Up His Boots After ICC Champions Trophy 2025