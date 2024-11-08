Football

Galatasaray Vs Tottenham: Osimhen Scores A Brace In Narrow Win - In Pics

Victor Osimhen scored twice in eight minutes to help Galatasaray beat Tottenham 3-2 in Turkey. Osimhen scored his first goal in Europe for Galatasaray after his transfer from Napoli with a precise low shot inside the right post to give the host a 2-1 lead in the 31st minute and added his second eight minutes later by heading home a curled cross from the right by Dries Mertens. It was Tottenham’s first loss in the competition after three wins. Galatasaray remains unbeaten with three wins and a draw.