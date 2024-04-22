https://twitter.com/premierleague/status/1782083567528333595



When asked how important it is to have Alexander-Arnold back in the side, Klopp added: “It’s super important.



“Nobody is like Trent so that’s how it is. The way we play with him can be different so it’s super helpful and I’m really happy about that.



“It’s good for once to have all the big guns around.



“It’s a great free-kick and he has that from time to time. We needed it, it was a great goal, the other goals were good. For long periods of time Trent was exceptional, superb.”