France Vs Egypt Live Streaming, Paris Olympics 2024 Football Semi-Finals: When, Where To Watch

France and Egypt are set to delive an electrifying football showdown Monday, August 5, at Lyon Stadium, as they face off in the semi-final of the Paris Olympics. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
For the first time in their Olympic history, Egypt's national football team has reached the semi-finals, thanks to a dramatic penalty shootout win over Paraguay.
Echoing the excitement of the recent World Cup final, the clash between France and Argentina took a different turn. This time, the host nation for the 2024 Games, France, advanced to the semi-finals with a 1-0 victory, ensuring their place on the medal stand.
Egypt and France will face off for the first time since their 2003 friendly, which ended in a 5-0 victory for the Frenchmen.
When is France Vs Egypt, Paris Olympics 2024 Semi-final match?
France Vs Egypt, Paris Olympics 2024 Semi-finals match will be held on Monday, August 5, at the Lyon Stadium (at 12:30 am IST, August 6).
Where to watch France Vs Egypt, Paris Olympics 2024 Semi-final match?
The Paris Olympics men's football semi-finals match between Frnace and Egypt will be broadcast live on the Sports 18 TV channels in India. It will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website across the country.