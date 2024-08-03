Football

France Vs Egypt Live Streaming, Paris Olympics 2024 Football Semi-Finals: When, Where To Watch

France will take on Egypt in their Paris Olympics semi-final match on Monday. Here's the live streaming details of the football match

France-National-Football-Team-Paris-Olympics-2024-AP-Photo
France players pose for a photo during a quarter final soccer match between France and Argentina, at Bordeaux Stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Bordeaux, France. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
info_icon

France and Egypt are set to delive an electrifying football showdown Monday, August 5, at Lyon Stadium, as they face off in the semi-final of the Paris Olympics. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

For the first time in their Olympic history, Egypt's national football team has reached the semi-finals, thanks to a dramatic penalty shootout win over Paraguay.

Echoing the excitement of the recent World Cup final, the clash between France and Argentina took a different turn. This time, the host nation for the 2024 Games, France, advanced to the semi-finals with a 1-0 victory, ensuring their place on the medal stand.

Egypt and France will face off for the first time since their 2003 friendly, which ended in a 5-0 victory for the Frenchmen.

When is France Vs Egypt, Paris Olympics 2024 Semi-final match?

France Vs Egypt, Paris Olympics 2024 Semi-finals match will be held on Monday, August 5, at the Lyon Stadium (at 12:30 am IST, August 6).

Where to watch France Vs Egypt, Paris Olympics 2024 Semi-final match?

The Paris Olympics men's football semi-finals match between Frnace and Egypt will be broadcast live on the Sports 18 TV channels in India. It will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website across the country.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Legends Intercontinental T20 Unveil Exciting Schedule For Upcoming Tournament
  2. Former India Coach Ravi Shastri Applauds Jasprit Bumrah's Spells In T20 World Cup 2024
  3. Lyca Kovai Kings Vs Dindigul Dragons Live Streaming, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch LKK Vs DD Final Match
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Preview: Spin, Slow Pitch Worry IND After Tied Match
  5. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka Tie Match Against India - In Pics
Football News
  1. Guardiola As New ENG Manager? City Boss Committed To Club Amid England Managerial Talks
  2. France Vs Egypt Live Streaming, Paris Olympics 2024 Football Semi-Finals: When, Where To Watch
  3. English Premier League: Gallagher Offered New Deal At Chelsea, Says Maresca
  4. Spain Vs Morocco Live Streaming, Paris Olympics 2024 Football Semi-Finals: When, Where To Watch
  5. La Liga: Atletico Madrid Confirm Arrival Of Euro 2024 Winner Robin Le Normand
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics: Ebden, Peers Claim Gold In Men's Doubles
  2. Canadian Open: Iga Swiatek, Barbora Krejcikova Among Top Players To Withdraw
  3. Washington Open: Aryna Sabalenka Delighted To Beat 'Tough' Victoria Azarenka In Quarters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic To Play Alcaraz In Men's Singles Final - In Pics
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics 2024: Katerina Siniakova, Tomas Machac Shine With Gold Amid Relationship Mystery
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs GB, Preview, Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Hockey Team Eye To Seal Semi-Final Berth
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND Beat AUS In Hockey After 52 Years - In Pics
  3. India 3-2 Australia, Paris Olympics Highlights: Harmanpreet's Double Strike Hands IND First Games Win In 52 Years
  4. Indian Hockey Team Pulls Off First Olympic Win Over Australia In 52 Years
  5. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: 245 Dead In Wayanad Landslides; Kerala Govt To Establish Township For Displaced Persons
  2. Day In Pics: August 3, 2024
  3. Madhya Pradesh: 4 Children Die After Building Wall Collapses On Them; 2 Others Injured
  4. Gyanvapi Row: Varanasi Court To Hear Hindu Side's Plea On Vyasji's Basement On Aug 17
  5. Punjab: Ex-Cop Shoots Dead Bureaucrat Son-In-Law Inside Chandigarh Court
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes' On Hotstar Movie Review: Wes Ball Delivers A Visually Appealing Film That Is Packed With Stellar Performances
  2. Junaid Khan Reveals Why Aamir Khan Asked Him To Take Over Production: Dad Was Going Through A I-Am-Retiring Phase
  3. Watch: Actor Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad In Army Uniform, Donates Rs 3 Crore For Relief
  4. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Teaser: Vijay Varma Plays The Captain In This Series Based On The 1999 Hijack
  5. AP Dhillon Ropes In Salman Khan And Sanjay Dutt For 'Old Money' - Watch Teaser Inside
US News
  1. California’s Iconic Salmon At Risk As Park Fire Rages On
  2. What Is The 'Just Give Me My Money' TikTok Trend? | Here's How To Join The Viral Prank
  3. This Viral Theory Claims We’re All Living Forever. Here’s How It Could Be True
  4. Trump Agrees To Fox News Debate With Kamala Harris On September 4
  5. US: Defense Secretary Scraps Plea Deal For Accused 9/11 Mastermind
World News
  1. Russia: 10 Killed In Apartment Block Collapse In Ural Mountains; Search Op Ends
  2. California’s Iconic Salmon At Risk As Park Fire Rages On
  3. What Is The 'Just Give Me My Money' TikTok Trend? | Here's How To Join The Viral Prank
  4. China: 2 Dead In Bridge Collapse Following Mudslide,12 Missing
  5. Vietnam's President Confirmed As New Communist Party Chief, Country's Most Powerful Role
Latest Stories
  1. Moist Critical vs. Sneako: The Explosive Feud Over Ava Kris Tyson | Controversy Explained
  2. Puja Khedkar Case: Pune Police To Likely Close Down Case Against Collector Suhas Diwase
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Indian Origin Kamala Harris Officially Enters Presidential Race As Democratic Candidate
  5. Paris Olympics Day 8: Will India Win Any Medal Today? Podium Prospects On August 3
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Middle East Tensions: Back-To-Back Assassinations, Iran's Retaliation Threat; US Sends Jets And Ships
  8. Manipur Has Over 10 Thousand Illegal Migrants: CM N Biren Singh