Kylian Mbappé when asked if PSG win can change his decision for the the future: “No, no, no”.

“I’m proud to wear PSG as I'm Parisien. I dream to win Champions League with PSG, we will try to go to Wembley”. pic.twitter.com/ITJTgFB2Nc

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 16, 2024