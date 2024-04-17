Football

Football Transfer Rumours: Jadon Sancho Open To Man United Return If Erik Ten Hag Leaves



Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho, currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund. Photo: Nick Potts/PA
What the papers say

Jadon Sancho would be open to an attempt to relaunch his Manchester United career if manager Erik ten Hag leaves, The i reports. Sancho returned to former club Borussia Dortmund on loan in January. (More Football News)

Liverpool are set to appoint David Woodfine as the assistant sporting director to work alongside Richard Hughes, with Woodfine returning to Anfield less than a year after leaving, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The Sun writes that Manchester United will open talks with 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo over a new contract.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Arthur Okonkwo: The Athletic reports that Wrexham want to turn the 22-year-old’s loan from Arsenal into a permanent deal.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Football Insider says Everton are keen to extend the 27-year-old striker’s contract, which is due to run out at the end of next season.

Federico Chiesa: Juventus will listen to offers for the Italian player, who has been linked with Liverpool and Newcastle, after disagreements between the 26-year-old forward and Massimiliano Allegri, reports Tuttosport.

