Europa League: Brennan Johnson Continues In Goal-Scoring Spree - In Pics

Earlier, a youthful Tottenham side maintained a perfect record with a 2-1 victory away at Ferencváros. Pape Sarr gave Tottenham the lead midway through the first half when he reacted quickly to a loose ball in the area and slotted it into the net with a right-foot shot for his second goal in two games in the second-tier European competition. Brennan Johnson came on as substitute in the second half and scored the second four minutes from time with a left-footed strike off the far post. It was the fifth goal in five games in all competitions for the Wales international. Parnabas Varga pulled one back for Ferencváros in the final minute.

UEFA Europa League 2024-25, Ferencvaros vs Tottenham Hotspur: Tottenham players greet supporters | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Tottenham players greet supporters after the Europa League soccer match between Ferencvaros and Tottenham Hotspur in Budapest, Hungary.

UEFA Europa League 2024-25, Ferencvaros vs Tottenham Hotspur: Ferencvaros Barnabas Varga scores his sides opening goal
UEFA Europa League 2024-25, Ferencvaros vs Tottenham Hotspur: Ferencvaros' Barnabas Varga scores his side's opening goal | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos
Ferencvaros' Barnabas Varga scores his side's opening goal during the Europa League soccer match between Ferencvaros and Tottenham Hotspur in Budapest, Hungary.

UEFA Europa League 2024-25, Ferencvaros vs Tottenham Hotspur: Ferencvaros Adama Traore, left, is challenged by Tottenhams Ben Davies
UEFA Europa League 2024-25, Ferencvaros vs Tottenham Hotspur: Ferencvaros' Adama Traore, left, is challenged by Tottenham's Ben Davies | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos
Ferencvaros' Adama Traore, left, is challenged by Tottenham's Ben Davies during the Europa League soccer match between Ferencvaros and Tottenham Hotspur in Budapest, Hungary.

UEFA Europa League 2024-25, Ferencvaros vs Tottenham Hotspur: Ferencvaros Matheus Saldanha, left, kicks the ball
UEFA Europa League 2024-25, Ferencvaros vs Tottenham Hotspur: Ferencvaros' Matheus Saldanha, left, kicks the ball | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos
Ferencvaros' Matheus Saldanha, left, kicks the ball during the Europa League soccer match between Ferencvaros and Tottenham Hotspur in Budapest, Hungary.

UEFA Europa League 2024-25, Ferencvaros vs Tottenham Hotspur: Tottenhams Timo Werner reacts
UEFA Europa League 2024-25, Ferencvaros vs Tottenham Hotspur: Tottenham's Timo Werner reacts | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos
Tottenham's Timo Werner reacts during the Europa League soccer match between Ferencvaros and Tottenham Hotspur in Budapest, Hungary.

UEFA Europa League 2024-25, Ferencvaros vs Tottenham Hotspur: Tottenhams Pedro Porro is challenged by Ferencvaros Mohammad Abu Fani
UEFA Europa League 2024-25, Ferencvaros vs Tottenham Hotspur: Tottenham's Pedro Porro is challenged by Ferencvaros' Mohammad Abu Fani | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos
Tottenham's Pedro Porro is challenged by Ferencvaros' Mohammad Abu Fani, right, during the Europa League soccer match between Ferencvaros and Tottenham Hotspur in Budapest, Hungary.

UEFA Europa League 2024-25, Ferencvaros vs Tottenham Hotspur: Tottenhams Pape Matar Sarr celebrates after scoring his sides opening goal
UEFA Europa League 2024-25, Ferencvaros vs Tottenham Hotspur: Tottenham's Pape Matar Sarr celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos
Tottenham's Pape Matar Sarr celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa League soccer match between Ferencvaros and Tottenham Hotspur in Budapest, Hungary.

UEFA Europa League 2024-25, Ferencvaros vs Tottenham Hotspur: Tottenhams Pape Matar Sarr, centre left, scores his sides opening goal
UEFA Europa League 2024-25, Ferencvaros vs Tottenham Hotspur: Tottenham's Pape Matar Sarr, centre left, scores his side's opening goal | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos
Tottenham's Pape Matar Sarr, centre left, scores his side's opening goal during the Europa League soccer match between Ferencvaros and Tottenham Hotspur in Budapest, Hungary.

UEFA Europa League 2024-25, Ferencvaros vs Tottenham Hotspur: Ferencvaros Mohammad Abu Fani, left, is challenged by Tottenhams Pape Matar Sarr
UEFA Europa League 2024-25, Ferencvaros vs Tottenham Hotspur: Ferencvaros' Mohammad Abu Fani, left, is challenged by Tottenham's Pape Matar Sarr | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos
Ferencvaros' Mohammad Abu Fani, left, is challenged by Tottenham's Pape Matar Sarr during the Europa League soccer match between Ferencvaros and Tottenham Hotspur in Budapest, Hungary.

UEFA Europa League 2024-25, Ferencvaros vs Tottenham Hotspur: Tottenhams Pape Matar Sarr, left, is challenged by Ferencvaros Raul Gustavo
UEFA Europa League 2024-25, Ferencvaros vs Tottenham Hotspur: Tottenham's Pape Matar Sarr, left, is challenged by Ferencvaros' Raul Gustavo | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos
Tottenham's Pape Matar Sarr, left, is challenged by Ferencvaros' Raul Gustavo during the Europa League soccer match between Ferencvaros and Tottenham Hotspur in Budapest, Hungary.

