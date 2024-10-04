Football

Europa League: Brennan Johnson Continues In Goal-Scoring Spree - In Pics

Earlier, a youthful Tottenham side maintained a perfect record with a 2-1 victory away at Ferencváros. Pape Sarr gave Tottenham the lead midway through the first half when he reacted quickly to a loose ball in the area and slotted it into the net with a right-foot shot for his second goal in two games in the second-tier European competition. Brennan Johnson came on as substitute in the second half and scored the second four minutes from time with a left-footed strike off the far post. It was the fifth goal in five games in all competitions for the Wales international. Parnabas Varga pulled one back for Ferencváros in the final minute.