Europa League: Brennan Johnson Continues In Goal-Scoring Spree - In Pics

Tottenham players greet supporters after the Europa League soccer match between Ferencvaros and Tottenham Hotspur in Budapest, Hungary.
Ferencvaros' Barnabas Varga scores his side's opening goal during the Europa League soccer match between Ferencvaros and Tottenham Hotspur in Budapest, Hungary.
Ferencvaros' Adama Traore, left, is challenged by Tottenham's Ben Davies during the Europa League soccer match between Ferencvaros and Tottenham Hotspur in Budapest, Hungary.
Ferencvaros' Matheus Saldanha, left, kicks the ball during the Europa League soccer match between Ferencvaros and Tottenham Hotspur in Budapest, Hungary.
Tottenham's Timo Werner reacts during the Europa League soccer match between Ferencvaros and Tottenham Hotspur in Budapest, Hungary.
Tottenham's Pedro Porro is challenged by Ferencvaros' Mohammad Abu Fani, right, during the Europa League soccer match between Ferencvaros and Tottenham Hotspur in Budapest, Hungary.
Tottenham's Pape Matar Sarr celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa League soccer match between Ferencvaros and Tottenham Hotspur in Budapest, Hungary.
Tottenham's Pape Matar Sarr, centre left, scores his side's opening goal during the Europa League soccer match between Ferencvaros and Tottenham Hotspur in Budapest, Hungary.
Ferencvaros' Mohammad Abu Fani, left, is challenged by Tottenham's Pape Matar Sarr during the Europa League soccer match between Ferencvaros and Tottenham Hotspur in Budapest, Hungary.
Tottenham's Pape Matar Sarr, left, is challenged by Ferencvaros' Raul Gustavo during the Europa League soccer match between Ferencvaros and Tottenham Hotspur in Budapest, Hungary.