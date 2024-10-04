The Highlanders had earlier started on a high with Nestor Albiach striking in the sixth minute of the game. Even though FC Goa controlled the ball for the majority part of the first half, they would need a penalty to level the score. Mohammed Bemmamer fouled Dejan Drazic inside the box and Armando Sadiku converted the penalty in the added time after the first 45 minutes. Both teams headed for the break with the score tied at 1-1.