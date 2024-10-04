Football

FCG 3-3 NEUFC, ISL 2024-25: NorthEast Denied Win After FC Goa Find Stoppage-Time Equaliser

Borja Herrera found the net in the stoppage time as NorthEast United FC conceded late once again to settle for a 3-3 draw against FC Goa in the ongoing season of the Indian Super League on Friday

Nestor Albiach. Photo: X/IndSuperLeague
Borja Herrera found the net in the stoppage time as NorthEast United FC conceded late once again to settle for a 3-3 draw against FC Goa in the ongoing season of the Indian Super League on Friday. (Highlights | More Football News)

Even as the Highlanders were 3-2 ahead before the one-hour mark, the Gaurs continued to threaten to equalise. NorthEast United's defence and goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh kept denying Goa until Borja Herrera found a little bit of space on his left foot to find the equaliser in the fourth added minute after the regulation time.

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Highlanders had earlier started on a high with Nestor Albiach striking in the sixth minute of the game. Even though FC Goa controlled the ball for the majority part of the first half, they would need a penalty to level the score. Mohammed Bemmamer fouled Dejan Drazic inside the box and Armando Sadiku converted the penalty in the added time after the first 45 minutes. Both teams headed for the break with the score tied at 1-1.

Three goals came within the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Sadiku scored his second in the 47th minute but his goal was cancelled out Albiach who too completed his brace in the 51st minute. The Highlanders were pushed 3-2 ahead by Alaeddine Ajaraie in the 56th minute. It seemed they would manage to keep the Gaurs at bay till Herrera found the equaliser late in the game.

This was the third time in four matches this season that NorthEast United FC have not been able to win a match despite going ahead first.

Both teams now have a win and a loss alongside two draws in their four outings.

