Football

ISL Semi-Final: Lallianzuala Chhangte Brace Helps Mumbai City Beat FC Goa 3-2 In First Leg

It appeared that the result had been cast over the game even before the final whistle had blown, as FC Goa professionally managed proceedings until the 90th-minute mark. Then Lallianzuala Chhangte scored twice in a space of six minutes, including the injury-time winner