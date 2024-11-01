Football

FC Goa Vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online

Get the live streaming, head-to-head, and schedule information for the FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC match in the Indian Super League 2024-25 right here

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
chennaiyin-fc-vs-fc-goa-isl-2024-x
A glimpse from the Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 match. Photo: X | FC Goa
info_icon

FC Goa are all set to host Bengaluru FC in the ongoing Indian Super League 2024-25 season at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Saturday, November 2. (ISL Points Table | More Football News)

FC Goa currently sit 10th on the points table, facing an uphill task against table-toppers Bengaluru FC.

FC Goa's season haven't been great, managing only one win from six matches, with two losses and three draws. Meanwhile, Bengaluru have been on fire, winning five of their six matches and drawing once.

We will have to see if FC Goa, led by Manuel Márquez Roca, can secure a win against Bengaluru, while Gerard Zaragoza Mulet’s squad aims to maintain their unbeaten streak and solidify their position at the top of the league.

Ruben Amorim is Man Utd's top target - null
Ruben Amorim Going To Man United? Things To Get Clearer After Sporting CP's Next Match

BY Stats Perform

FC Goa Vs Bengaluru FC: Head-To-Head

Total Matches: 15

FC Goa Won: 4

Bengaluru FC Won: 7

Draw: 4

FC Goa Vs Bengaluru FC: Live Streaming

When to watch FC Goa Vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match?

The FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match will be played on Saturday, November 2 at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa at 7:30pm IST.

Where to watch FC Goa Vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match?

The FC Goa Vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Rohit's Poor Form Continues, Goes Back For 18 In Mumbai | IND - 35/1; NZ - 235
  2. India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Mumbai
  3. IND Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Jadeja, Washington Star As India Bowl New Zealand Out For 235
  4. Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Retentions: Shashank Singh Eager To Learn From Ricky Ponting
  5. India Tour Of South Africa 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads, H2H - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. East Bengal FC Vs Nejmeh SC LIVE Score, AFC Challenge League: EBFC 2-2 NSC At Half-time; Red And Gold Brigade Surrender Lead
  2. FC Goa Vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
  3. Mumbai City FC Vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
  4. NorthEast United FC Vs Odisha FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
  5. Racing Club Vs Corinthians, Copa Sudamericana Semi-Final: Argentinian Club Secures Final Spot - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Stage On TV And Online
  2. Ugo Humbert Vs Carlos Alcaraz: World No. 2 Falls To 15th Seed In Paris Masters Upset
  3. Humbert Vs Alcaraz: World No. 2 Admits He Was 'Not Up To Level' After Loss To Lower-Ranked Opponent
  4. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round Of 16 Live Streaming: Fixtures, When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. Tennis Event Canceled In Mexico After Underage Players, Coach Fall Victim To 'Virtual' Kidnapping
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 01, 2024
  2. Delhi's Air Quality "Abysmal" On Diwali Day After Rampant Disregard For Cracker Ban
  3. Delhi: 2 Including A Teenager Shot to Death Over Personal Rivalry In Shahdara; 1 Child Injured
  4. Chairman Of Economic Advisory Council To PM Bibek Debroy Dies At 69
  5. Delhi Covered In Smog After 'Relentless' Firecracker Bursting On Diwali; Becomes World's Most Polluted City
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
  2. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  3. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
  4. Is Bezos' Veto Of WaPo's Harris Endorsement 'Anticipatory Obedience'?
  5. US Elections: Indian-Americans Extend Support For Democratic Candidate Kamala Harris
World News
  1. Donald Trump Condemns Attack On Hindus In Bangladesh As He Wishes Diwali; Mentions 'Good Friend' Modi
  2. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
  3. Typhoon Kong-rey Wrecks Havoc In Taiwan
  4. The Deathly Waltz That Is US-Israel Ties
  5. The Resurgence Of Donald Trump
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, November 1, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  3. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  4. Aries November 2024 Horoscope: Explore Your Monthly Astrological Forecast
  5. Taurus November 2024 Horoscope: Find Out Your Monthly Horoscope
  6. Gemini November 2024 Horoscope: Check Out Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival