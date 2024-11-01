FC Goa Vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online

FC Goa are all set to host Bengaluru FC in the ongoing Indian Super League 2024-25 season at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Saturday, November 2. (ISL Points Table | More Football News)
FC Goa currently sit 10th on the points table, facing an uphill task against table-toppers Bengaluru FC.
FC Goa's season haven't been great, managing only one win from six matches, with two losses and three draws. Meanwhile, Bengaluru have been on fire, winning five of their six matches and drawing once.
We will have to see if FC Goa, led by Manuel Márquez Roca, can secure a win against Bengaluru, while Gerard Zaragoza Mulet’s squad aims to maintain their unbeaten streak and solidify their position at the top of the league.
FC Goa Vs Bengaluru FC: Head-To-Head
Total Matches: 15
FC Goa Won: 4
Bengaluru FC Won: 7
Draw: 4
FC Goa Vs Bengaluru FC: Live Streaming
The FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match will be played on Saturday, November 2 at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa at 7:30pm IST.
Where to watch FC Goa Vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match?
The FC Goa Vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.