FC Goa Preview, ISL 2024-25: Fixtures, New Signings, Updated Squad - All You Need To Know

2019-20 ISL Shield winners FC Goa would look to improve on their third position finish from last season as the Gaurs start afresh in the 2024/25 Indian Super League season. (More Football News)
Last season, FC Goa enjoyed a remarkable 12-match unbeaten run that saw them hold onto the numero uno position for a brief period of time.
However, some difficult results in the league campaign saw them slip up and fall short of winning the League Shield.
Manolo Marquez, who is also the head coach of the Indian football team, will look to address his side's weaknesses as they look to go one better from last season.
Transfers IN:
Borja Herrera, Sahil Tavora, Laxmikant Kattimani, Armando Sadiku, Sanatomba Singh Yanglem, Alan Saji, Dejan Drazic, Iker Guarrotxena, Mohammad Yasir, Rowllin Borges, Muhammad Hammad, Lara Sharma, Aakash Sangwan.
Transfers OUT:
Devendra Murgaonkar, Arshdeep Singh, Leander D'Cunha, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Retre, Brandon Fernandes, Carlos Martinez, Victor Rodriguez, Noah Sadaoui, Dheeraj Singh, Sanson Pereira, Saviour Gama.
Previous Season Finishes:
|Season
|Outcome
|2014
|2nd position (Lost in semi-final)
|2015
|1st position (Lost in final)
|2016
|8th position
|2017-18�
|3rd position (Lost in semi-final)
|2018-19�
|2nd position (Lost in final)
|2019-20
|1st position (Won Shield but lost in semi-final)
|2020-21�
|4th position (Lost in semi-final)
|2021-22�
|9th position
|2022-23�
|7th position
|2023-24
|3rd position (Lost in semi-final)
ISL 2024/25 Fixtures:
FC Goa kick-off their ISL 2024/25 campaign with a tough fixture against Jamshedpur FC and then follow it up with games against Mohammedan SC and East Bengal FC.
Indian Super League 2024-25 Live Streaming
ISL 2024-25 season will be aired live on TV on the Sports18 Network in India. The Indian Super League 2024-25 season will also be live streamed on JioCinema app and website.