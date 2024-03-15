FA Cup 2023-24 Quarter-Finals Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Wolves Vs Coventry

This time around several factors have made the weekend the most exciting one in the game's history. Wolverhampton Wanderers will appear in this capacity stage after five years. The last time they reached the semi-finals was in 2019 thrashing Manchester United at Wembley Stadium. The Wolves are coming off the back of three wins in their last four league matches, giving them the confidence to win their fifth FA Cup. They advanced to the top eight teams with a 1-0 victory over Brighton. This will be their first clash with Coventry since the third round of the 1983-84 season, where the Sky Blues overpowered them.