FA Cup 2023-24 Quarter-Finals Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Excitement is brewing in the football world as the FA Cup quarterfinals have finally arrived, with the Wolves taking on Coventry for the first time in 40 years. The weekend of March 16 will witness some thrilling matches, as the most successful team in the game's history, Manchester United will face off against the old foe Liverpool. Chelsea will be squaring off Leicester City, while Manchester City will be defending their title against Newcastle. These matches will determine the four teams that will advance to the semifinals in April. (More Football News)
Wolves Vs Coventry
This time around several factors have made the weekend the most exciting one in the game's history. Wolverhampton Wanderers will appear in this capacity stage after five years. The last time they reached the semi-finals was in 2019 thrashing Manchester United at Wembley Stadium. The Wolves are coming off the back of three wins in their last four league matches, giving them the confidence to win their fifth FA Cup. They advanced to the top eight teams with a 1-0 victory over Brighton. This will be their first clash with Coventry since the third round of the 1983-84 season, where the Sky Blues overpowered them.
Advertisement
Coventry City has had a rollercoaster season. With two back-to-back match wins, they are heading to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup for the first time since 2009 when they lost to Chelsea. Coventry's last league match tells the story of how phenomenal Ellis Simms can be whose hat-trick in the first half led the team to thrash Maidstone.
Manchester City Vs Newcastle
Manchester City, the reigning champions and seven-time winners of the FA Cup, are currently having the best form among all other teams, carrying a winning streak of 21 games. The last league match of the Citizens against Liverpool ended in a 1-1 draw, handing them 63 points to stand third in the points table trailing behind Liverpool and Arsenal. Manchester City's remarkable 6-2 victory over Luton, highlighted by Erling Haaland's five goals, propelled them into the quarterfinals of the FA Cup to face Newcastle for the first time since the 2019-20 quarterfinals at James Park which saw a victorious evening for the Citizens by the score of 2-0.
Advertisement
Newcastle on the other hand will seek to end their long chase for a major title on Saturday. In the pursuit of winning the FA Cup for the seventh time, and reaching the semi-finals first time since 2004, the team faced 12 defeats this season, this is not the best form of the Magpies, indeed. However, they managed to get a moment to shine after defeating Blackburn on penalties ending the match in a 1-1 draw to enter the quarter-finals of FA Cup.
Chelsea Vs Leicester City
Unbeaten in the last four games of the league, Chelsea entered the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 3-2 victory over Newcastle. Since losing to Everton in 2015-16, Chelsea, the eight-time champions of the FA Cup has been emerging as victors in the quarter-finals ties. The Blues are hosting Leicester City, having won three of their last encounters.
When it comes to Leicester, the statistics do not stand in their favour. They have been defeated in five out of six quarter-final matches in the FA Cup. Plus, Chelsea has proven to be a strong opponent for Leicester, winning 12 out of the last 13 games they have played against each other in all competitions. Sunday's match will demand hard work and surprises in order to turn the tides in Leicester's favour.
Manchester United Vs Liverpool
Manchester United, who have won 12 FA Cup titles, are preparing to host Liverpool in the quarterfinals. They have won three of their last five games, including a 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at home to secure a spot in the quarterfinals. Currently in sixth position in the points table, Manchester United is feeling confident after their impressive 2-0 win against Everton at home in the Premier League match.
Advertisement
On the other hand, Liverpool is currently on a winning streak with nine consecutive wins, eight of which were victories and one ended in a 1-1 draw against Manchester City. The team has been performing exceptionally well, having recently defeated Sparta Prague 6-1 in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals with an aggregate score of 11-2. Furthermore, they have made it to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup by defeating Southampton 3-0, putting them on the right path to potentially win their 9th FA Cup title.
When Wolves Vs Coventry FA Cup Quarter-final match will be played?
Wolves vs Coventry FA Cup Quarter-final match will be played on March 16, Saturday at 5:45 PM at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.
Advertisement
When Manchester City Vs Newcastle FA Cup Quarter-final match will be played?
The Manchester City vs Newcastle FA Cup Quarter-final match will be played on March 16, Saturday at 11 PM at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
When Chelsea Vs Leicester City FA Cup Quarter-final match will be played?
The Chelsea vs Leicester City FA Cup Quarter-final match will be played on March 17, Sunday at 6:15 PM at Stamford Bridge in London.
When Manchester United Vs Liverpool FA Cup Quarter-final match will be played?
The Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup Quarter-final match will be played on March 17, Sunday at 9:00 at Old Trafford in Stretford.
Advertisement
Where to watch the FA Cup 2023-24 Quarter-finals matches?
The FA Cup 2023-24 quarter-final matches will be available to stream live on Sony LIV in India.
Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD will telecast the FA Cup quarter-final matches live in India.