Football

Euro 2024: SCO Draw 1-1 Against SUI - In Pics

At the age of 32 and having left top-flight European football behind to play in MLS, Xherdan Shaqiri is back on the international stage and back scoring again. His stunning first-half strike secured a 1-1 draw for Switzerland against Scotland at Euro 2024 on Wednesday. It is the sixth-straight major international tournament in which Shaqiri has scored, dating to the World Cup in 2014. Shaqiri rolled back the years with a first-time curling effort from about 20 meters out at Cologne Stadium. Scotland led from the 13th minute when Scott McTominay’s shot took a wicked deflection off Fabian Schar to beat Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer. The draw leaves Switzerland on four points, second in Group A behind Germany and likely to advance to the round of 16.

UEFA Euro 2024: Scotland Vs Switzerland | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Scotland players react after a Group A match between Scotland and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

Switzerland players wave to fans after Scotland Match
Switzerland players wave to fans after Scotland Match | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Switzerland players wave to their fans after a Group A match between Scotland and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany. Thew match ended 1-1.

Scotlands manager Steve Clarke
Scotland's manager Steve Clarke | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru

Scotland's manager Steve Clarke leaves the pitch after a Group A match between Scotland and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

Switzerlands head coach Murat Yakin
Switzerland's head coach Murat Yakin | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Switzerland's head coach Murat Yakin applauds the fans after a Group A match between Scotland and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

Scotland fans after the match against Switzerland
Scotland fans after the match against Switzerland | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Scotland fans react after a Group A match between Scotland and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

Xherdan Shaqiri and team mates celebrate after scorig a goal
Xherdan Shaqiri and team mates celebrate after scorig a goal | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri and team mates celebrate their side's equalising goal during a Group A match between Scotland and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

Ricardo Rodriguez fouls Scotlands Billy Gilmour
Ricardo Rodriguez fouls Scotland's Billy Gilmour | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Switzerland's Ricardo Rodriguez, right, fouls Scotland's Billy Gilmour during a Group A match between Scotland and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

Switzerlands Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates after scoring opening goal against Scotland
Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates after scoring opening goal against Scotland | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru

Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group A match between Scotland and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

Switzerlands Granit Xhaka
Switzerland's Granit Xhaka | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Switzerland's Granit Xhaka reacts during a Group A match between Scotland and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

Scotlands Grant Hanley during the match against Switzerland
Scotland's Grant Hanley during the match against Switzerland | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Scotland's Grant Hanley, center right, sees his header hit the post during the Group A match between Scotland and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

