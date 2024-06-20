Football

Euro 2024: SCO Draw 1-1 Against SUI - In Pics

At the age of 32 and having left top-flight European football behind to play in MLS, Xherdan Shaqiri is back on the international stage and back scoring again. His stunning first-half strike secured a 1-1 draw for Switzerland against Scotland at Euro 2024 on Wednesday. It is the sixth-straight major international tournament in which Shaqiri has scored, dating to the World Cup in 2014. Shaqiri rolled back the years with a first-time curling effort from about 20 meters out at Cologne Stadium. Scotland led from the 13th minute when Scott McTominay’s shot took a wicked deflection off Fabian Schar to beat Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer. The draw leaves Switzerland on four points, second in Group A behind Germany and likely to advance to the round of 16.