Scotland players react after a Group A match between Scotland and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.
Switzerland players wave to their fans after a Group A match between Scotland and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany. Thew match ended 1-1.
Scotland's manager Steve Clarke leaves the pitch after a Group A match between Scotland and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.
Switzerland's head coach Murat Yakin applauds the fans after a Group A match between Scotland and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.
Scotland fans react after a Group A match between Scotland and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.
Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri and team mates celebrate their side's equalising goal during a Group A match between Scotland and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.
Switzerland's Ricardo Rodriguez, right, fouls Scotland's Billy Gilmour during a Group A match between Scotland and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.
Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group A match between Scotland and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.
Switzerland's Granit Xhaka reacts during a Group A match between Scotland and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.
Scotland's Grant Hanley, center right, sees his header hit the post during the Group A match between Scotland and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.