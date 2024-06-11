Britain's Prince William, right, speaks with Jill Scott, left, Harry Kane, center, and Gareth Southgate during a visit to St George's Park, in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire, to meet with the England men's soccer team ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 campaign.
From left, Jill Scott, Britain's Prince William, Ollie Watkins and Harry Kane during a visit to St George's Park, in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire, to meet with the England men's soccer team ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 campaign.
Britain's Prince William and England manager Gareth Southgate, right, during a visit to St George's Park, in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire, to meet with the England men's soccer team ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 campaign.
Britain's Prince William, left, makes a presentation to Harry Kane during a visit to St George's Park, in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire, to meet with the England men's football team ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 campaign.
Britain's Prince William, left, speaks with England manager Gareth Southgate, second from right, during a visit to St George's Park, in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire, to meet with the England men's soccer team ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 campaign.
Britain's Prince William speaks with schoolchildren during a visit to St George's Park, in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire, to meet with the England men's soccer team ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 campaign.
Britain's Prince William, right, is flanked by Harry Kane during a visit to St George's Park, in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire, to meet with the England men's soccer team ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 campaign.
Britain's Prince William speaks with England player Ollie Watkins during a visit to St George's Park, in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire, to meet with the England men's soccer team ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 campaign.