Euro 2024: Prince William Meets ENG Football Team - In Pics

Prince William met up with the England Euros 2024 squad ahead of their flight to Germany for the European Championship. He met England skipper Harry Kane, manager Gareth Southgate and the squad at England's St George's park. England play their first group game against Serbia on Sunday. They were the runners-up in the 2020 Euro, losing on penalties to Italy.

Prince William with Jill Scott, left, Harry Kane, center, and Gareth Southgate | Photo: Paul Cooper, Pool Photo via AP

Britain's Prince William, right, speaks with Jill Scott, left, Harry Kane, center, and Gareth Southgate during a visit to St George's Park, in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire, to meet with the England men's soccer team ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 campaign.

Britains Prince William visit to St Georges Park
Britain's Prince William visit to St George's Park | Photo: Paul Cooper, Pool Photo via AP

From left, Jill Scott, Britain's Prince William, Ollie Watkins and Harry Kane during a visit to St George's Park, in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire, to meet with the England men's soccer team ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 campaign.

Prince William and England manager Gareth Southgate
Prince William and England manager Gareth Southgate | Photo: Paul Cooper, Pool Photo via AP

Britain's Prince William and England manager Gareth Southgate, right, during a visit to St George's Park, in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire, to meet with the England men's soccer team ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 campaign.

Prince William and Harry Kane
Prince William and Harry Kane | Photo: Paul Cooper, Pool Photo via AP

Britain's Prince William, left, makes a presentation to Harry Kane during a visit to St George's Park, in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire, to meet with the England men's football team ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 campaign.

Britains Prince William
Britain's Prince William | Photo: Paul Cooper, Pool Photo via AP

Britain's Prince William, left, speaks with England manager Gareth Southgate, second from right, during a visit to St George's Park, in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire, to meet with the England men's soccer team ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 campaign.

Prince William speaks with schoolchildren
Prince William speaks with schoolchildren | Photo: Paul Cooper, Pool Photo via AP

Britain's Prince William speaks with schoolchildren during a visit to St George's Park, in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire, to meet with the England men's soccer team ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 campaign.

| Photo: Paul Cooper, Pool Photo via AP

Britain's Prince William, right, is flanked by Harry Kane during a visit to St George's Park, in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire, to meet with the England men's soccer team ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 campaign.

Prince William speaks with Ollie Watkins
Prince William speaks with Ollie Watkins | Photo: Paul Cooper, Pool Photo via AP

Britain's Prince William speaks with England player Ollie Watkins during a visit to St George's Park, in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire, to meet with the England men's soccer team ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 campaign.

