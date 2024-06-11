Football

Euro 2024: Prince William Meets ENG Football Team - In Pics

Prince William met up with the England Euros 2024 squad ahead of their flight to Germany for the European Championship. He met England skipper Harry Kane, manager Gareth Southgate and the squad at England's St George's park. England play their first group game against Serbia on Sunday. They were the runners-up in the 2020 Euro, losing on penalties to Italy.