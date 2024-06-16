ESP vs CRO, UEFA Euro 2024: Yamal Makes History As Spain Begin Campaign With 3-0 Victory - In Pics

Spain's players celebrate at the end of a Group B match between Spain and Croatia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Spain fans kiss as they celebrate at the end of a Group B match between Spain and Croatia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany. Spain won 3-0.
Spain's Lamine Yamal, right, makes an attempt to score past Croatia's goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, left, during a Group B match between Spain and Croatia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Spain's Dani Carvajal, left, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Group B match between Spain and Croatia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Spain players celebrate after Dani Carvajal, back to camera, scored their side's third goal during a Group B match between Spain and Croatia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Croatia's Luka Modric, left, follows Spain's Nacho during a Group B match between Spain and Croatia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Spain's Fabian Ruiz clears the ball during a Group B match between Spain and Croatia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Croatia's Luka Modric reacts as Spain's Dani Carvajal is congratulated after scoring his side's 3rd goal during a Group B match between Spain and Croatia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Spain's Fabian Ruiz celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Group B match between Spain and Croatia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Spain's Alvaro Morata celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Group B match between Spain and Croatia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Spain's Lamine Yamal, center, challenges for the ball with Croatia's Josko Gvardiol, left, and Croatia's Marin Pongracic, right, during a Group B match between Spain and Croatia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany. Lamine Yamal was set to become the youngest player ever to play at a European Championship on Saturday when he was named in Spain's starting lineup for its Group B-opening game against Croatia.