Football

ESP vs CRO, UEFA Euro 2024: Yamal Makes History As Spain Begin Campaign With 3-0 Victory - In Pics

Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to appear in a European Championship as Spain's new generation brushed aside Croatia's challenge 3-0 in their opening game on Saturday. Yamal, aged 16 years, 338 days, also became the youngest to set up a goal at the tournament when he crossed for Dani Carvajal to score Spain's third goal before the break. Midfielder Fabián Ruiz scored one goal and set up the opener for captain Álvaro Morata in a dominant performance from the team in red.

UEFA Euro 2024: Spain vs Croatia | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Spain's players celebrate at the end of a Group B match between Spain and Croatia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

Spain fans celebrate teams victory against Croatia
Spain fans celebrate team's victory against Croatia | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Spain fans kiss as they celebrate at the end of a Group B match between Spain and Croatia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany. Spain won 3-0.

Spains Lamine Yamal makes an attempt to score against Croatia
Spain's Lamine Yamal makes an attempt to score against Croatia | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Spain's Lamine Yamal, right, makes an attempt to score past Croatia's goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, left, during a Group B match between Spain and Croatia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

Dani Carvajal celebrates after scoring his sides third goal
Dani Carvajal celebrates after scoring his side's third goal | Photo: Sebastian Christoph Gollnow/dpa via AP

Spain's Dani Carvajal, left, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Group B match between Spain and Croatia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

Spain players celebrate teams third goal
Spain players celebrate team's third goal | Photo: AP/Sergei Grits

Spain players celebrate after Dani Carvajal, back to camera, scored their side's third goal during a Group B match between Spain and Croatia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

Luka Modric and Spains Nacho
Luka Modric and Spain's Nacho | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Croatia's Luka Modric, left, follows Spain's Nacho during a Group B match between Spain and Croatia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

Fabian Ruiz clears the ball against Croatia
Fabian Ruiz clears the ball against Croatia | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Spain's Fabian Ruiz clears the ball during a Group B match between Spain and Croatia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

Croatias Luka Modric
Croatia's Luka Modric | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Croatia's Luka Modric reacts as Spain's Dani Carvajal is congratulated after scoring his side's 3rd goal during a Group B match between Spain and Croatia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

Fabian Ruiz celebrates after scoring Spains second goal
Fabian Ruiz celebrates after scoring Spain's second goal | Photo: AP/Sunday Alamba

Spain's Fabian Ruiz celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Group B match between Spain and Croatia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

Alvaro Morata celebrates after scoring the opening goal
Alvaro Morata celebrates after scoring the opening goal | Photo: AP/Petr Josek

Spain's Alvaro Morata celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Group B match between Spain and Croatia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

Spains Lamine Yamal
Spain's Lamine Yamal | Photo: AP/Petr Josek

Spain's Lamine Yamal, center, challenges for the ball with Croatia's Josko Gvardiol, left, and Croatia's Marin Pongracic, right, during a Group B match between Spain and Croatia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany. Lamine Yamal was set to become the youngest player ever to play at a European Championship on Saturday when he was named in Spain's starting lineup for its Group B-opening game against Croatia.

