Football

ESP vs CRO, UEFA Euro 2024: Yamal Makes History As Spain Begin Campaign With 3-0 Victory - In Pics

Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to appear in a European Championship as Spain's new generation brushed aside Croatia's challenge 3-0 in their opening game on Saturday. Yamal, aged 16 years, 338 days, also became the youngest to set up a goal at the tournament when he crossed for Dani Carvajal to score Spain's third goal before the break. Midfielder Fabián Ruiz scored one goal and set up the opener for captain Álvaro Morata in a dominant performance from the team in red.