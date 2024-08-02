Football

Erik Ten Hag Hopes Manchester United Management Will Stick With Him When Going's Tough

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag signed a contract extension last month, shortly after rife speculation that he was set to be fired after the FA Cup final, no matter the result

Erik-ten-Hag-Manchester-United manager
Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag.
info_icon

Erik ten Hag is hopeful that the Manchester United board will continue to stick with him if the club goes through difficult moments next season. (More Football News)

The Red Devils boss signed a contract extension last month, shortly after rife speculation that he was set to be fired after the FA Cup final, no matter the result.

United beat Manchester City to win the trophy on the back of their worst-ever finish of eighth in the Premier League.

With a new leadership group in charge, Ten Hag is confident that the team can prove they are competitors when the new season gets underway.

"I feel that we built something and that the people who are around me are in the same boat," Ten Hag said in an extended interview in their pre-season tour in Los Angeles.

"But of course, it's always a proven point when the case is there – but what I hope is that we avoid this [a dip]."

"I feel positive, and I feel very aligned. They [the new owners] are here, we are building those relationships and, as I said, we have to prove this point during the season and the next coming years: how strong we are."

United have already made two signings this transfer window, bringing in Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna and Leny Yoro from Lille, though the defender is set to be out for three minutes after suffering a foot injury against Arsenal in a pre-season friendly.

Rasmus Hojlund is also set to be out for six weeks with a hamstring injury sustained in the same game, while Marcus Rashford and Antony were forced off against Real Betis on Thursday.

While Ten Hag did not say the extent of the two injuries suffered, he admitted he was cautious about rushing the players back into action.

"We have to wait," Ten Hag said in a news conference. "Of course, we don't take risks in the last game of the tour going into the season next week already.

"We go into an important game, and we are still 24 hours after a game. The final assessment we have to make, and we will see if they are ready for the game against Liverpool on Saturday."

After a prolific first season under Ten Hag that saw Rashford score 30 goals for the Red Devils in all competitions, he netted just eight last campaign.

Despite the dip in form, the Dutchman has backed Rashford to regain his spark.

"He has to prove his point," the 54-year-old said. "We will set the conditions [give him all the support] and [then] he is very capable of doing this.

"The season before he scored 30 goals, so when he is in the right vibe, then he has such a high potential. And when he is really in that mood, he [can] again score 30 or even more goals."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Kuldeep, Sundar Spin A Web In Colombo; SL - 101/5
  2. Eon Morgan Backs 'One Of The Best In World' Brendon Mccullum To Be England's White-ball Coach
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, 1st ODI: Rohit & Co Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka: Sanath Jayasuriya Reveals Issue With SL Team - 'Don't Lack Committment But...'
  5. Delhi Capitals Owners To Buy Majority Stake In English County Team Hampshire
Football News
  1. Erik Ten Hag Hopes Manchester United Management Will Stick With Him When Going's Tough
  2. Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Bitter Rivals France, Argentina Meet In Quarter-Finals Amid Racism Spat
  3. Ismaila Sarr Completes English Premier League Return With Crystal Palace
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Morocco Vs United States Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
  5. Arne Slot Salutes Harvey Elliott's Quality In Pre-Season Win Over Arsenal
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic 'Very Worried' By Knee Injury Ahead Of Paris Olympics Semi-Finals
  2. Paris Olympics 2024, Tennis Wrap: Alcaraz, Djokovic, Reach Men's Singles Semifinals; Murray Ends Career
  3. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray 'Looking Forward To Stopping' After Bidding Farewell To Tennis
  4. Paris Olympics: Vekic Sets Up Final With Zheng After Comfortable Semis Win
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Murray's Tennis Career Ends After Doubles Defeat To Fritz, Paul
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Australia Live Score, Paris Olympics: Can Harmanpreet & Co Top Kookaburras?
  2. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  3. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: India Suffer 1-2 Defeat Against Belgium But Enter Quarterfinals
  5. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: August 2, 2024
  2. Weather News LIVE: Death Toll In Wayanad Landslides At 205; Ops On To Rescue Stranded Pilgrims In Kedarnath
  3. Delhi: 3 Rescued After 2-Storey Building Collapses In Jahangirpuri; Several Feared Trapped
  4. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: HC Raps Police, MCD Over Arrest Of SUV Driver In, Transfers Probe To CBI
  5. Cong MP Rahul Gandhi Promises To Build 100 Houses In Landslide-Struck Wayanad
Entertainment News
  1. Arjun Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor Tease Fans With An Upcoming Collaboration, Share Cryptic Video
  2. Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman In Me' Being Converted Into A Biopic By Universal Pictures
  3. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 7: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman's Film Eyes For Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
  4. Vijay Deverakonda Shares First Look Poster Of 'VD12', Film Set To Release On THIS Date Next Year - Check Details Inside
  5. Taapsee Pannu Cuts Her Birthday Cake With Husband Mathias Boe In Paris; Makes THIS Special Wish
US News
  1. Gov. DeSantis Declares State Of Emergency In Florida As Dangerous Storm Looms Over
  2. 24 Prisoners Freed In Largest Russia-West Exchange Since Soviet Union Collapse
  3. New Yorkers Are Loving THIS Name For Their Pets, New Analysis Reveals
  4. Americans Are Paying Exorbitant Prices For A Burger Meal | Which City Charges The Highest From Burger Lovers?
  5. Apple Faces Backlash In Thailand Over Promotional Ad Video | Here's Why
World News
  1. Gov. DeSantis Declares State Of Emergency In Florida As Dangerous Storm Looms Over
  2. Nigeria: 13 Killed, Hundreds Arrested In Protest Over Economic Crisis, Says Rights Group
  3. ‘I Am Here, Feeling The Weight’: From Gaza To Ukraine, A Palestinian Doctor Lives Two Wars
  4. Biden Calls Netanyahu, Reaffirms Commitment To Israel’s Security Against Threats From Iran
  5. 24 Prisoners Freed In Largest Russia-West Exchange Since Soviet Union Collapse
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Kuldeep, Sundar Spin A Web In Colombo; SL - 101/5
  2. Vijay Deverakonda Shares First Look Poster Of 'VD12', Film Set To Release On THIS Date Next Year - Check Details Inside
  3. Centre Announces Cashless Treatment Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh For Road Crash Victims
  4. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 7: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman's Film Eyes For Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
  5. Monsoon Mayhem: Know The Reason Behind India's Relentless Rains
  6. Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman In Me' Being Converted Into A Biopic By Universal Pictures
  7. Paris Olympics Day 7 LIVE: Indian Mixed Team Archers Into Quarters; Manu Bhaker 3rd, Esha Singh 10th After Precision Stage
  8. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: HC Raps Police, MCD Over Arrest Of SUV Driver In, Transfers Probe To CBI