Premier League Final Day Highlights: City, Chelsea, Newcastle Seal Champions League Spots - Check All Results

Premier League Final Day Live Scores
Good evening and welcome to the live coverage of the Premier League 2024-25 final day where all the teams will finish their campaign simultaneously.
AFC Bournemouth vs. Leicester City
Fulham vs. Manchester City
Ipswich Town vs. West Ham United
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace
Manchester United vs. Aston Villa
Newcastle United vs. Everton
Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea
Southampton vs. Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Brentford
As many as a quarter of the league’s 20 clubs are still fighting over the remaining three Champions League spots. The fight for Europa qualification and Conference League tickets is still on. With all of this at stake and all your favourite teams in action, the final day just becomes even more important.
There is still some time in kick off. All the final day games will start 8:30PM IST. Meanwhile, you can CLICK HERE to read the detailed guide for the Premier League 2024-25 Final Day.
Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Man United Vs Aston Villa Starting XIs
Man Utd XI: Bayindir, Lindelof, Mazraoui, Maguire, Mount, Fernandes, Hojlund, Dorgu, Amad, Casemiro, Heaven.
Subs: Heaton, Dalot, Fredricson, Collyer, Eriksen, Mainoo, Ugarte, Obi.
Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Pau, Maatsen, McGinn, Kamara, Onana, Asensio, Rogers, Watkins.
Subs: Olsen, Mings, Barkley, Tielemans, Digne, Garcia, Malen, Ramsey, Bailey.
Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Fulham Vs Manchester City Starting XIs
Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson, Lukic, Cairney, Wilson, Pereira, Traore, Jimenez.
Subs: Benda, Bassey, Sessegnon, Berge, King, Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Willian, Vinicius.
Man City XI: Ederson, Nunes, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Nico, Gundogan, Bernardo, Marmoush, Doku, Haaland.
Subs: Ortega, Ake, Rodri, De Bruyne, Savinho, Echeverri, Foden, O'Reilly, Lewis.
Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Southampton Vs Arsenal Starting XIs
Southampton XI: Ramsdale; Sugawara, Wood, Taylor, Welington; Downes, Ugochukwu, Fernandes; Robinson, Kamaldeen, Stewart
Subs: McCarthy, Bree, Manning, Kayi Sanda, Moore, Smallbone, Aribo, Archer, Onuachu
Arsenal XI: Raya; Partey, White, Kiwior, Tierney; Rice, Zinchenko, Merino; Nwaneri, Martinelli, Sterling
Subs: Neto, Saka, Odegaard, Trossard, Jorginho, Havertz, Henry-Francis, Kabia, Lewis-Skelly
Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Starting XIs
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Bradley, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Nunez, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah.
Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Munoz, Richards, Lacroiz, Lerma, Mitchell, Kamada, Hughes, Sarr, Eze, Mateta.
Subs: Turner, Ward, Nketiah, Franca, Esse, Devenny, Kporha.
Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Tottenham vs Brighton Starting XIs
Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Gray; Johnson, Sarr, Tel; Solanke
Subs: Kinsky, Spence, Davies, Bissouma, Oluesi, Ajayi, Moore, Odobert, Richarlison
Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Hinshelwood, Van Hecke, Webster, Igor; Baleba, Wieffer, Minteh, Gruda, Ayari; Adingra
Subs: Rushworth, Veltman, Dunk, Milner, Cashin, Mitoma, Gomez, O'Riley, Howell
KICK OFF!
We are underway for one final time in the Premier League 2024-25. We have the champions, we have the relegated sides and yet there is so much to play for. Here we begin.
Premier League Final Day Live Scores: At 5 Minutes
AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Leicester City
Fulham 0-0 Manchester City
Ipswich Town 0-0 West Ham United
Liverpool 0-0 Crystal Palace
Manchester United 0-0 Aston Villa
Newcastle United 0-0 Everton
Nottingham Forest 0-0 Chelsea
Southampton 0-0 Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-0 Brentford
Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace
9' First goal of the night and it is the Crystal Palace side that shocks champions Liverpool to take the lead. Ismaila Sarr finds the back of the net with his shot and Palace are leading the champions.
Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Tottenham 1-0 Brighton
17' GOAL!
Tottenham get a penalty and Dominic Solanke makes no mistake to give Spurs the lead against Brighton.
Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Fulham 0-1 Manchester City
21' GOAL!
WOW! Ilkay Gundogan comes up with a beauty to hand Manchester City the lead. A stunning overhead kick on a rebound from Gundogann and City are up and running. Remember, they are chasing a Champions League spot and a win will confirm that.
Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Bournemouth 0-0 Leicester
GOAL ruled out!
Leicester thought they had taken lead but the off-side flag has been raised. Easy call for the linesman and a huge sigh of relief for Bournemouth.
Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Southampton 0-1 Arsenal
GOAL for Arsenal just before the half-time. Kieran Tierney fires the ball into the bottom right corner and the Southampton goalkeeper has basolutely no chance. Arsenal are ahead at the right time.
Meanwhile, West Ham have also taken lead over Ipswich Town just two minutes before half-time.
Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Half-time Scores
Bournemouth 0-0 Leicester
Fulham 0-1 Manchester City
Ipswich 0-1 West Ham
Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace
Manchester Utd 0-0 Aston Villa
Newcastle 0-0 Everton
Nottingham 0-0 Chelsea
Southampton 0-1 Arsenal
Tottenham 1-0 Brighton
Wolves 0-1 Brentford
Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Champions League Qualifications
Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Second Half
We are back after the break and all 10 games have resumed. As things stand, Chelsea, Newcastle and Man City will join Arsenal and champions Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League. Is there a twist waiting for us? Let us see.
Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Southampton 1-1 Arsenal
Southampton fire back the equaliser and the scores are level now. A goal via corner kick for Southampton. Raya is beaten by Stewart's header and things are back on level terms.
Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Tottenham 1-2 Brighton
Take a bow Jake Hinshelwood. He has scored two goals after the break and Brighton have taken the lead. After going into the break trailing 0-1, Brighton are now leading Spurs. Again a lot of thinking to do for Ange Postecogleou.
Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace
Red Card!
Gravenberch has been sent off for tripping and it makes the matters even worse for Liverpool. They are already trailing 0-1 and will now have to play with 10 men.
Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Fulham 0-2 Manchester City
72' GOAL!
Erling Haaland fires the second goal of the night for City and they can now be assured of a place in the Champions League it seems. A penalty for City and Haaland rarely misses. He easily gets the job done by pushing the penalty into the bottom left corner.
Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Manchester United 1-0 Aston Villa
Drama! Manchester United have found a way to score and Aston Villa are behind. That means Newcastle are back in the top five. Amad heads the ball into the back of the net. With just 10 minutes left on the clock, this might make things really tricky for Aston Villa.
Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace
85' GOAL!
Liverpool equalise. They left it for late but now they have found the leveller. And it is yet again Mohamed Salah who fires the goal, his 29th of the season.
Okay then. Premier League 2024-25 is over with final whistle sounded in all the games.
Bournemouth 2-0 Leicester
Fulham 0-2 Manchester City
Ipswich 1-3 West Ham
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace
Manchester Utd 2-0 Aston Villa
Newcastle 0-1 Everton
Nottingham 0-1 Chelsea
Southampton 1-2 Arsenal
Tottenham 1-4 Brighton
Wolves 1-1 Brentford
Premier League Final Day Live Scores: European Qualifications
Champions League: Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea, Newcastle, Tottenham (Europa League)
Europa League: Aston Villa, Crystal Palace (FA Cup)
Conference League: Nottingham Forest
Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Title Celebrations
Alright then. Premier League 2024-25 season is done. Liverpool are the champions. They have broken Manchester City's three year dominance. Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle join them in the Champions League alongside Europa League winners Tottenham.
Closing
That will be it from our side. Thank you for following.