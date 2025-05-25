Premier League Final Day Highlights: City, Chelsea, Newcastle Seal Champions League Spots - Check All Results

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, centre, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester City at Craven Cottage, London, Sunday, May 25, 2025. AP/Dave Shopland

Welcome to the highlights of the Premier League 2024-25 final day where all the teams finished their campaign simultaneously. It was an action packed evening with some really interesting results. Manchester City and Chelsea won to seal their Champions League spot while Newcastle managed to sneak into the top five despite a loss to Everton. Aston Villa were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United to help Newcastle finish fifth. Follow highlights below.

25 May 2025, 06:02:25 pm IST Premier League Final Day Live Scores Good evening and welcome to the live coverage of the Premier League 2024-25 final day where all the teams will finish their campaign simultaneously.

25 May 2025, 06:20:14 pm IST Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Matches Tonight AFC Bournemouth vs. Leicester City Fulham vs. Manchester City Ipswich Town vs. West Ham United Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace Manchester United vs. Aston Villa Newcastle United vs. Everton Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea Southampton vs. Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Brentford

25 May 2025, 06:42:05 pm IST Premier League Final Day Live Scores As many as a quarter of the league’s 20 clubs are still fighting over the remaining three Champions League spots. The fight for Europa qualification and Conference League tickets is still on. With all of this at stake and all your favourite teams in action, the final day just becomes even more important.

25 May 2025, 07:10:40 pm IST Premier League Final Day Live Scores There is still some time in kick off. All the final day games will start 8:30PM IST. Meanwhile, you can CLICK HERE to read the detailed guide for the Premier League 2024-25 Final Day.

25 May 2025, 07:35:51 pm IST Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Man United Vs Aston Villa Starting XIs Man Utd XI: Bayindir, Lindelof, Mazraoui, Maguire, Mount, Fernandes, Hojlund, Dorgu, Amad, Casemiro, Heaven. Subs: Heaton, Dalot, Fredricson, Collyer, Eriksen, Mainoo, Ugarte, Obi. Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Pau, Maatsen, McGinn, Kamara, Onana, Asensio, Rogers, Watkins. Subs: Olsen, Mings, Barkley, Tielemans, Digne, Garcia, Malen, Ramsey, Bailey.

25 May 2025, 07:46:26 pm IST Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Fulham Vs Manchester City Starting XIs Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson, Lukic, Cairney, Wilson, Pereira, Traore, Jimenez. Subs: Benda, Bassey, Sessegnon, Berge, King, Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Willian, Vinicius. Man City XI: Ederson, Nunes, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Nico, Gundogan, Bernardo, Marmoush, Doku, Haaland. Subs: Ortega, Ake, Rodri, De Bruyne, Savinho, Echeverri, Foden, O'Reilly, Lewis.

25 May 2025, 07:53:48 pm IST Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Southampton Vs Arsenal Starting XIs Southampton XI: Ramsdale; Sugawara, Wood, Taylor, Welington; Downes, Ugochukwu, Fernandes; Robinson, Kamaldeen, Stewart Subs: McCarthy, Bree, Manning, Kayi Sanda, Moore, Smallbone, Aribo, Archer, Onuachu Arsenal XI: Raya; Partey, White, Kiwior, Tierney; Rice, Zinchenko, Merino; Nwaneri, Martinelli, Sterling Subs: Neto, Saka, Odegaard, Trossard, Jorginho, Havertz, Henry-Francis, Kabia, Lewis-Skelly

25 May 2025, 08:11:55 pm IST Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Starting XIs Liverpool XI: Alisson, Bradley, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz. Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Nunez, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah. Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Munoz, Richards, Lacroiz, Lerma, Mitchell, Kamada, Hughes, Sarr, Eze, Mateta. Subs: Turner, Ward, Nketiah, Franca, Esse, Devenny, Kporha.

25 May 2025, 08:21:38 pm IST Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Tottenham vs Brighton Starting XIs Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Gray; Johnson, Sarr, Tel; Solanke Subs: Kinsky, Spence, Davies, Bissouma, Oluesi, Ajayi, Moore, Odobert, Richarlison Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Hinshelwood, Van Hecke, Webster, Igor; Baleba, Wieffer, Minteh, Gruda, Ayari; Adingra Subs: Rushworth, Veltman, Dunk, Milner, Cashin, Mitoma, Gomez, O'Riley, Howell

25 May 2025, 08:32:04 pm IST Premier League Final Day Live Scores KICK OFF! We are underway for one final time in the Premier League 2024-25. We have the champions, we have the relegated sides and yet there is so much to play for. Here we begin.

25 May 2025, 08:41:53 pm IST Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace 9' First goal of the night and it is the Crystal Palace side that shocks champions Liverpool to take the lead. Ismaila Sarr finds the back of the net with his shot and Palace are leading the champions.

25 May 2025, 08:51:52 pm IST Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Tottenham 1-0 Brighton 17' GOAL! Tottenham get a penalty and Dominic Solanke makes no mistake to give Spurs the lead against Brighton.

25 May 2025, 08:54:24 pm IST Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Fulham 0-1 Manchester City 21' GOAL! WOW! Ilkay Gundogan comes up with a beauty to hand Manchester City the lead. A stunning overhead kick on a rebound from Gundogann and City are up and running. Remember, they are chasing a Champions League spot and a win will confirm that.

25 May 2025, 09:07:03 pm IST Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Bournemouth 0-0 Leicester GOAL ruled out! Leicester thought they had taken lead but the off-side flag has been raised. Easy call for the linesman and a huge sigh of relief for Bournemouth.

25 May 2025, 09:14:03 pm IST Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Southampton 0-1 Arsenal GOAL for Arsenal just before the half-time. Kieran Tierney fires the ball into the bottom right corner and the Southampton goalkeeper has basolutely no chance. Arsenal are ahead at the right time. Meanwhile, West Ham have also taken lead over Ipswich Town just two minutes before half-time.

25 May 2025, 09:31:06 pm IST Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Champions League Qualifications Nervy matches in the race for the Champions League…



As it stands, Man City, Newcastle and Chelsea will occupy the last three qualification spots!

25 May 2025, 09:44:52 pm IST Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Second Half We are back after the break and all 10 games have resumed. As things stand, Chelsea, Newcastle and Man City will join Arsenal and champions Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League. Is there a twist waiting for us? Let us see.

25 May 2025, 09:48:51 pm IST Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Southampton 1-1 Arsenal Southampton fire back the equaliser and the scores are level now. A goal via corner kick for Southampton. Raya is beaten by Stewart's header and things are back on level terms.

25 May 2025, 09:55:29 pm IST Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Tottenham 1-2 Brighton Take a bow Jake Hinshelwood. He has scored two goals after the break and Brighton have taken the lead. After going into the break trailing 0-1, Brighton are now leading Spurs. Again a lot of thinking to do for Ange Postecogleou.

25 May 2025, 10:01:59 pm IST Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace Red Card! Gravenberch has been sent off for tripping and it makes the matters even worse for Liverpool. They are already trailing 0-1 and will now have to play with 10 men.

25 May 2025, 10:08:33 pm IST Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Fulham 0-2 Manchester City 72' GOAL! Erling Haaland fires the second goal of the night for City and they can now be assured of a place in the Champions League it seems. A penalty for City and Haaland rarely misses. He easily gets the job done by pushing the penalty into the bottom left corner.

25 May 2025, 10:12:24 pm IST Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Manchester United 1-0 Aston Villa Drama! Manchester United have found a way to score and Aston Villa are behind. That means Newcastle are back in the top five. Amad heads the ball into the back of the net. With just 10 minutes left on the clock, this might make things really tricky for Aston Villa.

25 May 2025, 10:19:49 pm IST Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace 85' GOAL! Liverpool equalise. They left it for late but now they have found the leveller. And it is yet again Mohamed Salah who fires the goal, his 29th of the season.

25 May 2025, 10:31:55 pm IST Premier League Final Day Live Scores Okay then. Premier League 2024-25 is over with final whistle sounded in all the games.

25 May 2025, 10:35:58 pm IST Premier League Final Day Live Scores: European Qualifications Champions League: Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea, Newcastle, Tottenham (Europa League) Europa League: Aston Villa, Crystal Palace (FA Cup) Conference League: Nottingham Forest

PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!!!

25 May 2025, 11:22:57 pm IST Premier League Final Day Live Scores Alright then. Premier League 2024-25 season is done. Liverpool are the champions. They have broken Manchester City's three year dominance. Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle join them in the Champions League alongside Europa League winners Tottenham.