Premier League Final Day Highlights: City, Chelsea, Newcastle Seal Champions League Spots - Check All Results

Premier League 2024-25 Final Day Highlights: English Premier League season finished tonight with all 20 teams playing their last games simultaneously

Manchester Citys Ilkay Gundogan, centre, scores
Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, centre, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester City at Craven Cottage, London, Sunday, May 25, 2025. AP/Dave Shopland
Welcome to the highlights of the Premier League 2024-25 final day where all the teams finished their campaign simultaneously. It was an action packed evening with some really interesting results. Manchester City and Chelsea won to seal their Champions League spot while Newcastle managed to sneak into the top five despite a loss to Everton. Aston Villa were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United to help Newcastle finish fifth. Follow highlights below.
LIVE UPDATES

Premier League Final Day Live Scores

Good evening and welcome to the live coverage of the Premier League 2024-25 final day where all the teams will finish their campaign simultaneously.

Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Matches Tonight

  1. AFC Bournemouth vs. Leicester City

  2. Fulham vs. Manchester City

  3. Ipswich Town vs. West Ham United

  4. Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

  5. Manchester United vs. Aston Villa

  6. Newcastle United vs. Everton

  7. Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea

  8. Southampton vs. Arsenal

  9. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

  10. Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Brentford

Premier League Final Day Live Scores

As many as a quarter of the league’s 20 clubs are still fighting over the remaining three Champions League spots. The fight for Europa qualification and Conference League tickets is still on. With all of this at stake and all your favourite teams in action, the final day just becomes even more important.

Premier League Final Day Live Scores

There is still some time in kick off. All the final day games will start 8:30PM IST. Meanwhile, you can CLICK HERE to read the detailed guide for the Premier League 2024-25 Final Day.

Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Man United Vs Aston Villa Starting XIs

Man Utd XI: Bayindir, Lindelof, Mazraoui, Maguire, Mount, Fernandes, Hojlund, Dorgu, Amad, Casemiro, Heaven.

Subs: Heaton, Dalot, Fredricson, Collyer, Eriksen, Mainoo, Ugarte, Obi.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Pau, Maatsen, McGinn, Kamara, Onana, Asensio, Rogers, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Mings, Barkley, Tielemans, Digne, Garcia, Malen, Ramsey, Bailey.

Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Fulham Vs Manchester City Starting XIs

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson, Lukic, Cairney, Wilson, Pereira, Traore, Jimenez.

Subs: Benda, Bassey, Sessegnon, Berge, King, Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Willian, Vinicius.

Man City XI: Ederson, Nunes, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Nico, Gundogan, Bernardo, Marmoush, Doku, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Ake, Rodri, De Bruyne, Savinho, Echeverri, Foden, O'Reilly, Lewis.

Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Southampton Vs Arsenal Starting XIs

Southampton XI: Ramsdale; Sugawara, Wood, Taylor, Welington; Downes, Ugochukwu, Fernandes; Robinson, Kamaldeen, Stewart

Subs: McCarthy, Bree, Manning, Kayi Sanda, Moore, Smallbone, Aribo, Archer, Onuachu

Arsenal XI: Raya; Partey, White, Kiwior, Tierney; Rice, Zinchenko, Merino; Nwaneri, Martinelli, Sterling

Subs: Neto, Saka, Odegaard, Trossard, Jorginho, Havertz, Henry-Francis, Kabia, Lewis-Skelly

Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Starting XIs

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Bradley, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Nunez, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Munoz, Richards, Lacroiz, Lerma, Mitchell, Kamada, Hughes, Sarr, Eze, Mateta.

Subs: Turner, Ward, Nketiah, Franca, Esse, Devenny, Kporha.

Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Tottenham vs Brighton Starting XIs

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Gray; Johnson, Sarr, Tel; Solanke

Subs: Kinsky, Spence, Davies, Bissouma, Oluesi, Ajayi, Moore, Odobert, Richarlison

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Hinshelwood, Van Hecke, Webster, Igor; Baleba, Wieffer, Minteh, Gruda, Ayari; Adingra

Subs: Rushworth, Veltman, Dunk, Milner, Cashin, Mitoma, Gomez, O'Riley, Howell

Premier League Final Day Live Scores

KICK OFF!

We are underway for one final time in the Premier League 2024-25. We have the champions, we have the relegated sides and yet there is so much to play for. Here we begin.

Premier League Final Day Live Scores: At 5 Minutes

  • AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Leicester City

  • Fulham 0-0 Manchester City

  • Ipswich Town 0-0 West Ham United

  • Liverpool 0-0 Crystal Palace

  • Manchester United 0-0 Aston Villa

  • Newcastle United 0-0 Everton

  • Nottingham Forest 0-0 Chelsea

  • Southampton 0-0 Arsenal

  • Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-0 Brentford

Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

9' First goal of the night and it is the Crystal Palace side that shocks champions Liverpool to take the lead. Ismaila Sarr finds the back of the net with his shot and Palace are leading the champions.

Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Tottenham 1-0 Brighton

17' GOAL!

Tottenham get a penalty and Dominic Solanke makes no mistake to give Spurs the lead against Brighton.

Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Fulham 0-1 Manchester City

21' GOAL!

WOW! Ilkay Gundogan comes up with a beauty to hand Manchester City the lead. A stunning overhead kick on a rebound from Gundogann and City are up and running. Remember, they are chasing a Champions League spot and a win will confirm that.

Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Bournemouth 0-0 Leicester

GOAL ruled out!

Leicester thought they had taken lead but the off-side flag has been raised. Easy call for the linesman and a huge sigh of relief for Bournemouth.

Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Southampton 0-1 Arsenal

GOAL for Arsenal just before the half-time. Kieran Tierney fires the ball into the bottom right corner and the Southampton goalkeeper has basolutely no chance. Arsenal are ahead at the right time.

Meanwhile, West Ham have also taken lead over Ipswich Town just two minutes before half-time.

Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Half-time Scores

  • Bournemouth 0-0 Leicester

  • Fulham 0-1 Manchester City

  • Ipswich 0-1 West Ham

  • Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

  • Manchester Utd 0-0 Aston Villa

  • Newcastle 0-0 Everton

  • Nottingham 0-0 Chelsea

  • Southampton 0-1 Arsenal

  • Tottenham 1-0 Brighton

  • Wolves 0-1 Brentford

Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Champions League Qualifications

Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Second Half

We are back after the break and all 10 games have resumed. As things stand, Chelsea, Newcastle and Man City will join Arsenal and champions Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League. Is there a twist waiting for us? Let us see.

Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Southampton 1-1 Arsenal

Southampton fire back the equaliser and the scores are level now. A goal via corner kick for Southampton. Raya is beaten by Stewart's header and things are back on level terms.

Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Tottenham 1-2 Brighton

Take a bow Jake Hinshelwood. He has scored two goals after the break and Brighton have taken the lead. After going into the break trailing 0-1, Brighton are now leading Spurs. Again a lot of thinking to do for Ange Postecogleou.

Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

Red Card!

Gravenberch has been sent off for tripping and it makes the matters even worse for Liverpool. They are already trailing 0-1 and will now have to play with 10 men.

Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Fulham 0-2 Manchester City

72' GOAL!

Erling Haaland fires the second goal of the night for City and they can now be assured of a place in the Champions League it seems. A penalty for City and Haaland rarely misses. He easily gets the job done by pushing the penalty into the bottom left corner.

Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Manchester United 1-0 Aston Villa

Drama! Manchester United have found a way to score and Aston Villa are behind. That means Newcastle are back in the top five. Amad heads the ball into the back of the net. With just 10 minutes left on the clock, this might make things really tricky for Aston Villa.

Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

85' GOAL!

Liverpool equalise. They left it for late but now they have found the leveller. And it is yet again Mohamed Salah who fires the goal, his 29th of the season.

Premier League Final Day Live Scores

Okay then. Premier League 2024-25 is over with final whistle sounded in all the games.

Premier League Final Day Live Scores

  • Bournemouth 2-0 Leicester

  • Fulham 0-2 Manchester City

  • Ipswich 1-3 West Ham

  • Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

  • Manchester Utd 2-0 Aston Villa

  • Newcastle 0-1 Everton

  • Nottingham 0-1 Chelsea

  • Southampton 1-2 Arsenal

  • Tottenham 1-4 Brighton

  • Wolves 1-1 Brentford

Premier League Final Day Live Scores: European Qualifications

Champions League: Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea, Newcastle, Tottenham (Europa League)

Europa League: Aston Villa, Crystal Palace (FA Cup)

Conference League: Nottingham Forest

Premier League Final Day Live Scores: Title Celebrations

Premier League Final Day Live Scores

Alright then. Premier League 2024-25 season is done. Liverpool are the champions. They have broken Manchester City's three year dominance. Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle join them in the Champions League alongside Europa League winners Tottenham.

Closing

That will be it from our side. Thank you for following.

Published At:
Tags

