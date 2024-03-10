EPL: Kai Havertz Late Goal Propels Arsenal To The Top With 2-1 Victory Over Brentford - Match Report

Arsenal moved to the top of the Premier League for at least a day after Kai Havertz's late goal secured a 2-1 win over Brentford on March 10, Saturday. (More Football News)

Havertz had been somewhat fortunate to avoid a second booking for a dive in the area earlier in the second half, a decision that proved crucial when he was on hand to head home a cross from Ben White in the 86th minute.