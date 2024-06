Football

ECU 3-1 JAM, Copa America 2024: Youngster Paez Leads Ecuador To First Copa Win In Eight Years - In Pics

Ecuador secured their first Copa America victory in eight years with a 3-1 win over winless Jamaica. 17-year-old Kendry Páez opened the scoring from the penalty spot just before halftime, adding to an earlier own goal by Jamaica's Kasey Palmer. Michail Antonio pulled a goal back for Jamaica in the second half, but Alan Minda sealed the win for Ecuador with a goal in stoppage time. This victory ends Ecuador's eight-game winless streak in the Copa America and puts them in contention for a knockout spot.