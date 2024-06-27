Football

SLO Vs ROM, UEFA Euro 2024: Razvan Marin Helps Romania Take Top Spot In Group E - In Pics

Romania progressed to the next stage of the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament as the winners of Group E after a 1-1 draw against Slovakia at the Frankfurt Arena. Ondrej Duda opened the scoring for Slovakia in the 24th minute, but was eqalised by Razvan Marin’s 37th minute penalty. Slovakia were also through as they second-best 3rd placed team.

UEFA Euro 2024: Slovakia vs Romania | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Romania players celebrate at the end of a Group E match against Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

1/9
George Puscas and David Hancko battle for the ball
George Puscas and David Hancko battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Romania's George Puscas, left, and Slovakia's David Hancko battle for the ball during a Group E match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

2/9
Romanias Radu Dragusin
Romania's Radu Dragusin | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Romania's Radu Dragusin eyes the ball during a Group E match against Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

3/9
Ivan Schranz and Nicusor Bancu go for a header
Ivan Schranz and Nicusor Bancu go for a header | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Slovakia's Ivan Schranz, left, and Romania's Nicusor Bancu go for a header during a Group E match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

4/9
Razvan Marin celebrates after scoring his sides first goal
Razvan Marin celebrates after scoring his side's first goal | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

Romania's Razvan Marin (18) celebrates after scoring his side's first goal against Slovakia during a Group E match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

5/9
Peter Pekarik and Florinel Coman battle for the ball
Peter Pekarik and Florinel Coman battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Slovakia's Peter Pekarik, right, and Romania's Florinel Coman battle for the ball during a Group E match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

6/9
George Puscas and Milan Skriniar struggle for the ball
George Puscas and Milan Skriniar struggle for the ball | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Romania's George Puscas, right, and Slovakia's Milan Skriniar struggle for the ball during a Group E match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

7/9
Ondrej Duda celebrates after scoring the opening goal
Ondrej Duda celebrates after scoring the opening goal | Photo: Arne Dedert/dpa via AP

Slovakia's Ondrej Duda, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Romania during a Group E match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

8/9
Slovakias Ondrej Duda scores a goal
Slovakia's Ondrej Duda scores a goal | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Slovakia's Ondrej Duda, second left, scores the opening goal during a Group E match between Slovakia and Romania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

9/9
A Slovakia fan
A Slovakia fan | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

A Slovakia fan waits for the start of a Group E match against Romania during the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

