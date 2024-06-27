Romania players celebrate at the end of a Group E match against Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
Romania's George Puscas, left, and Slovakia's David Hancko battle for the ball during a Group E match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
Romania's Radu Dragusin eyes the ball during a Group E match against Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
Slovakia's Ivan Schranz, left, and Romania's Nicusor Bancu go for a header during a Group E match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
Romania's Razvan Marin (18) celebrates after scoring his side's first goal against Slovakia during a Group E match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
Slovakia's Peter Pekarik, right, and Romania's Florinel Coman battle for the ball during a Group E match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
Romania's George Puscas, right, and Slovakia's Milan Skriniar struggle for the ball during a Group E match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
Slovakia's Ondrej Duda, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Romania during a Group E match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
Slovakia's Ondrej Duda, second left, scores the opening goal during a Group E match between Slovakia and Romania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
A Slovakia fan waits for the start of a Group E match against Romania during the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.