SLO Vs ROM, UEFA Euro 2024: Razvan Marin Helps Romania Take Top Spot In Group E - In Pics

Romania progressed to the next stage of the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament as the winners of Group E after a 1-1 draw against Slovakia at the Frankfurt Arena. Ondrej Duda opened the scoring for Slovakia in the 24th minute, but was eqalised by Razvan Marin’s 37th minute penalty. Slovakia were also through as they second-best 3rd placed team.