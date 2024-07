Football

ECU 0-0 MEX, Copa America: Ecuador To Meet Argentina In Quarters After Mexico Draw

Late drama ensued as Mexico's penalty was converted into a corner kick late in the Group B clash in the Copa America between them and Ecuador. Mexico needed a win to qualify for the quarterfinal but were held on for a goalless draw by Ecuador for whom a stalemate was enough to advance. A strong second half-showing and the late surge were not enough for Mexico as Ecuador will now face Argentina in the last 8.