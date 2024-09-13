East Bengal Vs Bengaluru FC, ISL Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch EBFC Vs BFC Match On TV And Online

Bengaluru FC will look to start off on a winning note against East Bengal FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, September 14, with either sides looking to avoid a defeat in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024/25 season. (More Football News)
Both sides have roped in new faces in the transfer market and will look to make a solid start on the football field.
The match takes extra pretense with EBFC's Anwar Ali being absent from the squad due to his ongoing situation off the field. However, the Torchbearers will look to ignore the off-field controversy and put their mark with the football.
Live Streaming Info
When will the East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 match take place?
The East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 match will take place on Saturday, September 14th at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.
What time will the East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 match start?
The East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 match?
All the Indian Super League matches will be telecast live on Sports 18 and will also be available for live streaming on the Jio Cinema app and website.
Head-to-Head
Total Matches played – 17
Bengaluru FC – 7
East Bengal FC – 9
Draws – 1
Bengaluru FC Squad:
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Sahil Poonia
Defenders: Aleksandar Jovanović, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Jessel Allan Carneiro, Mohammed Salah K, Namgyal Bhutia, Naorem Roshan Singh, Nikhil Chandra Shekhar Poojary, Parag Satish Shrivas, Rahul Shankar Bheke, Shivaldo Chingambam Singh
Midfielders: Alberto Noguera Ripoll, Harsh Shailesh Patre, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Pedro Luis Capó Payeras, Shreyas Ketkar, Suresh Singh Wangjam
Forwards: Ashish Jha, Edgar Antonio Mendez Ortega, Halicharan Narzary, Jorge Rolando Pereyra Díaz, Monirul Molla, Rohit Danu, Ryan Dale Williams, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Sunil Chhetri
East Bengal FC Squad
Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Debjit Majumder
Defenders: Hijazi Maher, Lalchungnunga, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Nishu Kumar, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamad Rakip, Provat Lakra
Midfielders: Souvik Chakrabarti, Saul Crespo, Jeakson Singh, Madih Talal, Vishnu P.V., Sayan Banerjee, Aman C.K., Tanmay Das, Shyamal Besra
Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Dimitrios Diamantakos, David Lalhlansanga, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar