East Bengal Vs Bengaluru FC, ISL Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch EBFC Vs BFC Match On TV And Online

Here's the live streaming, head-to-head, telecast, timing, venue and other details for the East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024/25 match

File photo of Sunil Chhetri with Bengaluru FC in the ISL. Photo: X/@bengalurufc
Bengaluru FC will look to start off on a winning note against East Bengal FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, September 14, with either sides looking to avoid a defeat in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024/25 season. (More Football News)

Both sides have roped in new faces in the transfer market and will look to make a solid start on the football field.

The match takes extra pretense with EBFC's Anwar Ali being absent from the squad due to his ongoing situation off the field. However, the Torchbearers will look to ignore the off-field controversy and put their mark with the football.

Live Streaming Info

When will the East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 match take place?

The East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 match will take place on Saturday, September 14th at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

What time will the East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 match start?

The East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 match?

All the Indian Super League matches will be telecast live on Sports 18 and will also be available for live streaming on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Head-to-Head

  • Total Matches played – 17

  • Bengaluru FC – 7

  • East Bengal FC – 9

  • Draws – 1

Bengaluru FC Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Sahil Poonia

Defenders: Aleksandar Jovanović, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Jessel Allan Carneiro, Mohammed Salah K, Namgyal Bhutia, Naorem Roshan Singh, Nikhil Chandra Shekhar Poojary, Parag Satish Shrivas, Rahul Shankar Bheke, Shivaldo Chingambam Singh

Midfielders: Alberto Noguera Ripoll, Harsh Shailesh Patre, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Pedro Luis Capó Payeras, Shreyas Ketkar, Suresh Singh Wangjam

Forwards: Ashish Jha, Edgar Antonio Mendez Ortega, Halicharan Narzary, Jorge Rolando Pereyra Díaz, Monirul Molla, Rohit Danu, Ryan Dale Williams, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Sunil Chhetri

East Bengal FC Squad

Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Debjit Majumder

Defenders: Hijazi Maher, Lalchungnunga, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Nishu Kumar, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamad Rakip, Provat Lakra

Midfielders: Souvik Chakrabarti, Saul Crespo, Jeakson Singh, Madih Talal, Vishnu P.V., Sayan Banerjee, Aman C.K., Tanmay Das, Shyamal Besra

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Dimitrios Diamantakos, David Lalhlansanga, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar

