Domagoj Vida Calls Time On International Career With Croatia

Domagoj Vida has announced his retirement from international football with Croatia following their group stage exit at Euro 2024. (More Football News)
Vida, who made 105 appearances across a 14-year career with his nation, was part of Zlatko Dalic's squad in Germany but did not feature at the tournament.
The defender played a crucial role in Croatia's recent success on the international stage, helping them reach the World Cup final in 2018 and semi-finals of the 2022 edition.
In his 14 appearances at major tournaments, Vida helped keep three clean sheets, notching an assist in their showpiece final defeat to France eight years ago.
Vida scored four times for his nation, including a goal against hosts Russia in the 2018 World Cup - a game Croatia would go on to win in a penalty shootout.
"It is an honour to wear the most beautiful jersey in the world once in your career," Vida said in a statement.
"And when you do it 105 times, you play in seven major competitions ... then you can just be infinitely grateful for such a privilege."