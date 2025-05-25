Stuttgart's head coach Sebastian Hoeness raises the trophy after his team won the German soccer cup, DFB Pokal, final match between Arminia Bielefeld and VfB Stuttgart at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.
VfB Stuttgart players celebrate after winning the trophy in the German soccer cup, DFB Pokal, final match between Arminia Bielefeld and VfB Stuttgart at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.
VfB Stuttgart players celebrate after winning the trophy in the German soccer cup, DFB Pokal, final match between Arminia Bielefeld and VfB Stuttgart at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.
Stuttgart's luca Jaquez, right, and Stuttgart's Ramon Hendriks celebrate after winning the trophy in the German soccer cup, DFB Pokal, final match between Arminia Bielefeld and VfB Stuttgart at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.
Stuttgart's Jeff Chabot, left, challenges for the ball with Arminia Bielefeld's Louis Oppie during the German soccer cup, DFB Pokal, final match between Arminia Bielefeld and VfB Stuttgart at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.
Stuttgart's Josha Vagnoman, right, challenges for the ball with Arminia Bielefeld's Isaiah Young during the German soccer cup, DFB Pokal, final match between Arminia Bielefeld and VfB Stuttgart at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.
VfB Stuttgart supporters burn flares during the German soccer cup, DFB Pokal, final match between Arminia Bielefeld and VfB Stuttgart at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.
Stuttgart's Jeff Chabot heads the ball during the German soccer cup, DFB Pokal, final match between Arminia Bielefeld and VfB Stuttgart at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.
Arminia Bielefeld's Joel Grodowski , left, challenges for the ball with Stuttgart's luca Jaquez during the German soccer cup, DFB Pokal, final match between Arminia Bielefeld and VfB Stuttgart at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.
Stuttgart's Chris Fuehrich, left, challenges for the ball with Arminia Bielefeld's Sam Schreck during the German soccer cup, DFB Pokal, final match between Arminia Bielefeld and VfB Stuttgart at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.