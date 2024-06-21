Football

DEN 1-1 ENG, Euro 2024: Error Prone England Settle For Draw With Denmark- In Pics

England were not good enough admitted Harry Kane after his side drew 1-1 to Denmark in their Euro 2024 Group C encounter to still stay away from a Round of 16 berth. Kane put Southgate's men ahead in the 18th minute but the Three Lions failed to capitalise on early advantage. Morten Hjulmand fired a brilliant volley from 30 yards to level things and even though England tried hard they could not breach the Danish defence after that. England remain on top on Group C after two games but they have not yet confirmed last 16 entry.

UEFA Euro 2024: Denmark vs England | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

England's Jude Bellingham, left, Jarrod Bowen, center, and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale greet supporters at the end of a Group C match between Denmark and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

1/10
Marc Guehi and Mikkel Damsgaard fight for the ball
Marc Guehi and Mikkel Damsgaard fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

England's Marc Guehi, right, and Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard fight for the ball during a Group C match between Denmark and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

2/10
Englands goalkeeper Jordan Pickford
England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford reacts after Denmark's Morten Hjulmand, scored his side's first goal during a Group C match between Denmark and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

3/10
Harry Kane challenges with Andreas Christensen
Harry Kane challenges with Andreas Christensen | Photo: AP/Michael Probst

England's Harry Kane, left, challenges Denmark's Andreas Christensen during a Group C match between Denmark and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

4/10
Morten Hjulmand celebrate after scoring his sides first goal
Morten Hjulmand celebrate after scoring his sides first goal | Photo: AP/Michael Probst

Denmark's Morten Hjulmand runs to celebrate after scoring his sides first goal during a Group C match between Denmark and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

5/10
Harry Kane celebrates after scoring a goal against Denmark
Harry Kane celebrates after scoring a goal against Denmark | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

England's Harry Kane (9) celebrates with Kieran Trippier (12) after scoring a goal during a Group C match between Denmark and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

6/10
Harry Kane shoots past Denmarks Joachim Andersen
Harry Kane shoots past Denmark's Joachim Andersen | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

England's Harry Kane (9) shoots past Denmark's Joachim Andersen, center, to scored during a Group C match between Denmark and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

7/10
Victor Kristiansen and Bukayo Saka compete for the ball
Victor Kristiansen and Bukayo Saka compete for the ball | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

Denmark's Victor Kristiansen, right, and England's Bukayo Saka compete for the ball during a Group C match between Denmark and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

8/10
Phil Foden and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg compete for the ball
Phil Foden and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg compete for the ball | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

England's Phil Foden, left, and Denmark's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg compete for the ball during a Group C match between Denmark and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

9/10
Britains Prince William talks to King of Denmark Frederik X
Britain's Prince William talks to King of Denmark Frederik X | Photo: AP/Michael Probst

Britain's Prince William, left, talks to King of Denmark Frederik X before a Group C match between Denmark and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

10/10
Fans watch match between Denmark and England
Fans watch match between Denmark and England | Photo: AP/Michael Probst

Fans smile before a Group C match between Denmark and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

