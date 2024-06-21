England's Jude Bellingham, left, Jarrod Bowen, center, and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale greet supporters at the end of a Group C match between Denmark and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.
England's Marc Guehi, right, and Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard fight for the ball during a Group C match between Denmark and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford reacts after Denmark's Morten Hjulmand, scored his side's first goal during a Group C match between Denmark and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
England's Harry Kane, left, challenges Denmark's Andreas Christensen during a Group C match between Denmark and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
Denmark's Morten Hjulmand runs to celebrate after scoring his sides first goal during a Group C match between Denmark and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
England's Harry Kane (9) celebrates with Kieran Trippier (12) after scoring a goal during a Group C match between Denmark and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
England's Harry Kane (9) shoots past Denmark's Joachim Andersen, center, to scored during a Group C match between Denmark and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
Denmark's Victor Kristiansen, right, and England's Bukayo Saka compete for the ball during a Group C match between Denmark and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
England's Phil Foden, left, and Denmark's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg compete for the ball during a Group C match between Denmark and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
Britain's Prince William, left, talks to King of Denmark Frederik X before a Group C match between Denmark and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
Fans smile before a Group C match between Denmark and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.