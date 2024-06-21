Football

DEN 1-1 ENG, Euro 2024: Error Prone England Settle For Draw With Denmark- In Pics

England were not good enough admitted Harry Kane after his side drew 1-1 to Denmark in their Euro 2024 Group C encounter to still stay away from a Round of 16 berth. Kane put Southgate's men ahead in the 18th minute but the Three Lions failed to capitalise on early advantage. Morten Hjulmand fired a brilliant volley from 30 yards to level things and even though England tried hard they could not breach the Danish defence after that. England remain on top on Group C after two games but they have not yet confirmed last 16 entry.