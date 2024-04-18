Football

Daniele De Rossi To Continue As Roma Boss

Roma have climbed from ninth to fifth in Serie A under Daniele De Rossi, who initially signed a short-term deal until June

Advertisement

Antonio%20Calanni%2FAP
Daniele De Rossi was appointed as Roma head coach after the sacking of Jose Mourinho. Photo: Antonio Calanni/AP
info_icon

Roma have confirmed that head coach Daniele De Rossi will remain in charge of the club for “the foreseeable future”. (More Football News)

De Rossi, 40, who spent 18 years as a player with the Giallorossi, was appointed in January after the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

Roma have climbed from ninth to fifth in Serie A under the 40-year-old, who initially signed a short-term deal until June.

In a statement on the club’s website, Roma owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin said: “After meeting yesterday afternoon with Daniele De Rossi, we are delighted to announce he will continue as head coach of AS Roma after this season and for the foreseeable future.

Advertisement

“In his short tenure as head coach, the positive impact that his leadership has brought to the entire club has told its own story.

“Daniele leads with respect and courage, while his strength and deep-rooted belief in the club are truly aligned with Roma’s values, city and unparalleled fans.

info_icon

“We will continue to work together as hard as we possibly can to deliver a future that AS Roma’s fans deserve.

“We couldn’t be happier to build a long-term project with Daniele.

“Further details to follow in the coming days.”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. American Airlines Pilot Union Raises Safety Concerns Amid Industry Scrutiny
  2. Tamil Nadu's New Airport At Parandur Will Be An Ecological Disaster, Say Environmentalists
  3. GT Vs DC, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  4. Nepal Vs UAE, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 1st Semi-Final, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. 'Pushpa 2': Allu Arjun's Film's Theatrical Rights In North India Sold For Rs 200 Crore? Here's What We Know
  6. Sports World LIVE: Pakistan Take On New Zealand In 1st T20I At Rawalpindi
  7. Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur And Others Attend 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Screening, See Pics
  8. Bengal Ram Navami Clash: Stones Thrown At Procession, Police Resort To Lathicharge, Tear Gas; Several Injured