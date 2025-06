Football

Croatia 5-1 Czechia, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Luka Modric Scores In Thumping Win

Croatia beat the Czech Republic 5-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Tuesday (June 10, 2025), with 39-year-old Luka Modric among their scorers, and trimmed the gap to their opponents to three points in Group L. Croatia have played only two games — winning both — whereas the Czechs have played four and won three of them. Andrej Kramaric netted a brace and Ante Budimir, with Ivan Perisic were the other goal-scorers for the hosts, who found the back of the net four times in 13 minutes in the second half.