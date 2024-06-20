Football

CRO Vs ALB, UEFA Euro 2024: Late Gjasula Goal Saves Albania In Volksparkstadion Thriller - In Pics

Klaus Gjasula came off the bench to save Albania, scoring a stoppage time equaliser to share a point each with Croatia at the Volksparkstadion. Qazim Laci scored the first in the 11th minute, but Croatia equalized in the 74th thanks to Andrej Kramaric and then took the lead two minutes later via a Gjasula own goal. However, things turned his way as the Albanian scored in the 95th to make ot 2-2.