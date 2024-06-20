Football

CRO Vs ALB, UEFA Euro 2024: Late Gjasula Goal Saves Albania In Volksparkstadion Thriller - In Pics

Klaus Gjasula came off the bench to save Albania, scoring a stoppage time equaliser to share a point each with Croatia at the Volksparkstadion. Qazim Laci scored the first in the 11th minute, but Croatia equalized in the 74th thanks to Andrej Kramaric and then took the lead two minutes later via a Gjasula own goal. However, things turned his way as the Albanian scored in the 95th to make ot 2-2.

UEFA Euro 2024: Croatia vs Albania | Photo: Sina Schuldt/dpa via AP

Albania's players celebrate after a Group B match between Croatia and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

1/9
Kristjan Asllani and Luka Modric
Kristjan Asllani and Luka Modric | Photo: Sina Schuldt/dpa via AP

Albania's Kristjan Asllani, left, and Croatia's Luka Modric, right, talk after a Group B match between Croatia and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

2/9
Klaus Gjasula celebrates after scoring Albanias second goal
Klaus Gjasula celebrates after scoring Albania's second goal | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Albania's Klaus Gjasula celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Group B match between Croatia and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.

3/9
Klaus Gjasula scores his sides second goal
Klaus Gjasula scores his side's second goal | Photo: AP/Sunday Alamba

Albania's Klaus Gjasula, left, scores his side's second goal during a Group B match between Croatia and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

4/9
Albanias players celebrate their sides second goal
Albania's players celebrate their side's second goal | Photo: Sina Schuldt/dpa via AP

Albania's scorer Klaus Gjasula, third left, and his teammates celebrate their side's second goal during a Group B match between Croatia and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

5/9
Croatias Luka Sucic celebrates after scoring a goal
Croatia's Luka Sucic celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: Jens Buettner/dpa via AP

Croatia's Luka Sucic celebrates his side's second goal scored by Croatia's Klaus Gjasula during a Group B match between Croatia and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

6/9
Croatias players celebrate teams first goal against Albania
Croatia's players celebrate team's first goal against Albania | Photo: Jens Buettner/dpa via AP

Croatia's scorer Andrej Kramaric, left, and his teammates Luka Modric, center, and Luka Sucic, right, celebrate their side's first goal during a Group B match between Croatia and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

7/9
Qazim Laci celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Croataia
Qazim Laci celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Croataia | Photo: Sina Schuldt/dpa via AP

Albania's Qazim Laci celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Group B match between Croatia and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

8/9
Qazim Laci scores a goal for Albania
Qazim Laci scores a goal for Albania | Photo: Jens Buettner/dpa via AP

Albania's Qazim Laci, right, scores the opening goal during a Group B match between Croatia and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

9/9
Croatian supporters
Croatian supporters | Photo: Marcus Brandt/dpa via AP

Croatian supporters cheer at the stand during a Group B match between Croatia and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

