CRO Vs ALB, UEFA Euro 2024: Late Gjasula Goal Saves Albania In Volksparkstadion Thriller - In Pics

Albania's players celebrate after a Group B match between Croatia and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Albania's Kristjan Asllani, left, and Croatia's Luka Modric, right, talk after a Group B match between Croatia and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Albania's Klaus Gjasula celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Group B match between Croatia and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.
Albania's Klaus Gjasula, left, scores his side's second goal during a Group B match between Croatia and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Albania's scorer Klaus Gjasula, third left, and his teammates celebrate their side's second goal during a Group B match between Croatia and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Croatia's Luka Sucic celebrates his side's second goal scored by Croatia's Klaus Gjasula during a Group B match between Croatia and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Croatia's scorer Andrej Kramaric, left, and his teammates Luka Modric, center, and Luka Sucic, right, celebrate their side's first goal during a Group B match between Croatia and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Albania's Qazim Laci celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Group B match between Croatia and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Albania's Qazim Laci, right, scores the opening goal during a Group B match between Croatia and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Croatian supporters cheer at the stand during a Group B match between Croatia and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.