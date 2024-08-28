A Cristiano Ronaldo goal from a setpiece has become a relatively infrequent occurrence these days. But whenever it does happen, it gives fans a reason to rejoice and reminisce in equal measure. The 39-year-old converted a free-kick in stunning fashion to help Al-Nassr thump Al-Feiha 4-1 in the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday, August 27, 2024. (More Football News)
The perfectly-placed strike beat the Al-Feiha defence and goalkeeper Abdulraouf Al-Duqayl all ends up at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraydah. And it happened in part because of a chance in approach from Ronaldo.
Altering his usual method of taking several steps back and a long run-up leading to a power-packed free-kick, the star forward went for a minimalistic approach this time. He approached the ball calmly and instead of pounding the ball, he deftly chipped it over the defensive wall. The ball curled past the hapless goalie and into the top right corner, bringing up the Portuguese legend's 64th career free-kick goal.
It was also Ronaldo’s 899th career goal, leaving him just one shy to the magical 900-goal mark.
When Is Ronaldo's Next Match?
Fans are eager to witness history in the making, expecting Ronaldo to reach the unscaled high of 900 career goals. They would have to wait until the second week of September, which is when Al-Nassr play their next Saudi Pro League match.
Ronaldo's team will host the Al-Ahli Saudi Football Club at the Al-Awwal Stadium on September 13. The game is slated to begin at 11:30pm IST. It will be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website in India, and telecast live on the Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 5 TV channels in India.