Football

Cristiano Ronaldo One Shy Of 900 Career Goals: When Is Al-Nassr Forward's Next Match?

An inch-perfect free-kick from Cristiano Ronaldo helped Al-Nassr beat Al-Feiha in the Saudi Pro League, and take the Portuguese superstar to 899 career goals

cristiano-ronaldo-goal-al-nassr-saudi-pro-league
File photo of Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating after scoring a goal in the Saudi Pro League. Photo: X/Cristiano
info_icon

A Cristiano Ronaldo goal from a setpiece has become a relatively infrequent occurrence these days. But whenever it does happen, it gives fans a reason to rejoice and reminisce in equal measure. The 39-year-old converted a free-kick in stunning fashion to help Al-Nassr thump Al-Feiha 4-1 in the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday, August 27, 2024. (More Football News)

The perfectly-placed strike beat the Al-Feiha defence and goalkeeper Abdulraouf Al-Duqayl all ends up at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraydah. And it happened in part because of a chance in approach from Ronaldo.

Altering his usual method of taking several steps back and a long run-up leading to a power-packed free-kick, the star forward went for a minimalistic approach this time. He approached the ball calmly and instead of pounding the ball, he deftly chipped it over the defensive wall. The ball curled past the hapless goalie and into the top right corner, bringing up the Portuguese legend's 64th career free-kick goal.

It was also Ronaldo’s 899th career goal, leaving him just one shy to the magical 900-goal mark.

When Is Ronaldo's Next Match?

Fans are eager to witness history in the making, expecting Ronaldo to reach the unscaled high of 900 career goals. They would have to wait until the second week of September, which is when Al-Nassr play their next Saudi Pro League match.

Ronaldo's team will host the Al-Ahli Saudi Football Club at the Al-Awwal Stadium on September 13. The game is slated to begin at 11:30pm IST. It will be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website in India, and telecast live on the Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 5 TV channels in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy A Big Tournament; Lot Of Competition For Test Place: Devdutt Padikkal
  2. The Rise And Rise Of Jay Shah: From Ahmedabad To ICC
  3. Netherlands Vs United States, 6th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Tri-Series 2024
  4. Jay Shah Appointed As ICC's Independent Chairman; Congratulations Pour In
  5. England Selector Luke Wright Backs Jonny Bairstow To Bounce Back
Football News
  1. Manchester City's Masterplan: Liam And Noel Gallagher To Reunite Oasis After Years
  2. Galatasaray SK 0-1 BSC Young Boys, UEFA Champions League: Turkish Giants' European Run Ends
  3. Rayo Vallecano 1-2 FC Barcelona La Liga: Dani Olmo's Late Debut Heroics Snatch Comeback Win
  4. Brighton 4-0 Crawley Town, EFL Cup: Smooth Sailing For Fabian Hurzeler's Side Except For Matt O'Riley
  5. Birmingham City FC 0-2 Fulham FC, EFL Cup: Jay Stansfield Helps Cottagers Past Former Side
Tennis News
  1. Dan Evans Rallies Past Karen Khachanov To Win Longest Match In US Open History
  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Mackenzie McDonald, US Open: World No. 1 Overcomes Opponent After First-Set Scare
  3. Naomi Osaka Vs Jelena Ostapenko, Us Open: Japanese Side Downs The Opponent For Rare Top-10 Triumph
  4. Iga Swiatek Vs Kamilla Rakhimova, US Open: World No. 1 Holds Off Challenge To Reach Second Round
  5. Who Are 'Tsitsidosa'? Lovebirds In US Open 2024 Mixed Doubles Line-Up
Hockey News
  1. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  2. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  3. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  4. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  5. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Scammer Poses As CJI Chandrachud, Asks For Rs 500 For Cab; Case Filed
  2. Needed: A Women's Gaze In Law Making
  3. Bengal Bandh LIVE: Bus Services Hit Amid BJP's Call For Strike; Party Workers Detained At Alipurduar
  4. Weather News: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, IMD Issues 'Yellow Alert'; Death Toll In Tripura Flood Rises To 31
  5. The Nirbhaya Scheme: A Broken Promise? Reflections In The Wake Of RG Kar Tragedy
Entertainment News
  1. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  2. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  3. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  4. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  5. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
US News
  1. Watch: Judge’s Classmate From 2015 Viral Video Who Cried In Court, Now Arrested Again For Robbery And Burglary In Miami
  2. Viral Post Claims 'Fur Trout' Rediscovered In Wyoming - Real or Fake? | Here's the Truth
  3. Kamala Harris Using Controversial 'Strength Through Joy' Slogan During Campaign? | Here's the Truth
  4. McDonald's Unveils 'Big Arch' Burger: The Biggest New Menu Item Yet | Everything You Need To Know
  5. Dopamine Menu TikTok: How To Boost Happiness And Beat Doomscrolling With The Latest Trend
World News
  1. Watch: Judge’s Classmate From 2015 Viral Video Who Cried In Court, Now Arrested Again For Robbery And Burglary In Miami
  2. Gaza's First Polio Case In 25 Years Hits 10-Month-Old Boy Amid Humanitarian Crisis
  3. NASA's Perseverance Rover On Mars Begins Steep Climb To Rim Of Crater
  4. Viral Post Claims 'Fur Trout' Rediscovered In Wyoming - Real or Fake? | Here's the Truth
  5. Kamala Harris Using Controversial 'Strength Through Joy' Slogan During Campaign? | Here's the Truth
Latest Stories
  1. Malayalam Cinema MeToo Row: Mohanlal Resigns As AMMA President, Entire Governing Body Dissolved
  2. When Will Daylight Saving Time End? Key Details On The Upcoming Time Shift
  3. Kolkata Rape Case: BJP Demands Mamata's Polygraph Test; Calls For 12-Hr Strike In Bengal
  4. AMMA Dispersed: Me Too Storm Shakes The Fortress of Malayalam Cinema
  5. Kolkata Rape Case Highlights: Clashes Erupt During Nabanna Abhijan, CBI Seeks Polygraph Test For Police ASI
  6. Daily Horoscope, August 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Mariah Carey Heartbroken After Losing Mother And Sister On The Same Day