Football

Coupe De France: Paris Saint-Germain Beat Stade De Reims In Final

Bradley Barcola scored two goals and set one up as Paris Saint-Germain beat Reims 3-0 in the French Cup final on Saturday and stayed on course for its first continental treble. Barcola was assisted twice by Désiré Doué and created a goal for right back Achraf Hakimi late in the first half. The victory gave PSG a record-extending 16th French Cup — six more than next-best Marseille — and completed a domestic double after a record-extending 13th Ligue 1 title was sealed in dominant fashion. The only trophy missing in the cabinet of the cash-rich Qatari-backed club is the Champions League’s.