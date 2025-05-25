PSG's Marquinhos rises the trophy after winning the French Cup soccer final between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.
PSG's players celebrate after winning the French Cup soccer final between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.
PSG's Marquinhos celebrates after winning the French Cup soccer final between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.
PSG's head coach Luis Enrique, center, celebrates at the end of the French Cup soccer final between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.
PSG's Fabian Ruiz, left, and Reims' Martial Tia vie for the ball during the French Cup soccer final between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.
PSG's Ousmane Dembele attempts a shot on goal during the French Cup soccer final between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.
Reims' Hiroki Sekine, right, dribbles the ball past PSG's Vitinha during the French Cup soccer final between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.
Fans light up flares during the French Cup soccer final between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.
PSG's Bradley Barcola (29) scores his side's opening goal during the French Cup soccer final between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.
French President Emmanuel Macron, center bottom, attends the French Cup soccer final between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.