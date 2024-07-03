Football

Costa Rica 2-1 Paraguay, Copa America 2024: Win Not Enough For CRC; Both Teams Out - In Pics

Two strikes within the first seven minutes of the opening whistle helped Costa Rica finish their Copa America 2024 campaign on a high as they defeated Paraguay 2-1 in the final Group D match of both the teams. The two goals remained the two shots for Costa Rica throughout the match. A loss for Brazil in the other match could have taken them to the quarters but with Brazil drawing against Uruguay, Costa Rica will head home.

Copa America 2024: Costa Rica vs Paraguay | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

Costa Rica defender Jeyland Mitchell (3) celebrates after a Copa America Group D soccer match between Costa Rica and Paraguay in Austin, Texas. Costa Rica won 2-1.

2/10
Néstor Giménez and Álvaro Zamora go after the ball
Néstor Giménez and Álvaro Zamora go after the ball | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

Paraguay defender Néstor Giménez (13) and Costa Rica midfielder Álvaro Zamora (21) go after the ball during the second half of a Copa America Group D soccer match between Costa Rica and Paraguay in Austin, Texas.

3/10
Ramón Sosa (24) celebrates his goal against Costa Rica
Ramón Sosa (24) celebrates his goal against Costa Rica | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

Paraguay forward Ramón Sosa (24) celebrates his goal during the second half of a Copa America Group D soccer match between Costa Rica and Paraguay in Austin, Texas.

4/10
Orlando Galo is tripped by Néstor Giménez
Orlando Galo is tripped by Néstor Giménez | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

Costa Rica defender Orlando Galo (14) is tripped by Paraguay defender Néstor Giménez (13) during the second half of a Copa America Group D soccer match between Costa Rica and Paraguay in Austin, Texas.

5/10
Álvaro Zamora is tripped by Hernesto Caballero
Álvaro Zamora is tripped by Hernesto Caballero | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

Costa Rica midfielder Álvaro Zamora (21) is tripped by Paraguay midfielder Hernesto Caballero (26) during the second half of a Copa America Group D soccer match between Costa Rica and Paraguay in Austin, Texas.

6/10
Jefferson Brenes steals the ball from Gustavo Velázquez
Jefferson Brenes steals the ball from Gustavo Velázquez | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

Costa Rica midfielder Jefferson Brenes (13) steals the ball from Paraguay defender Gustavo Velázquez (25) during a Copa America Group D soccer match between Costa Rica and Paraguay in Austin, Texas.

7/10
Francisco Calvo (15) celebrates his goal against Paraguay
Francisco Calvo (15) celebrates his goal against Paraguay | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

Costa Rica defender Francisco Calvo (15) celebrates his goal during a Copa America Group D soccer match between Costa Rica and Paraguay in Austin, Texas.

8/10
Costa Rica defender Francisco Calvo scores a goal
Costa Rica defender Francisco Calvo scores a goal | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

Costa Rica defender Francisco Calvo (15) scores past Paraguay goalkeeper Rodrigo Morínigo (22) during a Copa America Group D soccer match between Costa Rica and Paraguay in Austin, Texas.

9/10
Gustavo Velázquez and Joseph Mora go for the ball
Gustavo Velázquez and Joseph Mora go for the ball | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

Paraguay defender Gustavo Velázquez (25) and Costa Rica defender Joseph Mora (8) go for the ball during a Copa America Group D soccer match between Costa Rica and Paraguay in Austin, Texas.

10/10
A fan cheers match between Costa Rica and Paraguay
A fan cheers match between Costa Rica and Paraguay | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

A fan cheers as he watches warm-ups before a Copa America Group D soccer match between Costa Rica and Paraguay in Austin, Texas.

