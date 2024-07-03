Football

Costa Rica 2-1 Paraguay, Copa America 2024: Win Not Enough For CRC; Both Teams Out - In Pics

Two strikes within the first seven minutes of the opening whistle helped Costa Rica finish their Copa America 2024 campaign on a high as they defeated Paraguay 2-1 in the final Group D match of both the teams. The two goals remained the two shots for Costa Rica throughout the match. A loss for Brazil in the other match could have taken them to the quarters but with Brazil drawing against Uruguay, Costa Rica will head home.