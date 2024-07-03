Costa Rica 2-1 Paraguay, Copa America 2024: Win Not Enough For CRC; Both Teams Out - In Pics

Costa Rica defender Jeyland Mitchell (3) celebrates after a Copa America Group D soccer match between Costa Rica and Paraguay in Austin, Texas. Costa Rica won 2-1.
Paraguay defender Néstor Giménez (13) and Costa Rica midfielder Álvaro Zamora (21) go after the ball during the second half of a Copa America Group D soccer match between Costa Rica and Paraguay in Austin, Texas.
Paraguay forward Ramón Sosa (24) celebrates his goal during the second half of a Copa America Group D soccer match between Costa Rica and Paraguay in Austin, Texas.
Costa Rica defender Orlando Galo (14) is tripped by Paraguay defender Néstor Giménez (13) during the second half of a Copa America Group D soccer match between Costa Rica and Paraguay in Austin, Texas.
Costa Rica midfielder Álvaro Zamora (21) is tripped by Paraguay midfielder Hernesto Caballero (26) during the second half of a Copa America Group D soccer match between Costa Rica and Paraguay in Austin, Texas.
Costa Rica midfielder Jefferson Brenes (13) steals the ball from Paraguay defender Gustavo Velázquez (25) during a Copa America Group D soccer match between Costa Rica and Paraguay in Austin, Texas.
Costa Rica defender Francisco Calvo (15) celebrates his goal during a Copa America Group D soccer match between Costa Rica and Paraguay in Austin, Texas.
Costa Rica defender Francisco Calvo (15) scores past Paraguay goalkeeper Rodrigo Morínigo (22) during a Copa America Group D soccer match between Costa Rica and Paraguay in Austin, Texas.
Paraguay defender Gustavo Velázquez (25) and Costa Rica defender Joseph Mora (8) go for the ball during a Copa America Group D soccer match between Costa Rica and Paraguay in Austin, Texas.
A fan cheers as he watches warm-ups before a Copa America Group D soccer match between Costa Rica and Paraguay in Austin, Texas.