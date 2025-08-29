Rangers suffer a 9-1 aggregate defeat to Club Brugge in UEFA Champions League playoff
Max Aarons' red card leads to a 6-0 loss in the second leg in Belgium
Russell Martin believes he has the support of CEO Patrick Stewart and sporting director Kevin Thelwell
Martin faces pressure with an upcoming Old Firm Derby against Celtic after a dismal start to the season
Russell Martin does not believe his position as Rangers head coach is under threat, despite their embarrassing 9-1 aggregate defeat to Club Brugge in the Champions League play-offs.
Rangers have failed to make the group stage of the Champions League in three successive campaigns, but Wednesday's defeat was their most humiliating yet.
They were thumped 6-0 in Belgium after seeing Max Aarons sent off in the eighth minute, having been beaten 3-1 in the first leg at Ibrox last week.
It was their heaviest defeat away from home in all competitions since October 1963, when they lost 6-0 to Real Madrid in the European Cup.
This will be the third consecutive season that the Ibrox side have failed to qualify for Europe's showcase club competition, having last made an appearance in the Champions League group phase in 2022-23.
Martin's tenure is less than three months old, but the travelling fans chanted for him to be removed at full-time, while a banner was hung at Ibrox, reading: "Get him out now before the seats are empty."
Martin has also failed to oversee a victory after three matches of the Scottish Premiership season, the worst start by any new Rangers boss since John Greig failed to win any of his first six league games in 1978.
But the former Southampton coach believes he retains the support of chief executive Patrick Stewart and sporting director Kevin Thelwell.
"I have nothing to say but really apologise to the fans that travelled and the fans back home," Martin told TNT Sports.
"Patrick and Kevin, I've had a chat with them already. They're amazingly supportive. They knew this would take time, they understand the club's position."
Things do not get any easier for Martin, with his first Old Firm Derby against Celtic next up on Sunday.
But he does not believe that match will be decisive for his career in Glasgow, telling reporters: "We're still trying to find out the best XI. On Sunday, we need to put a team on the pitch that is really willing to give everything.
"I don't think I've learnt anything new tonight; I'm just embarrassed by the defeat. It's probably the toughest night I've had as a head coach.
"It doesn't change the fact that I think we will progress, move forward and grow. I don't think we need to win on Sunday to secure my job.
"We need to win to make ourselves feel better and make the fans feel better, to give them a performance they can be proud of."
Both Celtic and Rangers will compete in the Europa League, after the Bhoys lost their Champions League play-off tie against Kazakh champions Kairat in a penalty shoot-out.