ISL 2023-34: Chennaiyin FC Surge Into Top-6 With 2-1 Win Over Jamshedpur

Chennaiyin FC came from behind to beat Jamshedpur at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai in the Indian Super League 2023-24. Photo: X/ @IndSuperLeague

Chennaiyin FC came from behind to beat Jamshedpur at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai in the Indian Super League 2023-24. Photo: X/ @IndSuperLeague