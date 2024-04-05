Football

ISL 2023-34: Chennaiyin FC Surge Into Top-6 With 2-1 Win Over Jamshedpur

Rei Tachikawa opened the scoring in the 22nd minute to give visiting Jamshedpur FC the lead, but Rafael Crivellaro (52nd minute) and Rahim Ali (59th) found the back of the net in quick succession to fashion a 2-1 win for the Chennaiyin FC in their Indian Super League 2023-24 match

Chennaiyin FC came from behind to beat Jamshedpur at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai in the Indian Super League 2023-24. Photo: X/ @IndSuperLeague
Chennaiyin FC registered a thrilling 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC on Thursday to keep their playoff hopes alive in the Indian Super League. (More Football News)

Rafael Crivellaro (52nd minute) and Rahim Ali (59th) scored goals for the home team in the second half of the match.

Rei Tachikawa (22nd) netted the only goal for Jamshedpur.

The Marina Machans are now sitting in sixth place on the points table with 24 points from 20 matches.

Chennaiyin began the match on a positive note and secured a free-kick in the 10th minute. But Crivellaro's shot was blocked in front of the goal. Jordan Murray's attempt narrowly missed the left side of the post in the 20th minute after Crivellaro skilfully found him inside the 18-yard box with a perfect flick.

Two minutes later, Tachikawa put the ball into the goal with a header on the cross from Muhammed Uvais to put the away team ahead in the contest.

The home team continued to push for the equaliser, and Crivellaro delivered a perfect cross in the 27th minute to find Ryan Edwards, but the defender failed to send the ball into the back of the net.

Chennaiyin goalkeeper Debjit Majumder rose to the occasion and executed a diving save to the bottom right corner, denying Imran Khan's left-footed shot.

Farukh Choudhary's header from the centre of the box was saved in the top left corner by Jamshedpur's goalkeeper TP Rehenesh in the 35th minute, while Edwards made a fantastic block in the box just before half-time.

The second half saw a perfect start for the home side as Crivellaro equalised in the 52nd minute with a left-footer to the top left corner of the goal.

Ali came off the bench and put Chennaiyin ahead with a chip over the goalkeeper seven minutes later.

Chennaiyin will now host NorthEast United, while Jamshedpur FC will take on FC Goa on next Tuesday.

