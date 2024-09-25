Chelsea Vs Brighton, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction

Enzo Maresca is glad he has a tough choice to make in terms of his team selection as Chelsea prepare to face Brighton and Hove Albion. (More Football News)
Chelsea have won three in a row without conceding in all competitions, most recently beating fourth-tier Barrow 5-0 in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.
Christopher Nkunku scored a hat-trick in that third-round tie to make it six goals in nine games this season, yet he has made just one Premier League start.
Nicolas Jackson has himself been in good form with six goals in 10 games - four of those goals in the league - and looks set to return upfront for the visit of Brighton on Saturday.
"They're both doing fantastic," Maresca said. "Not only because they score, but because they work off the ball.
"The way they sacrifice for the team. This is a nice problem when you have two strikers that continue to score.
"It's nice you can decide which one because they are in a good moment so we can use them."
Maresca suggested he would not be against fielding both players together against Brighton, who are one point behind Chelsea in the table.
Albion are unbeaten in their opening five league games under Fabian Hurzeler, drawing the past three of those ahead of visiting Stamford Bridge.
Hurzeler will not be in the dugout this weekend after being shown a red card in a fiery and eventful 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest last time out.
And Brighton coach Andrew Crofts has mixed feelings on the past couple of results heading into this latest match.
"We are frustrated [after drawing with Forest]," he said. "We felt we definitely did enough in the game and should be speaking about three points.
"We got one point. We have to learn a lot from the last two games for sure and we will. There is lots to analyse and review and to grow from.
"But there is also lots to be positive about as well."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Chelsea - Nicolas Jackson
Nkunku is pushing for a start but the shirt is Jackson's to lose in the Premier League after a strong run of form stretching back into last season.
Indeed, the Senegal international has been involved in 13 goals in 13 Premier League games - one more than he managed in his first 27 games.
Brighton - Danny Welbeck
Welbeck has scored three goals and assisted another in five league games this campaign, including a first career goal directly from a free-kick.
The 33-year-old enjoys playing against Chelsea, too, as he has scored three goals in his past four games against them - each strike coming as a substitute.
MATCH PREDICTION - CHELSEA WIN
Brighton are one of four sides unbeaten in the Premier League and are out to go six without loss for the first time to begin a top-flight campaign.
This is a fixture Brighton have traditionally done well in, having won five in a row against Chelsea prior to last season.
That good run came to a halt in 2023-24 as Albion lost home and away against the Blues, who had a player sent off in both games.
Chelsea will be full of confidence as they have won eight of their past 10 league matches, with no team winning more points (25) in that period since early May.
And while they have failed to win their first two Premier League games at Stamford Bridge so far this term, only twice before have they failed to win any of their first three.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Chelsea - 53.6%
Brighton - 24%
Draw - 22.4%