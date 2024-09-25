Football

Chelsea Vs Brighton, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction

Enzo Maresca is glad he has a tough choice to make in terms of his team selection as Chelsea prepare to face Brighton and Hove Albion

Enzo-Maresca-Chelsea
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca
info_icon

Enzo Maresca is glad he has a tough choice to make in terms of his team selection as Chelsea prepare to face Brighton and Hove Albion. (More Football News)

Chelsea have won three in a row without conceding in all competitions, most recently beating fourth-tier Barrow 5-0 in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

Christopher Nkunku scored a hat-trick in that third-round tie to make it six goals in nine games this season, yet he has made just one Premier League start.

Nicolas Jackson has himself been in good form with six goals in 10 games - four of those goals in the league - and looks set to return upfront for the visit of Brighton on Saturday.

"They're both doing fantastic," Maresca said. "Not only because they score, but because they work off the ball. 

"The way they sacrifice for the team. This is a nice problem when you have two strikers that continue to score. 

"It's nice you can decide which one because they are in a good moment so we can use them."

info_icon

Maresca suggested he would not be against fielding both players together against Brighton, who are one point behind Chelsea in the table.

Albion are unbeaten in their opening five league games under Fabian Hurzeler, drawing the past three of those ahead of visiting Stamford Bridge.

Hurzeler will not be in the dugout this weekend after being shown a red card in a fiery and eventful 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest last time out.

And Brighton coach Andrew Crofts has mixed feelings on the past couple of results heading into this latest match.

"We are frustrated [after drawing with Forest]," he said. "We felt we definitely did enough in the game and should be speaking about three points.

"We got one point. We have to learn a lot from the last two games for sure and we will. There is lots to analyse and review and to grow from.

"But there is also lots to be positive about as well."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Chelsea - Nicolas Jackson

Nkunku is pushing for a start but the shirt is Jackson's to lose in the Premier League after a strong run of form stretching back into last season.

Indeed, the Senegal international has been involved in 13 goals in 13 Premier League games - one more than he managed in his first 27 games.

Brighton - Danny Welbeck

Welbeck has scored three goals and assisted another in five league games this campaign, including a first career goal directly from a free-kick.

The 33-year-old enjoys playing against Chelsea, too, as he has scored three goals in his past four games against them - each strike coming as a substitute.

MATCH PREDICTION - CHELSEA WIN

Brighton are one of four sides unbeaten in the Premier League and are out to go six without loss for the first time to begin a top-flight campaign.

This is a fixture Brighton have traditionally done well in, having won five in a row against Chelsea prior to last season.

That good run came to a halt in 2023-24 as Albion lost home and away against the Blues, who had a player sent off in both games.

Chelsea will be full of confidence as they have won eight of their past 10 league matches, with no team winning more points (25) in that period since early May.

And while they have failed to win their first two Premier League games at Stamford Bridge so far this term, only twice before have they failed to win any of their first three.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Chelsea - 53.6%

Brighton - 24%

Draw - 22.4% 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Mali Vs Ghana Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch Match 13
  2. Cameroon Vs Lesotho Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch Match 14
  3. Women's T20 World Cup: ICC Releases Tournament Tickets For Spectators, Entry Free For U-18s
  4. Tanzania Vs Malawi Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch Match 15
  5. UAE Vs Namibia Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: When, Where To Watch Match 35
Football News
  1. Chelsea Vs Brighton, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  2. La Liga: Szczesny Believes It Would Be Disrespectful Not To Consider Barcelona Offer
  3. Saudi Pro League: No Neymar Return Until 2025, Says Al-Hilal Boss Jesus
  4. Punjab FC Vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25 Highlights: Shers Thrash Thangboi Singto's Disjointed Nizams 2-0
  5. Indian Super League 2024-25: Vidal, Mrzlijak Score As Punjab FC Beat Hyderabad At Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
Tennis News
  1. Alcaraz Hoping Davis Cup Finals Will Not Be Nadal's 'Last Dance'
  2. China Open: Osaka Makes Winning Start Under Williams' Former Coach In Beijing
  3. Hangzhou Open Title: Former US Open Champion Marin Cilic Makes ATP History
  4. Jeevan, Vijay Win Hangzhou Open; Yuki Runner-Up at Chengdu; Sumit Nagal Loses In Beijing Open Qualifying Round
  5. Aryna Sabalenka Eyeing Number One Spot To Cap Impressive Year
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. CM Atishi Hikes Minimum Wage For Unorganised Sector Workers In Delhi
  2. Himachal Pradesh Follows UP, Mandates Display Of Owner Details Outside Food Outlets
  3. Assembly Polls 2024: EC Chief Lauds J&K Voter Turnout; Opposition Criticises BJP On Statehood | Highlights
  4. Odisha Assualt Case: Court Allows Polygraph Test Of Suspended Police Officer
  5. RG Kar: Agitating Junior Doctors Shout Slogans During Hospital Inquiry Panel Hearing
Entertainment News
  1. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  2. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
  3. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  4. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  5. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
US News
  1. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  2. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  3. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  4. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  5. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
World News
  1. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  2. Elon Musk Issues Sarcastic Apology To Vinod Khosla Amid AI-Generated Sign Controversy | Beach Dispute Explained
  3. China's 1st ICBM Test In Decades: The US Link, Asia-Pacific Region Tensions & No First Use Policy
  4. US Missile System To Remain In Philippines Despite China's Alarm
  5. Israel-Hezbollah Conflict: Mossad HQ In Tel Aviv Targeted, Israel Hits Back With 'Extensive Strikes'
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope For September 25, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  2. Probe On Employee Death Reveals EY Was Operating Without Mandatory Registrations: Reports
  3. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Three Key Player Battles To Look Out For
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. Badlapur Accused Death: Bombay HC Says 'Hard To Belive That He Snatched Pistol', Next Hearing On Oct 3
  6. Gujarat Accident: 7 Killed, 1 Injured As Car Rams Into Trailer Truck In Sabarkantha
  7. IND Vs AUS: Record-Breaking Ticket Sales For Boxing Day Test Match In Melbourne
  8. Sri Lanka's Newly Elected President Dissolves Parliament, Calls For Snap Polls