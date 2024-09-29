Football

Premier League: Palmer Scores Four As Blues Thump Seagulls - In Pics

Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer has become the first player in the 32-year history of the Premier League to score four goals in the first half of a match. The England international’s flurry of goals came in a 20-minute span in Chelsea’s 4-2 win against Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Palmer scored in the 21st, 28th, 31st and 41st minutes, with the haul including a penalty as well as a long-range free kick that completed his hat trick. No player has ever scored so many goals before halftime in a single match, according to Opta, which provides statistics to the Premier League.