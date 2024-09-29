Chelsea's players celebrate at the end of a British Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton at Stamford Bridge, London.
Chelsea's Cole Palmer, center, celebrates after scoring his side's 3rd goal during a British Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton at Stamford Bridge, London.
Chelsea's Cole Palmer, right, celebrates after scoring his side's 3rd goal during a British Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton at Stamford Bridge, London.
Chelsea's Cole Palmer attempts a shot during a Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London.
Chelsea's Cole Palmer, center, and Brighton's Mats Wieffer, right, vie for the ball during a Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London.
Brighton's Pervis Estupinan, left, and Chelsea's Noni Maduekeh go for a header during a Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London.
Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, left, Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma, center, Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez compete for the ball during a Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London.
Brighton's Carlos Baleba scores his side's 2nd goal during a British Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton at Stamford Bridge, London.
Brighton's Pervis Estupinan, right and Chelsea's Malo Gusto vie for the ball during a British Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton at Stamford Bridge, London.