Premier League: Palmer Scores Four As Blues Thump Seagulls - In Pics

Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer has become the first player in the 32-year history of the Premier League to score four goals in the first half of a match. The England international’s flurry of goals came in a 20-minute span in Chelsea’s 4-2 win against Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Palmer scored in the 21st, 28th, 31st and 41st minutes, with the haul including a penalty as well as a long-range free kick that completed his hat trick. No player has ever scored so many goals before halftime in a single match, according to Opta, which provides statistics to the Premier League.

English Premier League 2024-25, Chelsea vs Brighton: Chelsea's players celebrate at the end of match | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

English Premier League 2024-25, Chelsea vs Brighton: Chelsea's Cole Palmer, center, celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

English Premier League 2024-25, Chelsea vs Brighton: Chelsea's Cole Palmer, right, celebrates after scoring his side's 3rd goal | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

English Premier League 2024-25, Chelsea vs Brighton: Chelsea's Cole Palmer attempts a shot | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

English Premier League 2024-25, Chelsea vs Brighton: Chelsea's Cole Palmer, center, and Brighton's Mats Wieffer, right, vie for the ball | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

English Premier League 2024-25, Chelsea vs Brighton: Brighton's Pervis Estupinan, left, and Chelsea's Noni Maduekeh go for a header | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

English Premier League 2024-25, Chelsea vs Brighton: Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, left, Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma, center, Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez compete for the ball | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

English Premier League 2024-25, Chelsea vs Brighton: Brighton's Carlos Baleba scores his side's 2nd goal | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

English Premier League 2024-25, Chelsea vs Brighton: Brighton's Pervis Estupinan, right and Chelsea's Malo Gusto vie for the ball | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

