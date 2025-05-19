Brighton 3-2 Liverpool Highlights, Premier League: Seagulls Shock Champions With Hinshelwood's Heroics

Brighton's Jack Hinshelwood celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Liverpool at American Express Stadium in Brighton, England, Monday, May 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Brighton & Hove Albion sealed a thrilling 3-2 victory over Premier League champions Liverpool to keep their hopes of securing European football next season alive on Monday night at the Amex Stadium. The Seagulls earned the much-needed victory with a story of a stunning comeback. Yasin Ayari struck to cancel out Harvey Elliott’s early opener, and Kaoru Mitoma levelled again after Dominik Szoboszlai had put the visitors back ahead with a stunning cross-shot. However, the decisive moment came late in the game when the supersubs Jack Hinshelwood, introduced alongside his cousin Harry Howell, scored with his very first touch. VAR confirmed the goal after a brief offside check. With this result, Brighton moved into eighth place, which could be enough for a Europa Conference League spot. For the Reds, it marked their third defeat in a row. Catch the highlights from the Brighton Vs Liverpool, English Premier League 2024-25 match here

20 May 2025, 12:01:18 am IST Brighton Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, Premier League: Starting Lineups! Liverpool: Alisson, Bradley, Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Elliott, Salah, Chiesa, Gakpo Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Van Dijk, Diaz, Nunez, Jones, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold. Brighton: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Webster, Van Hecke, Estupinan; Baleba, Ayari; Gruda, Adingra, Minteh; Welbeck Subs: Rushworth, Igor, Dunk, Mitoma, Gomez, O’Riley, Veltman, Hinshelwood, Howell

20 May 2025, 12:31:00 am IST Brighton Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, Premier League: What's On Stakes? Several milestones are on the horizon for Liverpool. A single goal in this match would see them achieve the remarkable feat of scoring in every away game of a top-flight season for the first time in their history. Star forward Mohamed Salah is poised to make his 300th Premier League appearance if he features. He has been prolific on the road, netting 16 away goals this Premier League campaign, and one more would set a new record.

20 May 2025, 12:31:57 am IST Brighton Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, Premier League: Thrill Begins! They are up and running at the Amex! If Brighton beat the champions today, it will boost their hopes of Europe.

20 May 2025, 12:43:15 am IST Brighton Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, Premier League: After 5 Mins We're five minutes into the clash at Brighton and Liverpool are already asserting their dominance on the ball. Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa, Gakpo on the left and Salah on the right - all are in form. Still goalless, but the Reds are looking sharp! Liverpool's Cody Gakpo kicks the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Liverpool at American Express Stadium in Brighton, England, Monday, May 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

20 May 2025, 12:44:30 am IST Brighton 0-1 Liverpool LIVE Score, Premier League: GOALLL!! That's a Brilliant from Liverpool in the 9th min! Szoboszlai switches play to Salah, who finds Bradley on the right, who skips past two defenders and squares it for Elliott to tap in. Also, that’s Liverpool scoring in every away Premier League game this season -- a first in their history!

20 May 2025, 12:56:02 am IST Brighton 0-1 Liverpool LIVE Score, Premier League: After The Goal Brighton are showing signs of life after going behind. A couple of dangerous crosses have tested Liverpool’s backline, while Minteh looks the brightest spark for the hosts. Still 1-0 to the champions after 21 minutes.

20 May 2025, 01:00:37 am IST Brighton 0-1 Liverpool LIVE Score, Premier League: After 28 Minutes! Brighton are pushing hard to find an equalizer with several attempts in the last few minutes. Danny Welbeck came close with a header but missed narrowly, while Estupinan and Minteh also tried their luck but couldn’t beat the keeper. Liverpool’s Szoboszlai had a shot blocked, and Bradley’s effort went just wide. The game remains 1-0 to Liverpool after 28 minutes.

20 May 2025, 01:03:45 am IST Brighton 1-1 Liverpool LIVE Score, Premier League: GOOAALLL!!! A composed finish from Yasin Ayari, translating Brighton’s ascendency into a well-deserved equaliser. The Swedish midfielder calmly slots the ball into the bottom left corner after a clever through ball from Brajan Gruda. Liverpool keeper Alisson had no chance with that one! It is now 1-1!

20 May 2025, 01:13:18 am IST Brighton 1-1 Liverpool LIVE Score, Premier League: Who Is Yasin Ayari? An AIK graduate, Ayari made his international debut in 2023 and joined Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023 from the Swedish giants. But he was sent out on loan to Coventry City, and then to Blackburn Rovers. But the 21-year-old midfielder from Solna subsequently returned to the Seagulls ranks. And now, he's scored a second goal for the club. Yasin's brother Taha Ayari is also a professional footballer who plays as a winger for AIK. Brighton's Yasin Ayari, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Liverpool at American Express Stadium in Brighton, England, Monday, May 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

20 May 2025, 01:19:38 am IST Brighton Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, Premier League: GOALLL!!! Goal! Just before halftime, Szoboszlai bring Liverpool's lead back! He whipped in what looked like a cross, but somehow it swerved and dipped perfectly into the net. Score: Brighton 1-2 Liverpool

20 May 2025, 01:25:33 am IST Brighton Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, Premier League: Who Is Szoboszlai? Dominik Szoboszlai is a Hungarian midfielder born in 2000, currently playing for Liverpool and captaining Hungary’s national team. He began his career at FC Liefering and Red Bull Salzburg. In 2021, he moved to RB Leipzig for a record 20 million euros and won two DFB-Pokal trophies. In 2023, Liverpool signed him for 70 million euros, making him one of their most expensive players.

20 May 2025, 01:29:51 am IST Brighton Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, Premier League: Half Time Update What a half! Liverpool have taken a surprising lead going into the break thanks to Szoboszlai’s crazy goal right before the whistle. Brighton had a couple of chances late in the half but couldn’t make them count. Salah had a good run but was stopped well by Estupinan. Should be an exciting second half! Score: Brighton 1-2 Liverpool

20 May 2025, 01:43:10 am IST Brighton Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, Premier League: Second Half Underway! The second half is underway! Brighton need at least a point to stay ahead in the race for eighth, and they've come out with real intent. Score: Brighton 1-2 Liverpool

20 May 2025, 01:44:57 am IST Brighton Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, Premier League: Salah Misses! Big chance goes begging for Liverpool! Mohamed Salah finds himself in a great position in the centre of the box but can't make it count -- his left-footed effort was wide. The Reds pushing hard for a third! Score: Brighton 1-2 Liverpool

20 May 2025, 02:00:10 am IST Brighton Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, Premier League: Salah Misses! And finally, Brighton hit back in the 69th min! Kaoru Mitoma makes an instant impact off the bench, smashing in a left-footed volley from the heart of the box to bring the hosts level! Liverpool had just missed a couple of good chances through Salah and Elliott -- and they've now been punished. It's Brighton 2-2 Liverpool, and this one's wide open heading into the final 20! Score: Brighton 2-2 Liverpool

20 May 2025, 02:03:21 am IST Brighton Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, Premier League: Salah's Bad Lucks Salah is still chasing history! On 46 goal involvements this season, he was just denied again by Verbruggen after a close-range effort in the 68th min. The Egyptian needs one more to match the Premier League record of 47, held by Cole and Shearer.

20 May 2025, 02:09:41 am IST Brighton Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, Premier League: Yellow Card 75 min sees the first booking of the night as Adam Webster goes into the book for a reckless lunge on Harvey Elliott. Just 15 minutes left in regulation time and it's all square at 2-2! Score: Brighton 2-2 Liverpool

20 May 2025, 02:13:45 am IST Brighton Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, Premier League: Subs! Brighton make a double substitution with Harry Howell and Jack Hinshelwood (both cousins) coming on for Danny Welbeck and Yankuba Minteh.

20 May 2025, 02:16:28 am IST Brighton Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, Premier League: Who Is Harry Howell? Harry Howell, is a 17 year old, talented young midfielder at Brighton and Hove Albion. A Worthing native, he joined Brighton’s academy at age 7 and made his under-18 debut at just 14. Football is in his blood: his dad, Jamie Howell, was an Arsenal youth prospect, and his cousin Jack Hinshelwood plays alongside him at Brighton. Harry’s journey so far has been inspiring -- winning Premier League 2 Player of the Month and earning a spot in the first team by 2025.

20 May 2025, 02:17:42 am IST Brighton Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, Premier League: GOALLL!! GOAL! What a moment, Stunning! Jack Hinshelwood, who just stepped in a few mins ago, slots home a stunning finish from close range after a perfect cross by Matt O’Riley. The goal was initially checked by VAR but stands, giving Brighton the lead late in the game. Liverpool now trailing in a thrilling contes, trying hard to avoid hat-trick of defeats. Score: Brighton 3-2 Liverpool

20 May 2025, 02:32:21 am IST Brighton 3-2 Liverpool LIVE Score, Premier League: Full Time! The clock runs out! Brighton firm as the clock ticked down, refusing to let the Reds snatch an equalizer. Estupinan and Mitoma fired off late shots, but luck wasn’t on their side. Hinshelwood’s late foul gave Liverpool a last-gasp free kick, but the tension was too much -- the Premier League champions couldn’t break through. Brighton’s game-changing super subs sealed a thrilling upset, leaving the Amex roaring and Liverpool stunned. What a night for the Seagulls!

20 May 2025, 02:47:50 am IST NBrighton 3-2 Liverpool LIVE Score, Premier League: Huge For Albion! Brighton and Hove Albion FC's victory over the champions todya is huge. They now sit three points clear of Brentford and just need a point against Spurs to secure eighth place -- potentially enough for a European Conference League spot.

20 May 2025, 03:34:22 am IST What's Next? Next is the Premier League last matchday for the 2024-25 season. Brighton will face Tottenham on May 25, and the title-winning Liverpool will host

Crystal Palace on the same day.