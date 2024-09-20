Football

Brest 2-1 Sturm Graz, UEFA Champions League: Hosts Making Winning Start On European Bow

The French side made their Champions League bow, with goals in either half enough to overcome an own goal on the stroke of half-time

Brest match winner Abdallah Sima
Abdallah Sima's second-half goal secured Brest their first-ever win in a European competition in a 2-1 victory over 10-man Sturm Graz on Thursday. (More Football News)

The French side made their Champions League bow, with goals in either half enough to overcome an own goal on the stroke of half-time.

Hugo Magnetti scored Brest's maiden European goal just 23 minutes in, expertly controlling it on his chest before volleying into the bottom corner to break the deadlock.

However, Sturm Graz equalised just before the break, with Edimilson Fernandes inadvertently sending the ball into his own net.

Brest adopted a more aggressive approach following the interval, and they were rewarded when Sima restored the French side's advantage by skilfully evading his marker to score in the 56th minute.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men with just two minutes remaining of the 90 when Dimitri Lavalee received his second booking after a late tackle on Magnetti. Jonas Martin then had two late chances to snatch a third but was denied by Kjell Scherpen. 

Data Debrief: Making an entrance

Brest’s win over Sturm Graz was just the second by a team making their debut in major European competition across the last 21 attempts (D4 L15), with Zrinjski Mostar in last season's UEFA Conference League the only other victor in that time.

Magnetti netted on what was his first-ever start in European competition, becoming the first player to net a team's first-ever goal in the Champions League from outside the area since Demba Ba for Istanbul Basaksehir against Manchester United in November 2020.

