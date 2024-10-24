Football

Botafogo Vs Penarol: Brazilian Side Win First Leg 5-0, Put One Foot In Copa Libertadores 2024 Final

The second legs of the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores will be played next week. The final will be played on Nov. 30 at Monumental de Nunez Stadium in Buenos Aires

Botafogo-Alexander-Barboza-Copa-Libertadores-AP-Photo
Alexander Barboza of Brazil's Botafogo, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal against Uruguay's Penarol during a Copa Libertadores semifinal first leg. Photo: AP/Bruna Prado
info_icon

Brazil’s Botafogo beat Uruguay’s Penarol 5-0 on Wednesday to edge closer to its first Copa Libertadores final. The result makes it even more likely for another all-Brazilian final in South America’s flagship club football tournament.

Owned by American businessman John Textor, Botafogo scored all its goals in the first leg of its semifinal in the second half.

Venezuelan Jefferson Savarino opened the scoring in the 51st minute, gently sliding the ball to the right of goalkeeper Washington Aguerre. Four minutes later, Alexander Barboza added the second from close range, and Savarino netted his second in the 55th minute.

Brazil national team striker Luiz Henrique scored the fourth goal in the 71st minute, with a lob over Aguerre. Igor Jesus, who also played for the national team in the two latest rounds of South American World Cup qualifying, scored in the 79th minute.

A fan of Uruguay's Penarol team looks out from a police bus upon arriving at a police station after being detained for fighting with police on the beach in Rio de Janeiro, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. - AP
Botafogo Vs Penarol: More Than 250 Uruguayan Fans Detained In Rio After Clashes With Police

BY Associated Press

On Tuesday, Atletico Mineiro beat Argentina’s River Plate 3-0 in the first leg of their semifinal. The Brazilian club won the Copa Libertadores title in 2013.

Brazilian teams have won the tournament for the past five years, and played a home affair for the title for the latest four editions of the tournament.

The second legs of the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores will be played next week.

The final will be played on Nov. 30 at Monumental de Nunez Stadium in Buenos Aires.

Earlier, more than 250 supporters of Penarol were detained in Rio de Janeiro after clashing with law enforcement ahead of their team’s Copa Libertadores semifinal match. Rio police said in a statement that the fans “were involved in a series of acts of vandalism, looting and destruction of business places and vehicles.”

They were not allowed to attend the match. One pistol was found, police said.

Also on Wednesday, Brazil’s Cruzeiro and Argentina’s Lanus drew 1-1 in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana semifinal.

On Thursday, Brazil’s Corinthians will take on Argentina’s Racing in Sao Paulo.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: IND Spinners Strike Double Blow To Kiwis In Pune; NZ - 210/6
  2. IND-W Vs NZ-W, 1st ODI Toss Update: India Women Bat First In Ahmedabad; Harmanpreet Kaur Rested
  3. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 1st ODI Live Score: Smriti Mandhana Dismissed As White Ferns Deliver First Blow
  4. IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Sunil Gavaskar Gives 'Panic' Verdict After India Make Three Changes In Pune
  5. IND Vs NZ 2nd Test: Sarfaraz Convinces Rohit To Take Review For Young's Dismissal - Watch
Football News
  1. ISL: Kerala Blasters Become The First Club To Release A Matchday Program
  2. Atalanta Vs Celtic, Champions League: Gian Piero Gasperini Bemoans 'Cursed' Home Draw
  3. Atletico Vs Lille: Les Nordistes Continue To Impress In Europe - In Pics
  4. Leipzig Vs Liverpool: Nunez's Goal Settles Win For Reds - In Pics
  5. Botafogo Vs Penarol: Brazilian Side Win First Leg 5-0, Put One Foot In Copa Libertadores 2024 Final
Tennis News
  1. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  2. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
  3. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
  4. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
  5. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
Hockey News
  1. India 0-2 Germany Hockey Highlights, Bilateral Test Series Match 1: IND Lose After Failing To Breach GER Defence
  2. India Vs Germany Live Hockey Score, Test Series Match 2: No Varun Kumar In IND Line-Up
  3. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  4. India 0-4 Australia, Sultan Of Johor Cup Match Report: IND Remain On Top Despite Defeat
  5. IND 0-2 GER, 1st Hockey Test: Harmanpreet, Fulton Vow To 'Experiment In Second Game Too'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. JCB Prize for Literature Unveils Shortlist For 2024
  2. Delhi HC Calls On Centre Over Resale Of Concert Tickets, Blocking Of Illegal Sites
  3. SC Lady Justice: Bar Association Not Okay With New Statue And Other 'Radical Changes'
  4. Bengaluru Building Collapse Death Toll Reaches Eight; PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh
  5. Cyclone Dana: Landfall Likely In Odisha Tonight; Trains Cancelled In Bengal, Flights Suspended | Top Points
Entertainment News
  1. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  2. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  3. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  4. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  5. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
US News
  1. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  2. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  3. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  4. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  5. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
World News
  1. Sri Lanka Terror Threat: 2 Arrested For Allegedly Planning Terror Attack On Israelis
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. Justin Trudeau Gets Oct 28 Deadline As Liberal MPs Call On Canadian PM To Resign
  4. IDF Says Six Al Jazeera Journalists Are Hamas Operatives, Network Calls Allegations False
  5. TUSAS Attack: 5 Dead, Over A Dozen Injured, Kurdish Party Blamed; Turkey Retaliates
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs UP Yoddhas, Haryana Steelers Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. IDF Says Six Al Jazeera Journalists Are Hamas Operatives, Network Calls Allegations False
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. TUSAS Attack: 5 Dead, Over A Dozen Injured, Kurdish Party Blamed; Turkey Retaliates
  5. Bangladesh Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Kagiso Rabada Stars As Proteas Win By Seven Wickets In Dhaka
  6. PAK Vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: Jamie Smith Remains Key For England Despite Being Six Down In Rawalpindi
  7. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: KL Rahul Dropped From Playing XI As Shubman Gill Returns
  8. Pakistan Vs England, 3rd Test Toss Update: ENG Bat First Against PAK In Rawalpindi Decider