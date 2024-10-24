Botafogo Vs Penarol: Brazilian Side Win First Leg 5-0, Put One Foot In Copa Libertadores 2024 Final

Alexander Barboza of Brazil's Botafogo, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal against Uruguay's Penarol during a Copa Libertadores semifinal first leg. Photo: AP/Bruna Prado

Alexander Barboza of Brazil's Botafogo, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal against Uruguay's Penarol during a Copa Libertadores semifinal first leg. Photo: AP/Bruna Prado