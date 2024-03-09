Football

Monchengladbach Vs FC Koln, Rhine Derby Fan Clashes: German Police Arrest More Than 200

Borussia Monchengladbach are not situated on the Rhine, but their matches against FC Cologne (FC Koln) are treated as a local derby with mutual disdain for each other

Associated Press (AP)
March 9, 2024
March 9, 2024
       
A view of the Borussia Park, the home ground of Borussia Monchengladbach. Photo: Borussia Monchengladbach
Monchengladbach police made more than 200 arrests in clashes with rival soccer fans the night before the Bundesliga's Rhine derby between Borussia Monchengladbach and Cologne. (More Football News)

Police said Saturday they arrested a total of 205 “problem fans” — 131 Cologne supporters and 74 of the home team — following violent clashes outside the stadium where Gladbach supporters had been preparing the choreography for Saturday's match.

Buses from a local transport company were needed to process the high number of people taken into custody, police said.

Three officers were injured, one of whom was unable to continue duty, police said.

Police called in additional forces and used pepper spray and batons to separate the two groups.

“The police are initiating investigations into violations of the explosives act, serious breaches of the peace and resistance to the emergency services, among other things,” the police statement said.

