Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, center, celebrates with teammates after the UEFA Nations League, group A2, soccer match between Belgium and Italy at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, center, makes an attempt on goal as Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, second left, goes up for the save during the UEFA Nations League, group A2, soccer match between Belgium and Italy at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.
Italy's Moise Kean, center, fights for the ball with Belgium's Johan Bakayoko and Belgium's Ameen Al-Dakhil during the UEFA Nations League, group A2, soccer match between Belgium and Italy at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.
Italy's Davide Frattesi, second right, fights for the ball against Belgium's Wout Faes, second left, during the UEFA Nations League, group A2, soccer match between Belgium and Italy at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.
Italy's Alessandro Bastoni, left, is pursued by Belgium's Arne Engels, second left, during the UEFA Nations League, group A2, soccer match between Belgium and Italy at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.
Italy's Sandro Tonali, second left, is challenged by Belgium's Timothy Castagne, right, during the UEFA Nations League, group A2, soccer match between Belgium and Italy at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.
Belgium's Timothy Castagne, center left, fights for the ball with Italy's Federico Dimarco, center, during the UEFA Nations League, group A2, soccer match between Belgium and Italy at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.
Italy celebrate after Italy's Sandro Tonali, left, scored the opening goal during the UEFA Nations League, group A2, soccer match between Belgium and Italy at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.
Italy's Nicolo Barella, center, fights for the ball with Belgium's Amadou Onana, left, during the UEFA Nations League, group A2, soccer match between Belgium and Italy at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.