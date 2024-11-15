Football

UEFA Nations League: Tonali's Goal Seals Italy's Progress At Belgium's Expense

Italy moved three points clear of France atop Group 2 in League A ahead of the teams’ meeting in Milan on Sunday that will determine their finishing positions. Tonali tapped into an empty net from a cross from the right to earn Italy its fourth victory from five group games. Belgium stayed in third place, three points ahead Israel. They meet on neutral territory in Hungary on Sunday, with Israel in the relegation spot and Belgium currently in line to face a two-legged promotion-relegation playoff with a runner-up from second-tier League B — potentially England or Greece.

UEFA Nations League football match Belgium vs Italy soccer photos_Gianluigi Donnarumma
UEFA Nations League soccer: Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, center, celebrates after the match | Photo: AP/Omar Havana

Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, center, celebrates with teammates after the UEFA Nations League, group A2, soccer match between Belgium and Italy at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.

UEFA Nations League football match Belgium vs Italy soccer photos_Romelu Lukaku
UEFA Nations League soccer: Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, center, makes an attempt on goal | Photo: AP/Omar Havana
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, center, makes an attempt on goal as Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, second left, goes up for the save during the UEFA Nations League, group A2, soccer match between Belgium and Italy at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.

UEFA Nations League football match Belgium vs Italy soccer photos_Moise Kean
UEFA Nations League soccer: Italy's Moise Kean, center, fights for the ball with Belgium's Johan Bakayoko and Ameen Al-Dakhil | Photo: AP/Omar Havana
Italy's Moise Kean, center, fights for the ball with Belgium's Johan Bakayoko and Belgium's Ameen Al-Dakhil during the UEFA Nations League, group A2, soccer match between Belgium and Italy at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.

UEFA Nations League football match Belgium vs Italy soccer photos_Davide Frattesi
UEFA Nations League soccer: Italy's Davide Frattesi, second right, fights for the ball against Belgium's Wout Faes | Photo: AP/Omar Havana
Italy's Davide Frattesi, second right, fights for the ball against Belgium's Wout Faes, second left, during the UEFA Nations League, group A2, soccer match between Belgium and Italy at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.

UEFA Nations League football match Belgium vs Italy soccer photos_Alessandro Bastoni
UEFA Nations League soccer: Italy's Alessandro Bastoni, left, is pursued by Belgium's Arne Engels | Photo: AP/Omar Havana
Italy's Alessandro Bastoni, left, is pursued by Belgium's Arne Engels, second left, during the UEFA Nations League, group A2, soccer match between Belgium and Italy at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.

UEFA Nations League football match Belgium vs Italy soccer photos_Sandro Tonali
UEFA Nations League soccer: Italy's Sandro Tonali, second left, is challenged by Belgium's Timothy Castagne | Photo: AP/Omar Havana
Italy's Sandro Tonali, second left, is challenged by Belgium's Timothy Castagne, right, during the UEFA Nations League, group A2, soccer match between Belgium and Italy at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.

UEFA Nations League football match Belgium vs Italy soccer photos_Timothy Castagne
UEFA Nations League soccer: Belgium's Timothy Castagne, center left, fights for the ball with Italy's Federico Dimarco | Photo: AP/Omar Havana
Belgium's Timothy Castagne, center left, fights for the ball with Italy's Federico Dimarco, center, during the UEFA Nations League, group A2, soccer match between Belgium and Italy at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.

UEFA Nations League football match Belgium vs Italy soccer photos_Sandro Tonali
UEFA Nations League soccer: Italy celebrate after Italy's Sandro Tonali, left, scored the opening goal | Photo: AP/Omar Havana
Italy celebrate after Italy's Sandro Tonali, left, scored the opening goal during the UEFA Nations League, group A2, soccer match between Belgium and Italy at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.

UEFA Nations League football match Belgium vs Italy soccer photos_Nicolo Barella
UEFA Nations League soccer: Italy's Nicolo Barella, center, fights for the ball with Belgium's Amadou Onana | Photo: AP/Omar Havana
Italy's Nicolo Barella, center, fights for the ball with Belgium's Amadou Onana, left, during the UEFA Nations League, group A2, soccer match between Belgium and Italy at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.

