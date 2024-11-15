Football

UEFA Nations League: Tonali's Goal Seals Italy's Progress At Belgium's Expense

Italy moved three points clear of France atop Group 2 in League A ahead of the teams’ meeting in Milan on Sunday that will determine their finishing positions. Tonali tapped into an empty net from a cross from the right to earn Italy its fourth victory from five group games. Belgium stayed in third place, three points ahead Israel. They meet on neutral territory in Hungary on Sunday, with Israel in the relegation spot and Belgium currently in line to face a two-legged promotion-relegation playoff with a runner-up from second-tier League B — potentially England or Greece.