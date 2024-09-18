Football

Record-Breaking Kane Leads Bayern To 9-2 Champions League Win Over Dinamo - In Pics

Harry Kane drilled in four goals in Bayern Munich’s 9-2 rout of Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday (September 18, 2024), as the German club opened its bid for a seventh Champions League title — which could be achieved at its home stadium in May. Kane converted three penalties and broke Wayne Rooney’s record for the most Champions League goals by an English player by boosting his tally to 33 — three ahead of Rooney. Bayern’s best goal might have been its second from Raphael Guerreiro, who crushed in a powerful drive after a chest pass from Jamal Musiala.