Record-Breaking Kane Leads Bayern To 9-2 Champions League Win Over Dinamo - In Pics

Bayern's Harry Kane scores his sides 7th goal and his 4th of the game from the penalty spot during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and GNK Dinamo at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's Thomas Mueller, left, vies for the ball with Dinamo's Kevin Theophile-Catherine during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and GNK Dinamo at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's head coach Vincent Kompany gestures to his players from the sidelines during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and GNK Dinamo at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Munich's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side's sixth goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Dinamo Zagreb in Munich.
Bayern's Harry Kane, right is congratulated by teammates after scoring his side 6th goal and complete his hat-trick from the penalty spot during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and GNK Dinamo at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's Michael Olise, right, is congratulated by teammate Bayern's Serge Gnabry after scoring his sides 5th goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and GNK Dinamo at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's Jamal Musiala, (42), is tackled by Dinamo's Bruno Petkovic during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and GNK Dinamo at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's Michael Olise celebrates after scoring his sides third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and GNK Dinamo at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Dinamo's Takuya Ogiwara, second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and GNK Dinamo at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's Harry Kane prepares to take a penalty kick during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and GNK Dinamo at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.