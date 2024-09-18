Football

Record-Breaking Kane Leads Bayern To 9-2 Champions League Win Over Dinamo - In Pics

Harry Kane drilled in four goals in Bayern Munich’s 9-2 rout of Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday (September 18, 2024), as the German club opened its bid for a seventh Champions League title — which could be achieved at its home stadium in May. Kane converted three penalties and broke Wayne Rooney’s record for the most Champions League goals by an English player by boosting his tally to 33 — three ahead of Rooney. Bayern’s best goal might have been its second from Raphael Guerreiro, who crushed in a powerful drive after a chest pass from Jamal Musiala.

Champions League 2024-25, Bayern Munich vs GNK Dinamo: Bayern's Harry Kane scores his sides 7th goal and his 4th of the game | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Bayern's Harry Kane scores his sides 7th goal and his 4th of the game from the penalty spot during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and GNK Dinamo at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Champions League 2024-25, Bayern Munich vs GNK Dinamo: Bayerns Thomas Mueller, left, vies for the ball with Dinamos Kevin Theophile-Catherine
Champions League 2024-25, Bayern Munich vs GNK Dinamo: Bayern's Thomas Mueller, left, vies for the ball with Dinamo's Kevin Theophile-Catherine | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Bayern's Thomas Mueller, left, vies for the ball with Dinamo's Kevin Theophile-Catherine during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and GNK Dinamo at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Champions League 2024-25, Bayern Munich vs GNK Dinamo:
Champions League 2024-25, Bayern Munich vs GNK Dinamo: | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Bayern's head coach Vincent Kompany gestures to his players from the sidelines during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and GNK Dinamo at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Champions League 2024-25, Bayern Munich vs GNK Dinamo: Munichs Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his sides sixth goal
Champions League 2024-25, Bayern Munich vs GNK Dinamo: Munich's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side's sixth goal | Photo: Peter Kneffel/dpa via AP

Munich's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side's sixth goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Dinamo Zagreb in Munich.

Champions League 2024-25, Bayern Munich vs GNK Dinamo: Bayerns Harry Kane, right is congratulated by teammates after scoring his side 6th goal
Champions League 2024-25, Bayern Munich vs GNK Dinamo: Bayern's Harry Kane, right is congratulated by teammates after scoring his side 6th goal | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Bayern's Harry Kane, right is congratulated by teammates after scoring his side 6th goal and complete his hat-trick from the penalty spot during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and GNK Dinamo at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Champions League 2024-25, Bayern Munich vs GNK Dinamo:
Champions League 2024-25, Bayern Munich vs GNK Dinamo: | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Bayern's Michael Olise, right, is congratulated by teammate Bayern's Serge Gnabry after scoring his sides 5th goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and GNK Dinamo at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Champions League 2024-25, Bayern Munich vs GNK Dinamo: Bayerns Jamal Musiala, (42), is tackled by Dinamos Bruno Petkovic
Champions League 2024-25, Bayern Munich vs GNK Dinamo: Bayern's Jamal Musiala, (42), is tackled by Dinamo's Bruno Petkovic | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Bayern's Jamal Musiala, (42), is tackled by Dinamo's Bruno Petkovic during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and GNK Dinamo at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Champions League 2024-25, Bayern Munich vs GNK Dinamo: Bayerns Michael Olise celebrates after scoring his sides third goal
Champions League 2024-25, Bayern Munich vs GNK Dinamo: Bayern's Michael Olise celebrates after scoring his sides third goal | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Bayern's Michael Olise celebrates after scoring his sides third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and GNK Dinamo at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Champions League 2024-25, Bayern Munich vs GNK Dinamo: Dinamos Takuya Ogiwara, second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides second goal
Champions League 2024-25, Bayern Munich vs GNK Dinamo: Dinamo's Takuya Ogiwara, second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides second goal | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Dinamo's Takuya Ogiwara, second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and GNK Dinamo at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Champions League 2024-25, Bayern Munich vs GNK Dinamo: Bayerns Harry Kane prepares to take a penalty kick
Champions League 2024-25, Bayern Munich vs GNK Dinamo: Bayern's Harry Kane prepares to take a penalty kick | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Bayern's Harry Kane prepares to take a penalty kick during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and GNK Dinamo at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

