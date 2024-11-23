Football

Bundesliga: Kane-Powered Bayern Munich Blank Augsburg 3-0, Stretch Lead At Top

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick, including two penalties, for Bayern Munich to beat Augsburg 3-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday (November 23, 2024). The win stretched Bayern's lead to eight points ahead of the rest of the 11th round, and Kane took his goals tally to a league-leading 14. The England forward is the fastest player to 50 goals in the Bundesliga in what was his 43rd game. However, coach Vincent Kompany should be concerned by his team's ongoing difficulty of scoring in matches it dominates. Bayern previously defeated St. Pauli and Benfica only 1-0.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Germany Soccer Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Football gallery_Harry Kane
Bundesliga 2024-25: Bayern's Harry Kane, second right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Bayern's Harry Kane, second right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal with a penalty kick during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Augsburg at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

2/10
Germany Soccer Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Football gallery_Harry Kane
Bundesliga 2024-25: Bayern's Harry Kane, kicks a penalty to score his side's second goal | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Bayern's Harry Kane, kicks a penalty to score his side's second goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Augsburg at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

3/10
Germany Soccer Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Football gallery_Jamal Musiala
Bundesliga 2024-25: Bayern's Jamal Musiala, left, tries to stop Augsburg's Elvis Rexhbecaj | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Bayern's Jamal Musiala, left, tries to stop Augsburg's Elvis Rexhbecaj during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Augsburg at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

4/10
Germany Soccer Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Football gallery_Jamal Musiala
Bundesliga 2024-25: Bayern's Jamal Musiala, left, runs with the ball in front of Augsburg's Elvis Rexhbecaj | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Bayern's Jamal Musiala, left, runs with the ball in front of Augsburg's Elvis Rexhbecaj during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Augsburg at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

5/10
Germany Soccer Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Football gallery_Kingsley Coman
Bundesliga 2024-25: Bayern's Kingsley Coman tries to control the ball | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Bayern's Kingsley Coman tries to control the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Augsburg at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

6/10
Germany Soccer Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Football gallery_Harry Kane
Bundesliga 2024-25: Bayern's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring the opening goal | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Bayern's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring the opening goal with the penalty kick during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Augsburg at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

7/10
Germany Soccer Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Football gallery_Michael Olise
Bundesliga 2024-25: Bayern's Michael Olise runs with the ball | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Bayern's Michael Olise runs with the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Augsburg at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

8/10
Germany Soccer Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Football gallery_Konrad Laimer
Bundesliga 2024-25: Bayern's Konrad Laimer, challenges for the ball with Augsburg's Mads Valentin | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Bayern's Konrad Laimer, challenges for the ball with Augsburg's Mads Valentin during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Augsburg at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

9/10
Germany Soccer Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Football gallery_Chrislain Matsima
Bundesliga 2024-25: Augsburg's Chrislain Matsima, left, challenges for the ball with Bayern's Kingsley Coman | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Augsburg's Chrislain Matsima, left, challenges for the ball with Bayern's Kingsley Coman during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Augsburg at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

10/10
Germany Soccer Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Football gallery_ Jeffrey Gouweleeuw
Bundesliga 2024-25: Augsburg's Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, runs with the Ball in front of Bayern's Harry Kane | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Augsburg's Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, runs with the Ball in front of Bayern's Harry Kane, left, during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Augsburg at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Jaiswal Completes Fifty As Opening Pair Adds 100 Runs For First Wicket; IND - 101/0 In 38 Overs
  2. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Live Score, Round 1: Tilak Varma's Massive Ton Helps Hyderabad Beat Meghalaya By 179 Runs
  3. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Updated List Of Australia's Five Lowest Totals Against India
  4. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah Completes 11th Five-Wicket Haul, His Second In Australia
  5. Indian Premier League 2025: Saurabh Netravalkar, Jofra Archer Join IPL Mega Auction Line-Up
Football News
  1. Man City Transfer Update: Ballon d'Or Winner Rodri Keeps Door Ajar For Potential Real Madrid Move In Future
  2. Arsenal Injury News: Concerned Mikel Arteta Provides Ben White Update
  3. AC Milan Vs Juventus: Fonseca 'Not Afraid' Ahead Of Important Serie A Clash
  4. Arsenal Injury Update: Ben White Undergoes Knee Surgery, Out For Several Months
  5. Premier League: Amorim Confident Of Changing Manchester United's Fortunes
Tennis News
  1. Three Nigerian Players Suspended And Fined For Violating Match-Fixing Rules
  2. Italy Vs Australia Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch ITA Vs AUS
  3. Netherlands Vs Germany Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs GER
  4. Italy Vs Argentina, Davis Cup Finals: Sinner Magic Helps Holders Enter Semis
  5. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Ebden, Thompson Book Australia's Third Straight Semis Berth
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand Results A Win For Adivasi Identity Over 'Infiltrator' Narrative
  2. Jharkhand Election 2024 Result LIVE: JMM And Allies Ahead In Over 50 Seats; Party Workers Celebrate In Ranchi
  3. Maharashtra Election 2024 Result LIVE: Mahayuti Record 1st Wins; Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar Maintain Leads
  4. Bypoll Results 2024 LIVE: TMC Wins 3, Leads In 3 Bengal Seats; Priyanka Gandhi Leads Wayanad With Over 2 Lakh Votes
  5. The Path To The Maharashtra Poll Verdict
Entertainment News
  1. Cousins In Resilience: Laal Singh Chaddha, Amar Singh Chamkila And Their Songs Of History
  2. The Environmental Collapse We Are Experiencing Cannot Be Ignored | Interview With ALT EFF Director And Co-Founder Kunal Khanna
  3. Marching In The Dark, Silently
  4. Prasar Bharati Launches OTT Platform Waves With Over 65 Live Channels
  5. Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale To Zombieverse Season 2: Top 5 OTT Releases To Enjoy This Weekend
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. Italy, France And More Vow to Arrest Netanyahu Following ICC Warrant
  2. 18 Killed In Sectarian Violence In Pak’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
  3. Indian National Arrested In US For Illegally Supplying Aviation Goods To Russia
  4. West Asia Crisis: Heavy Clashes Between Israeli Troops & Hezbollah Fighters In South Lebanon | Latest
  5. 'Inaccurate': Canada Govt Rejects Reports Claiming PM Modi, Jaishankar Linked To Nijjar Killing
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For November 24th To November 30th: Find Out The Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Maharashtra Election 2024 Result LIVE: Mahayuti Record 1st Wins; Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar Maintain Leads
  3. Bypoll Results 2024 LIVE: TMC Wins 3, Leads In 3 Bengal Seats; Priyanka Gandhi Leads Wayanad With Over 2 Lakh Votes
  4. Jharkhand Election 2024 Result LIVE: JMM And Allies Ahead In Over 50 Seats; Party Workers Celebrate In Ranchi
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 23, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  6. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Jaiswal Completes Fifty As Opening Pair Adds 100 Runs For First Wicket; IND - 101/0 In 38 Overs
  7. South Africa Women Vs England Women, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch RSA-W Vs ENG-W Match
  8. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: List Of Top 5 All-Rounders Ahead Of Indian Premier League Season