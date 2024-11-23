Football

Bundesliga: Kane-Powered Bayern Munich Blank Augsburg 3-0, Stretch Lead At Top

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick, including two penalties, for Bayern Munich to beat Augsburg 3-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday (November 23, 2024). The win stretched Bayern's lead to eight points ahead of the rest of the 11th round, and Kane took his goals tally to a league-leading 14. The England forward is the fastest player to 50 goals in the Bundesliga in what was his 43rd game. However, coach Vincent Kompany should be concerned by his team's ongoing difficulty of scoring in matches it dominates. Bayern previously defeated St. Pauli and Benfica only 1-0.