Hamza Choudhury trains with Bangladesh teammates ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match against Hong Kong. | Photo: Instagram/thebafufe
Welcome to the live coverage of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Group C third-round fixture between Bangladesh and Hong Kong at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday, October 9, 2025. Bangladesh enter the fixture with one point from two matches – a 0-0 draw with India and a 1-0 loss to Singapore. Their opponents, Hong Kong, are second in the group with four points, following up a goalless draw against Singapore with a 1-0 win over India. Catch the live scores and match updates from the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong clash right here.
LIVE UPDATES
Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong LIVE Score: Recent Form
Bangladesh: 🟢W ⚫D 🟢W 🔴L ⚫D
Hong Kong: 🔴L 🔴L 🔴L 🔴L 🟢W
Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong LIVE Score: Where To Watch?
Fans can watch the match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong live on the following platforms:
Bangladesh: T Sports
Hong Kong: RTHK TV 32
The match will not be live-streamed or televised on any platforms in India. However, you can follow the live scores on Outlook India for free.
Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong LIVE Score: Welcome!
Good evening, football fans. Thank you for tuning in to the start of our live blog on the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong match tonight. It’s a massive game for the Bengal Tigers. Bottom of Group C with just one point, a win will be vital to keep their hopes of progression alive.
The action in Dhaka is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.