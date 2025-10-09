Hamza Choudhury trains with Bangladesh teammates ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match against Hong Kong. | Photo: Instagram/thebafufe

Welcome to the live coverage of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Group C third-round fixture between Bangladesh and Hong Kong at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday, October 9, 2025. Bangladesh enter the fixture with one point from two matches – a 0-0 draw with India and a 1-0 loss to Singapore. Their opponents, Hong Kong, are second in the group with four points, following up a goalless draw against Singapore with a 1-0 win over India. Catch the live scores and match updates from the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong clash right here.

LIVE UPDATES

9 Oct 2025, 06:34:22 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong LIVE Score: Recent Form Bangladesh: 🟢W ⚫D 🟢W 🔴L ⚫D Hong Kong: 🔴L 🔴L 🔴L 🔴L 🟢W

9 Oct 2025, 06:12:03 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong LIVE Score: Where To Watch? Fans can watch the match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong live on the following platforms: Bangladesh: T Sports

Hong Kong: RTHK TV 32 The match will not be live-streamed or televised on any platforms in India. However, you can follow the live scores on Outlook India for free.