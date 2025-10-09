Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Hamza Choudhury And Co. Look For Vital Win

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Catch the play-by-play updates from the third round Group C fixture at the National Stadium in Dhaka on October 9, 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Live Score AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers third round Group C
Hamza Choudhury trains with Bangladesh teammates ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match against Hong Kong. | Photo: Instagram/thebafufe
Welcome to the live coverage of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Group C third-round fixture between Bangladesh and Hong Kong at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday, October 9, 2025. Bangladesh enter the fixture with one point from two matches – a 0-0 draw with India and a 1-0 loss to Singapore. Their opponents, Hong Kong, are second in the group with four points, following up a goalless draw against Singapore with a 1-0 win over India. Catch the live scores and match updates from the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong clash right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong LIVE Score: Recent Form

Bangladesh: 🟢W ⚫D 🟢W 🔴L ⚫D

Hong Kong: 🔴L 🔴L 🔴L 🔴L 🟢W

Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong LIVE Score: Where To Watch?

Fans can watch the match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong live on the following platforms:

  • Bangladesh: T Sports

  • Hong Kong: RTHK TV 32

The match will not be live-streamed or televised on any platforms in India. However, you can follow the live scores on Outlook India for free.

Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong LIVE Score: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans. Thank you for tuning in to the start of our live blog on the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong match tonight. It’s a massive game for the Bengal Tigers. Bottom of Group C with just one point, a win will be vital to keep their hopes of progression alive.

The action in Dhaka is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: IND-W In Trouble As SA-W Dominate With Ball

  2. Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence On India Vs Australia Selection Snub, Shares Fitness Update - Watch

  3. India ODI Squad To Leave For Australia In Two Batches From Delhi On This Date

  4. Nepal Vs Kuwait, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: NEP Start Event With Convincing 58-Run Victory

  5. Rohit Sharma Unplugged: Here's What India Superstar Said After Captaincy Transition

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar, Shanghai Masters: How Serbian Battled His Way Into Quarters

  3. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

  4. Wuhan Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Retires From Opener, Zhang Shuai Stuns Emma Navarro

  5. Shanghai Masters 2025: Rinderknech Upsets Zverev, Medvedev Advances

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shia-Sunni Divide A Key Issue In November J&K By-Poll Election

  2. Thousands Of Tea Tribe Workers Protest In Assam Demanding ST Status And Wage Hike

  3. Self, Sarna And Sangh: How RSS Has Built Networks In Jharkhand’s Tribal Belt

  4. Starmer In India To Promote Trade; No Relaxing Of UK Visa Rules

  5. The Missing Representation: Why Bihar’s Muslims Feel Betrayed by Secular Parties

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Punjabi Actor-Singer Rajvir Jawanda Passes Away At 35, Days After Road Accident

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

  2. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  3. Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Sanae Takaichi Poised to Become Japan’s First Female Prime Minister

  4. Two Years On, The Unanswered Question: Was October 7 Worth It for Hamas? 

  5. Starmer In India To Promote Trade; No Relaxing Of UK Visa Rules

Latest Stories

  1. Spoilers Will Try To Wreck The Israel-Gaza Ceasefire Deal

  2. Nepal Vs Vietnam LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: The Gorkhalis Level Against Golden Star Warriors

  3. OTT And Theatrical Releases (October 6-12): War 2, Mirai, Search: The Naina Murder Case, The Smashing Machine And More

  4. The Taj Story Teaser: 'Temple Or Tomb'? Paresh Rawal Starrer Is Set To Unlock Taj Mahal's Biggest Mystery

  5. India Vs Singapore LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Jhingan Sees Red As IND Trail Against SGP Via Fandi's Goal

  6. Dissident Filmmaker Nadav Lapid Speaks The Unspeakable On Israel

  7. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Live Action In Pictures From Visakhapatnam

  8. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: IND-W In Trouble As SA-W Dominate With Ball