Atletico Madrid 2-1 RB Leipzig: Late Jose Gimenez Header Hands Hosts Victory

Atletico dominated the match with 20 attempts on goal in total, but it wasn't until the 90th minute that they finally managed to find the winner, with Gimenez heading in a cross from Griezmann

Jose Gimenez's goal handed Atletico Madrid victory
A late header by defender Jose Maria Gimenez gave Atletico Madrid a 2-1 win over RB Leipzig in their Champions League opener on Thursday. (More Football News)

The German side took a shock lead in the fourth minute thanks to a header by striker Benjamin Sesko, capping a quick counter-attack.

However, Antoine Griezmann struck a fine volley into the top corner in the 28th minute to level the scores.

Atletico dominated the match with 20 attempts on goal in total, but it wasn't until the 90th minute that they finally managed to find the winner, with Gimenez heading in a cross from Griezmann. 

Data debrief: Griezmann inspires Atleti again

Griezmann proved once again to be the talisman for Atletico Madrid, with a goal and an assist, three chances created, winning 100% of his aerial duels and recovering the ball eight times.

After netting Atletico's first-half equaliser in this match, 26 of Griezmann’s 37 goals in the Champions League have now come on home soil, moving him level for home goals in the competition with Sergio Aguero and Alessandro Del Piero.

Leipzig have now failed to win in their last three games in Champions League, which is their longest winless streak in the competition since a run of six games from February to November 2021.

