Football

Athletic Bilbao 0-2 Arsenal: Subs Martinelli, Trossard Help Gunners Open Champions League Campaign With Win

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard came off the bench to fire Arsenal to a 2-0 UEFA Champions League win over Athletic Bilbao at San Mames. Mikel Arteta’s side struggled to create clear chances for much of the game, but Martinelli latched onto a Trossard through ball just 36 seconds after entering to open the scoring, before setting up the Belgian to seal the victory with a deflected strike. Athletic were combative throughout, making life difficult for Arsenal, who relied on a solid defensive display and the cutting edge of their substitutes to secure a perfect start to their European campaign. The win highlighted Arsenal’s squad depth, giving Arteta plenty of options to test opponents ahead of their next big clash with Manchester City.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
UEFA Champions League: Arsenal vs Athletic Bilbao
UEFA Champions League: Athletic Bilbao Vs Arsenal | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses

Athletic Bilbao players stand in front of their fans after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Arsenal at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

1/9
UEFA Champions League: Athletic Bilbao Vs Arsenal
UEFA Champions League: Arsenal vs Athletic Bilbao | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses

Arsenal players applaud their fans after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Arsenal at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

2/9
Champions League 2025-26: Arsenal vs Athletic Bilbao
Champions League 2025-26: Athletic Bilbao Vs Arsenal | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses

Arsenal's William Saliba, right, and Athletic Bilbao's Andoni Gorosabel, second right, jump for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Arsenal at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

3/9
Champions League 2025-26: Athletic Bilbao Vs Arsenal
Champions League 2025-26: Arsenal vs Athletic Bilbao | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses

Arsenal's Leandro Trossard reacts after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Arsenal at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

4/9
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Arsenal vs Athletic Bilbao
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Athletic Bilbao Vs Arsenal | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta reacts during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Arsenal at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

5/9
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Athletic Bilbao Vs Arsenal
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Arsenal vs Athletic Bilbao | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Arsenal at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

6/9
Champions League Soccer Match: Arsenal vs Athletic Bilbao
Champions League Soccer Match: Athletic Bilbao Vs Arsenal | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses

Arsenal's Mikel Merino heads the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Arsenal at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

7/9
Champions League Soccer Match: Athletic Bilbao Vs Arsenal
Champions League Soccer Match: Arsenal vs Athletic Bilbao | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses

Arsenal's Noni Madueke makes an attempt to score during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Arsenal at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

8/9
Spain Soccer Champions League: Arsenal vs Athletic Bilbao
Spain Soccer Champions League: Athletic Bilbao Vs Arsenal | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses

Athletic Bilbao's Andoni Gorosabel, left, stops Arsenal's Eberechi Eze during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Arsenal at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

9/9
Spain Soccer Champions League: Athletic Bilbao Vs Arsenal
Spain Soccer Champions League: Arsenal vs Athletic Bilbao | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses

Athletic Bilbao's Daniel Vivian, background, defends against Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Arsenal at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Women's ODI Updates: IND-W Aim To Bounce Back After First ODI Loss

  2. Pakistan Vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Cup 2025: PAK Cancel Pre-match Press Conference Ahead Of UAE Tie

  3. Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025: Tigers Keep Campaign Alive With 8-Run Win

  4. Pakistan Vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Cup 2025 Match 10: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In PAK Vs UAE Game

  5. Rahul Gandhi 'Darling' Of Pakistan: Shahid Afridi's Comments Trigger Political Row

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India-US Get Ready For Trade Talks

  2. India, US Hold Positive Talks on Bilateral Trade Deal Amid High Tariffs

  3. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  4. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

  5. Uttarakhand Weather Update: Cloudbursts and Flash Floods Trigger Red Alerts

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. U.S. and China Agree on TikTok Ownership Framework Amid Trade Talks

  2. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

  3. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

  4. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  5. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

World News

  1. India-US Get Ready For Trade Talks

  2. Israel Strikes Houthi-Controlled Hodeidah Port In Yemen, Dozens Killed

  3. India Condemns Attack on Qatar, Calls for Upholding Sovereignty at UNHRC

  4. Germany Holds Talks With Taliban Representatives To Resume Deportations

  5. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 17, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Libra, Sagittarius & More

  2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday: What Investments And Visits Are Planned This Year

  3. Mahalaya 2025 - Date, Rituals, And Celebration Of The Auspicious Day

  4. Death Penalty Sought In Charlie Kirk Killing

  5. Japan Holds Back On Palestinian Statehood Recognition Amid Diplomatic Pressures

  6. Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly Removed From Netflix After Court Order On Unauthorised Use Of Ilaiyaraaja's Songs

  7. Delhi Weather Forecast: Light Rain Expected with Rising Temperatures

  8. SC Grants Bail to Elgar Parishad Case Accused Mahesh Raut On Medical Grounds