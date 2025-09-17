Athletic Bilbao players stand in front of their fans after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Arsenal at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.
Arsenal players applaud their fans after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Arsenal at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.
Arsenal's William Saliba, right, and Athletic Bilbao's Andoni Gorosabel, second right, jump for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Arsenal at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard reacts after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Arsenal at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta reacts during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Arsenal at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Arsenal at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.
Arsenal's Mikel Merino heads the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Arsenal at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.
Arsenal's Noni Madueke makes an attempt to score during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Arsenal at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.
Athletic Bilbao's Andoni Gorosabel, left, stops Arsenal's Eberechi Eze during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Arsenal at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.
Athletic Bilbao's Daniel Vivian, background, defends against Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Arsenal at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain.