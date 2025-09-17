Football

Athletic Bilbao 0-2 Arsenal: Subs Martinelli, Trossard Help Gunners Open Champions League Campaign With Win

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard came off the bench to fire Arsenal to a 2-0 UEFA Champions League win over Athletic Bilbao at San Mames. Mikel Arteta’s side struggled to create clear chances for much of the game, but Martinelli latched onto a Trossard through ball just 36 seconds after entering to open the scoring, before setting up the Belgian to seal the victory with a deflected strike. Athletic were combative throughout, making life difficult for Arsenal, who relied on a solid defensive display and the cutting edge of their substitutes to secure a perfect start to their European campaign. The win highlighted Arsenal’s squad depth, giving Arteta plenty of options to test opponents ahead of their next big clash with Manchester City.