Atalanta 2-1 Club Brugge: Samardzic And Pasalic Seal Dramatic Champions League Comeback

Atalanta Vs Club Brugge, UCL Match Report: Atalanta bounced back from a PSG thrashing with a 2-1 win over Club Brugge, thanks to Lazar Samardzic's penalty and Mario Pasalic's late header, after Christos Tzolis had given Brugge the lead

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Atalanta Vs Club Brugge, UCL Match Report
Atalanta midfielder Mario Pasalic celebrates
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Samardzic coverted a calm penalty after Pasalic was fouled

  • Pasalic then scored the winner; he also scored vs Brugge last season

  • Tzolis curled a beauty from outside the box to give Brugge early lead

Lazar Samardzic and Mario Pasalic were on target as Atalanta produced a late comeback to beat Club Brugge 2-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Christos Tzolis' well-executed opener had the visitors ahead by the break at New Balance Arena but Brugge were denied making it two wins from two in the league phase as the hosts fought back to rebound from a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain.

Lorenzo Bernasconi trickled a volley just wide in what proved Atalanta's best effort of a first half in which they failed to register a shot on target.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates the second of his three goals - null
Kairat 0-5 Real Madrid Match Report: Kylian Mbappe Hat-Trick, Courtois Assist Dazzles In Kazakh

BY Stats Perform

Brugge were pretty shot-shy themselves but Tzolis had already sent one effort over the crossbar before he curled a fine strike into the bottom-right corner from just outside the area.

Tzolis tested home goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi early in the second half, while half-time substitute Davide Zappacosta dragged wide after bringing it down out of the air.

Atalanta found a way back into the game when visiting goalkeeper Nordin Jackers upended Pasalic when trying to palm away the ball and Samardzic coolly sent him the wrong way with an effort into the right corner.

Related Content
Related Content

Hugo Vetlesen nearly put the visitors straight back in front but he shot narrowly wide after pouncing on Carnesecchi's error.

And that was punished when Pasalic nodded in from a well-worked Atalanta corner routine with just three minutes to play.

Data Debrief: Pasalic scores against Brugge again

Pasalic played a pivotal role, winning the penalty and scoring the winner. He was also on target against Brugge in last season's knockout play-off – a tie that Atalanta lost.

Yunus Musah was one of Atalanta's biggest threats of the game and finished with one assist from two chances created.

There were only five shots on target in the whole game, with Atalanta scoring two of their three as the Serie A side accumulated 2.99 expected goals (xG) to Brugge's 0.86.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Highlights, ODI WC 2025: IND-W Edge Past SL-W To Start Campaign On High

  2. Nepal Vs West Indies Highlights, 3rd T20I: WI Register 10-Wicket Win, Deny NEP Whitewash

  3. Saudi Arabia Enter Cricket: Announce Partnership With ILT20 - To Host Matches In Seasons Ahead

  4. NZ Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Rachin Ravindra Injury Blow For New Zealand

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup Final Fallout: PCB Suspends Overseas T20 League NOCs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  2. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

  3. Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Crown With Straight Sets Win Over Taylor Fritz

  4. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Fabian Marozsan, China Open: How World No. 2 Set Up Semis Clash With Alex De Minaur

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Fury In The Cold Desert: Protests For Ladakh Statehood Turn Deadly

  2. Private Equity’s Rush Into Kerala: What It Says About The State’s Health Model 

  3. Delhi NCR Weather Today: Welcome Relief as Light Rain and Cloudy Skies Return

  4. Veteran BJP Leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra Passes Away At 94

  5. Tremors Felt In Northeast India After A 4.7 Magnitude Earthquake In Myanmar

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Kantara Chapter 1 Advance Booking Report: Rishab Shetty Starrer Earns Over Rs 80 Lakh In The Hindi Belt

  3. Assam Mourns Iconic Singer Zubeen Garg, A Voice That United Generations

  4. Mahesh Manjrekar's First Wife Deepa Mehta Passes Away, Son Satya Shares Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Prasanth Varma Unveils Akshaye Khanna's First Look As ‘Asuraguru Shukracharya’ In Mahakali

US News

  1. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  2. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  3. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  4. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  5. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

World News

  1. Canada Names Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

  2. Afghanistan Cut Off From Outside World After Nationwide Telecom Shutdown

  3. Madagascar Dissolves Government After Deadly Youth Protests Over Power and Water Crisis

  4. Mahatma Gandhi’s Statue Vandalised In London Ahead Of Gandhi Jayanti

  5. World's Tallest Bridge Opens In China, Cuts Travel Time To Two Minutes From Two Hours

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quettad, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick