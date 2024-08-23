Aston Villa Vs Arsenal FC Live Streaming, Premier League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch AVFC Vs AFC PL Football Match

Arsenal managers past and present lock horns at Villa Park on Saturday evening, when Mikel Arteta's Arsenal visit Unai Emery's Aston Villa in the Premier League. (More Football News)
Both clubs have opened the new PL season with respective victories, with the Villains edging out West Ham 2-1 while the Gunners punished Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0.
Emery's side have been busier in the transfer window, buying players especially Everton's Amadou Onana with Douglas Luiz moving to Juventus.
As for Arsenal, they have roped in Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna and are reportedly on the verge of signing Mikel Merino from La Liga's Real Sociedad.
Ahead of the Villa test, Arteta called them a 'phenomenal team' in his pre-match press-conference.
He said, "They (Aston Villa) scored and we didn't - very simple. In two games even though we had an enormous amount of chances to do that and that was one of the big differences, one of the details we have analysed. We have to do better tomorrow. They are a really good side, really well coached.
"They dominate every aspect of the game. When you give them space they run they are phenomenal and when they have to find space they are able to do that. Set pieces they highlighted - that's why they did what they did [last season]," he added.
Aston Villa possible starting lineup:
Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Tielemans, Onana, McGinn; Watkins, Duran
Arsenal possible starting lineup:
Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli
Aston Villa vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024/25: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Aston Villa vs Arsenal, Premier League match be played?
Arsenal will lock horns against Aston Villa on Saturday, August 24 at 10:00 PM IST at Villa Park, West Midlands.
Where will the match be broadcast and live streamed in India?
The Premier League will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.