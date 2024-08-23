Football

Aston Villa Vs Arsenal FC Live Streaming, Premier League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch AVFC Vs AFC PL Football Match

Here is all you need to know about the Premier League 2024/25 match between Aston Villa against Arsenal - venue, timing and telecast details

Arsenal-FC-Premier-League-Football-AP-Photo
Arsenal's Jurrien Timber (left) with Bukayo Saka. Photo: AP/Frank Augstein
info_icon

Arsenal managers past and present lock horns at Villa Park on Saturday evening, when Mikel Arteta's Arsenal visit Unai Emery's Aston Villa in the Premier League. (More Football News)

Both clubs have opened the new PL season with respective victories, with the Villains edging out West Ham 2-1 while the Gunners punished Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0.

Emery's side have been busier in the transfer window, buying players especially Everton's Amadou Onana with Douglas Luiz moving to Juventus.

As for Arsenal, they have roped in Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna and are reportedly on the verge of signing Mikel Merino from La Liga's Real Sociedad.

Ahead of the Villa test, Arteta called them a 'phenomenal team' in his pre-match press-conference.

He said, "They (Aston Villa) scored and we didn't - very simple. In two games even though we had an enormous amount of chances to do that and that was one of the big differences, one of the details we have analysed. We have to do better tomorrow. They are a really good side, really well coached.

"They dominate every aspect of the game. When you give them space they run they are phenomenal and when they have to find space they are able to do that. Set pieces they highlighted - that's why they did what they did [last season]," he added.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Tielemans, Onana, McGinn; Watkins, Duran

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Aston Villa vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024/25: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Aston Villa vs Arsenal, Premier League match be played?

Arsenal will lock horns against Aston Villa on Saturday, August 24 at 10:00 PM IST at Villa Park, West Midlands.

Where will the match be broadcast and live streamed in India?

The Premier League will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: BAN Lose Another Wicket Post Lunch, Trail PAK In Rawalpindi
  2. Shane Warne's Death Felt Like Losing Someone From My Family: Kuldeep Yadav
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 3, Live Score: Jamie Smith Eyes Maiden Hundred As Hosts Take Big Lead
  4. PAK Vs BAN: Saud Shakeel Equal's 65-Year-Old Pakistan Record
  5. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test Day 2: Jamie Smith's Unbeaten Fifty Helps England Take Lead - In Pics
Football News
  1. Aston Villa Vs Arsenal FC Live Streaming, Premier League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch AVFC Vs AFC PL Football Match
  2. The Numbers Game: Arsenal Seek Revenge Over Aston Villa
  3. English Premier League: Everton Boss Sean Dyche Concedes Dominic Calvert-Lewin Could Be Sold
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo: Portuguese Star Heads In His 50th SPL Goal, Inches Closer To Record 900 Goals - Watch
  5. Chaos At Chelsea: $1.3 Billion Spending Spree Has Left The Club Fractured, Vulnerable
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Eyes To Defend Her Title After Poor Stint At Paris Olympics
  2. US Open Draw: Alcaraz, Sinner Could Meet In Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek To Start Against Qualifiers
  3. Novak Djokovic's Olympic Triumph Has 'Separated Him From The Rest,' Says John Mcenroe
  4. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
  5. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Ukraine Visit LIVE: PM Modi Meets Zelenskyy, Leaders Remember Children Who Lost Lives In War
  2. DGCA Fines Air India Rs 90 Lakh For Allowing Non-Qualified Pilots To Operate
  3. Assam: 14-Year-Old Girl Gang-raped, Found On Road; Massive Protest In State | Details
  4. Day In Pics: August 23, 2024
  5. Uttar Pradesh: 40 Children Injured After School Balcony Collapses In Barabanki; 5 In Critical Condition
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. FDA Approves New Covid Vaccines To Combat New Variants | What You Need To Know
  2. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  3. Best Of The iPhone Photography Awards 2024 Winners | Highlights
  4. Instagram Debuts Myspace-Inspired Music Feature And Color-Changing Notes In Sabrina Carpenter Collaboration | All You Need To Know
  5. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
World News
  1. FDA Approves New Covid Vaccines To Combat New Variants | What You Need To Know
  2. Bangladeshis 'Not Angry But Hurt' Over Hasina's Stay In India: Top BNP Leader
  3. In Myanmar, Is India Making The Same Mistake It Did In Bangladesh?
  4. ‘DesiPresident.com’: Indian-Americans Launch Website For Kamala Harris Campaign
  5. In Nepal, India's 'Muscular' Foreign Policy Atrophies Ties
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, August 23, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Uttar Pradesh: Over 13 Lakh Government Employees May Lose Salaries | Know Why
  3. Tripura: Centre Approves Rs 40 Crore Fund After Devastating Floods Kill 22, Displace Thousands
  4. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  5. Kolkata Doctor Death: Ceasework Continues In Bengal; 'Animal Like Instinct' Says Psychoanalysis Of Accused
  6. Centre Bans 156 Popular Fixed-Dose Cocktail Drugs Claiming To Involve 'Risk To Human Beings'
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: BAN Lose Another Wicket Post Lunch, Trail PAK In Rawalpindi
  8. PM Modi Ukraine Visit LIVE: PM Modi Meets Zelenskyy, Leaders Remember Children Who Lost Lives In War