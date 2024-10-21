Football

AS Roma 0-1 Inter Milan, Serie A: Lautaro Martinez Nets Winner As Nerazzurri Keep Pressure On Napoli

The Nerazzurri skipper struck the only goal on the hour mark, helping his side move back to within two points of Serie A leaders Napoli in second place

Lautaro-Martinez
Lautaro was Inter's hero once more against Roma
Lautaro Martinez was the hero as Inter edged out Roma 1-0 at Stadio Olimpico. (More Football News)

The Nerazzurri skipper struck the only goal on the hour mark, helping his side move back to within two points of Serie A leaders Napoli in second place.

Simone Inzaghi's side suffered two injury setbacks during the first half, with both Hakan Calhanoglu and Francesco Acerbi forced off early on.

Nevertheless, the visitors went closest to breaking the deadlock, as Henrikh Mkhitaryan rattled the crossbar on 14 minutes.

But they were not to be denied after the break when Zeki Celik failed to deal with Davide Frattesi's cross, and Lautaro fired into the top corner.

Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi - null
Simone Inzaghi Highlights Continuity As Key For Inter Milan In Serie A, Champions League Challenge

BY Stats Perform

Roma went in search of the equaliser inside the final half an hour, but could not find a way through the stubborn Inter defence, who held out for all three points.

Data Debrief: Landmark Lautaro goal ends Giallorossi streak

Lautaro was Inter's matchwinner once more, and it was a landmark goal for the Argentina forward.

With his 133rd strike for the club, he is now officially the Nerazzurri's joint-leading non-Italian scorer, after moving level with Hungarian Stefano Nyers.

He also continued Inter's record of having scored in all eight of their Serie A matches this season, making them the only side to do so in the Italian top flight.

As for Roma, their run of scoring in 24 successive home Serie A games comes to an end, with the Giallorossi remaining in 10th place after missing the chance to close the gap on the top four.

