Football

Arsenal 2-0 West Ham, English Premier League 2025-26: Rice, Saka Give Gunners Comfortable Win

Arsenal leapfrogged English Premier League 2025-26 leaders Liverpool after sealing a comfortable 2-0 win over West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, October 4. The Gunners opened their account courtesy of a goal from former West Ham midfielder Declan Rice. A pass from Martin Odegaard found Eberechi Eze, whose shot was parried by Alphonse Areola into the path of Rice, who slotted it into an empty net. Riccardo Calafiori struck the post right before the break. Bukayo Saka doubled Arsenal’s lead in the 67th minute from the penalty spot after Jurrien Timber was fouled on the edge of the box by El Hadji Malick Diouf. West Ham failed to register a shot on target and remained in the relegation zone after a disappointing defeat.