Football

Arsenal 2-0 West Ham, English Premier League 2025-26: Rice, Saka Give Gunners Comfortable Win

Arsenal leapfrogged English Premier League 2025-26 leaders Liverpool after sealing a comfortable 2-0 win over West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, October 4. The Gunners opened their account courtesy of a goal from former West Ham midfielder Declan Rice. A pass from Martin Odegaard found Eberechi Eze, whose shot was parried by Alphonse Areola into the path of Rice, who slotted it into an empty net. Riccardo Calafiori struck the post right before the break. Bukayo Saka doubled Arsenal’s lead in the 67th minute from the penalty spot after Jurrien Timber was fouled on the edge of the box by El Hadji Malick Diouf. West Ham failed to register a shot on target and remained in the relegation zone after a disappointing defeat.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
EPL: West Ham vs Arsenal
EPL: Arsenal vs West Ham | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Arsenal's Declan Rice, right, and West Ham's Konstantinos Mavropanos challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and West Ham United at the Emirates stadium in London.

1/9
EPL: Arsenal vs West Ham United
EPL: West Ham United vs Arsenal | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and West Ham United at the Emirates stadium in London.

2/9
English Premier League: West Ham United vs Arsenal
English Premier League: Arsenal vs West Ham United | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres, left, and West Ham's Lucas Paqueta challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and West Ham United at the Emirates stadium in London.

3/9
English Premier League: Arsenal vs West Ham United
English Premier League: West Ham United vs Arsenal | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori, left, and Gabriel, right, challenges for the ball with West Ham's Aaron Wan-Bissaka during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and West Ham United at the Emirates stadium in London.

4/9
English Premier League 2025-26: West Ham United vs Arsenal
English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal vs West Ham United | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Arsenal's Jurrien Timber, left, and West Ham's Konstantinos Mavropanos challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and West Ham United at the Emirates stadium in London.

5/9
English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal vs West Ham United
English Premier League 2025-26: West Ham United vs Arsenal | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Arsenal's Declan Rice, centre right, celebrates with Eberechi Eze, centre left, after scoring the opening goal during the substitution at the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and West Ham United at the Emirates stadium in London.

6/9
Britain Soccer Premier League: West Ham United vs Arsenal
Britain Soccer Premier League: Arsenal vs West Ham United | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Arsenal's Gabriel, left, and West Ham's Niclas Fuellkrug challenge for the ball during the substitution at the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and West Ham United at the Emirates stadium in London.

7/9
Britain Soccer Premier League: Arsenal vs West Ham United
Britain Soccer Premier League: West Ham United vs Arsenal | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka shoots the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and West Ham United at the Emirates stadium in London.

8/9
English Premier League Soccer Match: West Ham United vs Arsenal
English Premier League Soccer Match: Arsenal vs West Ham United | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

West Ham's El Hadji Malick Diouf, left, and Arsenal's Jurrien Timber, centre, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and West Ham United at the Emirates stadium in London.

9/9
English Premier League Soccer Match: Arsenal vs West Ham United
English Premier League Soccer Match: West Ham United vs Arsenal | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Arsenal's Leandro Trossard, right, shoots the ball as West Ham's Jarrod Bowen tires to block during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and West Ham United at the Emirates stadium in London.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan Prediction, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

  2. India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Forecast And Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

  3. India’s Squad For Australia Tour 2025: Gill Replaces Rohit As Captain, Kohli Returns

  4. Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy Era Comes To An End: A Look Into His Key Stats And Memorable Moments As India’s ODI Skipper

  5. India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: IND-W Working Very Hard On Fielding Aspect, Says Saba Karim

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  2. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

  3. Marin Cilic Vs Novak Djokovic, Shanghai Masters 2025: Serb Seals Straight-Sets Win In Opener

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In Kashmir, Reading Books Is A Form Of Resistance Against Enforced Silence

  2. Day In Pics: October 04, 2025

  3. The Strike In Kuttanad That Made History

  4. Kejriwal Alleges Goa Congress Chief Runs Mining Firm with CM Sawant’s Backing

  5. Talks Of Secular Front In Jammu And Kashmir To Take On BJP In Rajya Sabha Polls

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Karnataka State Film Awards: Rakshit Shetty, Archana Jois Win Top Honours, Doddahatti Boregowda Bags Best Film

  4. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Inches Towards Rs 15 Crore Mark

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir End After Government, Demonstrators Reach Agreement

  2. Pakistan Eyes NATO-Like Alliance Through Saudi Defence Pact

  3. Bomb Explosion In Pakistan’s Khyber District School Injures Four Students

  4. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

  5. Iran Executes Six Militants Accused Of Killing Security Personnel

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Nadu Bans ‘Coldrif’ Cough Syrup After Child Deaths In MP And Rajasthan

  2. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  3. Israel Prepares To Implement First Phase Of Trump-Backed Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  4. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Inches Towards Rs 15 Crore Mark

  6. Cyclone Shakti Approaches Maharashtra: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Until October 7

  7. Daily Horoscope For October 4, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Aries, Leo, And Libra

  8. Weekly Horoscope, October 5-11, 2025: Career, Finance, and Relationship Insights for Aries, Gemini, and Libra