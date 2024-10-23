Football

Arsenal Need Own Goal To Pip Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 In Champions League Clash - In Pics

Arsenal steadied the ship after their 0-2 loss to Bournemouth last week in the English Premier League, beating Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (October 23, 2024), but ended the game with yet more injury worries. Arsenal needed an own goal to get past Shakhtar as their attack struggled to deliver a cutting edge without injured pair Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka. Now, manager Mikel Arteta has to deal with an apparent knee injury for left back Riccardo Calafiori too, ahead of playing Liverpool on Sunday.