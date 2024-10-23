Football

Arsenal Need Own Goal To Pip Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 In Champions League Clash - In Pics

Arsenal steadied the ship after their 0-2 loss to Bournemouth last week in the English Premier League, beating Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (October 23, 2024), but ended the game with yet more injury worries. Arsenal needed an own goal to get past Shakhtar as their attack struggled to deliver a cutting edge without injured pair Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka. Now, manager Mikel Arteta has to deal with an apparent knee injury for left back Riccardo Calafiori too, ahead of playing Liverpool on Sunday.

2024-25 UEFA Champions League soccer Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk Photo gallery_Mikel Arteta
Champions League 2024-25: Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta, front left, and Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli celebrate at the end of the match | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta, front left, and Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli celebrate at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk, at the Emirates Stadium in London.

2024-25 UEFA Champions League soccer Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk Photo gallery_Declan Rice
Champions League 2024-25: Arsenal's Declan Rice, right, kicks the ball | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Arsenal's Declan Rice, right, kicks the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk, at the Emirates Stadium in London.

2024-25 UEFA Champions League soccer Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk Photo gallery_Yukhym Konoplya
Champions League 2024-25: Shakhtar's Yukhym Konoplya, left, duels for the ball with Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Shakhtar's Yukhym Konoplya, left, duels for the ball with Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk, at the Emirates Stadium in London.

2024-25 UEFA Champions League soccer Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk Photo gallery_Leandro Trossard
Champions League 2024-25: Arsenal's Leandro Trossard misses a penalty | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard misses a penalty during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk, at the Emirates Stadium in London.

2024-25 UEFA Champions League soccer Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk Photo gallery_Raheem Sterling
Champions League 2024-25: Arsenal's Raheem Sterling, right, duels for the ball with Shakhtar's Pedro Henrique Ian Walton
Arsenal's Raheem Sterling, right, duels for the ball with Shakhtar's Pedro Henrique during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk, at the Emirates Stadium in London.

2024-25 UEFA Champions League soccer Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk Photo gallery_Gabriel Jesus
Champions League 2024-25: Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus, front left, kicks the ball | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus, front left, kicks the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk, at the Emirates Stadium in London.

2024-25 UEFA Champions League soccer Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk Photo gallery_Gabriel Martinelli
Champions League 2024-25: Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, left, duels for the ball with Shakhtar's Mykola Matviyenko | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, left, duels for the ball with Shakhtar's Mykola Matviyenko during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk, at the Emirates Stadium in London.

2024-25 UEFA Champions League soccer Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk Photo gallery_Dmytro Riznyk
Champions League 2024-25: Shakhtar's goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk reacts after scores an own goal | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Shakhtar's goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk reacts after scores an own goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk, at the Emirates Stadium in London.

2024-25 UEFA Champions League soccer Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk Photo gallery_Gabriel Jesus
Champions League 2024-25: Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus, right, duels for the ball with Shakhtar's Pedro Henrique | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus, right, duels for the ball with Shakhtar's Pedro Henrique during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk, at the Emirates Stadium in London.

2024-25 UEFA Champions League soccer Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk Photo gallery_Leandro Trossard
Champions League 2024-25: Arsenal's Leandro Trossard, left, duels for the ball with Shakhtar's Oleksandr Zubkov | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard, left, duels for the ball with Shakhtar's Oleksandr Zubkov during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk, at the Emirates Stadium in London.

