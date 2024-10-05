Football

Arsenal 2-0 PSG, Champions League: Enrique Defends Decision To Drop Dembele

It was reported that Ousmane Dembele's omission was the result of a dispute with Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique

Ousmane Dembele
PSG winger Ousmane Dembele


Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique does not regret dropping Ousmane Dembele for disciplinary reasons for their midweek Champions League defeat to Arsenal. (More Football News)

Dembele has stepped up to lead PSG's attack this season after Kylian Mbappe left for Real Madrid, scoring seven goals and adding four assists in all competitions.

However, the France international was left out of Luis Enrique's squad for Tuesday's 2-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium, where they only managed two shots on target in a flat attacking display.

It was reported that Dembele's omission was the result of a dispute with Luis Enrique, who stands by his decision to leave him out.

"When a player doesn't meet their obligations, this is the sort of thing that can happen. Everything is now in order," Luis Enrique said ahead of Sunday's trip to Nice.

"I'm tough when I have to be tough and more permissive when it is needed. That is one of my big skills as a coach and as a person... 

"Every player has a series of obligations to meet, so every player who does that is available.

"If they make a serious mistake, I will make the right decision, whether it is easy or difficult. I have no issue in doing that even if it seems difficult because we always think about what is best for the team."



Ligue 1 leaders PSG are unbeaten with 16 points, ahead of Monaco on goal difference.

"We're doing well. After analysing the game [against Arsenal], we've changed our mentality and we're back in league action, ready to compete. That is a good thing because if you lose, there is a game straight after," Luis Enrique said.

"We are imperfect, we will improve but I am certain that this team will fight in all competitions. If we replay this match against Arsenal, at home at the Parc des Princes, perhaps the result will not be the same."

Nice are ninth under new coach Franck Haise and Luis Enrique believes his side face a daunting task in breaking down a defence that has only been breached six times. 

"They have a well-known coach with a personality that he instils in his teams... They play at a high level, so it will be difficult. They press high up the pitch and are strong on the ball," he said.

"They defend well and it will certainly be tough. It has always been a difficult place to go but we are motivated to continue doing what we are doing to stay top of the table."

