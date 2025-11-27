Arsenal 3-1 Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Dominant Gunners End Die Roten's Unbeaten Run
Arsenal defeated Bayern Munich 3-1 in a headline UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 5 fixture at the Emirates on Wednesday, handing the German giants their first defeat of the season and reinforcing the Gunners' position at the top of the league phase table. The hosts struck first when Jurrien Timber nodded in a corner from Bukayo Saka in the 22nd minute. Bayern levelled just 10 minutes later as 17-year-old Lennart Karl volleyed home a fine cross from Serge Gnabry. However, the home side took control after half-time. Noni Madueke restored the lead in the 69th minute, and Gabriel Martinelli sealed the result in the 77th after a rash decision by Manuel Neuer.
